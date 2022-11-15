2023 MLB Offseason: 25 Predictions That Will Come True

The offseason is my favorite. It’s time for hypotheticals that will eventually amount to nothing. But let’s have some fun. Let’s speculate. The fact you’re even reading this article means you love the “what if” game, and I’m here to deliver.

We’ve seen some deals already come to fruition. Edwin Diaz signed the largest contract for a reliever in MLB history. Aroldis Chapman had the previous high of five years for $86M, but Steve Cohen decided his man was worth $16 million more. It’s called having a hedge fund, maybe you should try it. The owners of the Padres don’t have a hedge fund, but they decided Robert Suarez was worth a five-year deal in the bullpen.

The Astros parted ways with their General Manger James Click. The Astros thought he was too nerdy and didn’t have the guts needed for a World Series, even though he made the ALCS every year and won a World Series. I like the move as a Yankees fan. They should trade Framber Valdez and Yordan Alvarez to the Yankees.

Ji-Man Choi is a Pirate. That’s a Major League Baseball player getting traded to a Major League Baseball team. Pretty cool.