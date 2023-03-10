MLB Pitchers on the Verge of Major Milestones in 2023

We have no shortage of storylines to watch for in the upcoming season. How will players adjust to the rule changes? Which top prospects will storm onto the scene? Will the Padres finally topple the Dodgers in the NL West?

However, what interests me most of all is the number of veteran starting pitchers who are still performing at the top (or near the top) of their game. I think it’s amazing that guys like Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Adam Wainwright are still pitching so well, and I’m rooting for all of them to prolong their careers.

Many of these veteran pitchers are closing in on major accomplishments this season. Here are some of the milestones I’ve got my eyes on.

Locks

200-Win Club

Clayton Kershaw & Adam Wainwright

Kersh sits at 197 career wins, while Waino has 195. Short of a serious injury, both should reach 200 sometime in the first half of the 2023 season. Pitcher wins are difficult to predict, but both of these guys play for talented teams, so run support shouldn’t be a problem here.