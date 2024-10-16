Five Biggest Gold Glove Snubs of 2024

The 2024 MLB award season is fast approaching, as nominations for certain awards are already starting to roll in.

This time of year invokes excitement and spirited debates about who should take home hardware.

While conversations can revolve around who will win specific awards, there’s always an equal amount of conversations to be had surrounding who won’t be adding to their trophy case.

Year after year, there’s always at least one player deserving of an award that ends up drawing the short straw and being snubbed.