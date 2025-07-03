What Will Be the Starting Pitching Matchup In the 2025 All-Star Game?

The temperatures are getting hot, fireworks are about to be shot off for the 4th of July weekend, and the MLB season has just passed its halfway point. That means All-Star week is right around the corner.

Voting has been underway for weeks now and soon we will know who has been honored with a 2025 All-Star selection. The first step of that reveal took place on Wednesday when starting lineups for both the AL and NL were announced.

Soon, the rest of the rosters will be revealed as well. That includes the bench players on offense as well as both pitching staffs.

Roster reveals answer a lot of fun questions. What will each team’s representative(s) be? Will any stud rookies make the roster? Who will represent the hometown team?