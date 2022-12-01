Top 15 Starting Pitchers in the 2023 Free Agent Class

While a handful of free agent starters are already off the board (Martín Perez, Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw), the majority of this year’s class remains on the open market. Of the 16 starting pitchers listed among our top 50 free agents, 13 are still in search of their next contract.

The range of pitchers available should make for an interesting hot stove season once a few more dominoes fall into place. There are Cy Young-caliber arms, talented mid-rotation starters, a number of high-risk, high-reward options, and one exciting star from Japan. Nearly every contending team should be in the market for at least one of them.

These are the top starters remaining in the 2023 free agent class.

1. Jacob deGrom – 2.2 fWAR

Throws: R

Age: 34