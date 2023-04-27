MLB Best Bets, April 27th, 2023

This might be a square bet, but it’s a system play, and I am going to roll with a system hitting over 68%. If you have been reading the writeups then you know non-divisional road favorites have been our favorite system all year long. Yesterday that system went 0-2 and we lost on the Dodgers and the Mariners. It’s not perfect, but any system hitting over 65% is worth noting.

The Orioles not only match this system, but they have multiple trends in their favor. Baltimore is 4-0 in their last four games against left-handers, 6-1 in their last seven following a win, and 8-1 in their last nine games overall. The Orioles are the hotter team coming into this matchup, and they should have success off of Joey Wentz.

Wentz has yet to win a game this season and has an ERA above seven. In his last start against the Orioles, Wentz went only four innings, allowing five runs on six hits. Overall, he has struggled this year, with a 7.56 ERA, but his expected ERA is 4.74. He hasn’t pitched as badly as the numbers show, but the Orioles have had a lot of success against lefties this season and I see that trend continuing.

Kyle Gibson has been lights out this year, with a 4-0 record and a 3.60 ERA. Gibson has gone five innings in all of his starts and he has been the Orioles’ best starter this season. He faced the Tigers last week, going 6.1 innings while striking out 11. The Orioles are also a good team on the road, with a 7-4 record, and they are batting .253 as a team. Like I said, it’s a system play, and the Orioles are the better team with steam in their direction – the line opened at -137, and Baltimore is now at -150. This one’s cashing. Two units on the O’s.

The Play: Baltimore Orioles ML (-150) 3 U to win 2 U