Chris Bassitt Has Never Pitched Better Than He Has to Start 2025

Chris Bassitt is not shy about who he is as a pitcher. His confidence in his pitching style has helped the 36-year-old right hander emerge as Toronto’s ace in the early goings of the season.

Like any player in their mid-30s, Bassitt has seen a drop in pitch velocity over the recent years. In 2025, he ranks in the 12th percentile of average fastball velocity, averaging 91.4 mph with his heater. Throughout the 2020s, Bassitt has always been a low-velocity guy, as he has never ranked higher than the 43rd percentile in average fastball velocity.

In an age of rapid pitcher injuries and a chase for high pitch speeds, Bassitt has been adamant that sitting in the low 90s is better for long-term health.

In a 2024 interview with Jomboy’s Chris Rose, Bassitt emphasized MLB’s preference of “pitching over throwing” and the impact it has had on pitcher health.