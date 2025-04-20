2025 MLB Draft Scouting Report – LHP Jamie Arnold

Mechanics: Repeatable, rhythmic delivery with little to no effort utilized. Lengthy arm swing behind the back, manages to get arm “on time” at foot strike.

Generates above-average extension numbers down the hill with an extremely low slot and a release height that hovers around 4.5 feet off the ground. Creates a wide angle to dish with crossfire. Sinks into his back leg very well.

Fastball: Throws two fastballs, a sinker and a traditional four-seam. Arnold has peaked at 97 MPH in live looks, though he’s thrown a 98 MPH bolt in 2025. Routinely sits in the 91-96 MPH band, holding velocity well throughout his outings.

Arnold’s sinker is a gnarly offering, generating 18-20 inches of running life with minimal vertical carry. Will utilize it to garner called strikes before going to a four-seam to get whiffs upstairs. Four-seam gets more run than carry on average due to slot/release, but he’s produced upwards of 17 inches of carry from ~54 inches off the ground, which is very impressive.

Arnold’s flat approach angle allows the offering to play above its velocity, as well. There has been regression in fastball success in 2025, as a downtick in command has led to Arnold struggling to get lefties to whiff/chase at the rates he posted in 2024.

However, things have trended in the right direction over the past couple of weeks. Arnold’s fastball has a future plus grade given the metrics at hand.