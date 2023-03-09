MLB Hitters on the Verge of Major Milestones in 2023

I’m officially on milestone watch. With the 2023 season just weeks away, it’s the perfect time to learn which star players are closing in on impressive individual accomplishments. Let’s dive right in.

Locks

2,000-Hit Club

Elvis Andrus, Andrew McCutchen, Jose Altuve, & Freddie Freeman

It’s not quite the 3,000-hit club, but reaching 2,000 big league hits is still a significant accomplishment. Fewer than 300 hitters have ever done it, and each had (or is having) a long and successful career. Active members of the club include Miguel Cabrera, Joey Votto, and Nelson Cruz. That’s it.

Soon, however, the club will gain some new members. Elvis Andrus is three hits away from 2,000, so he should reach the milestone within the first week of the 2023 season. Andrew McCutchen needs 52 hits, while Jose Altuve needs 65, and Freddie Freeman needs 97. That shouldn’t be a problem for any of them, barring a severe injury.

300-Homer Club

Nolan Arenado & Freddie Freeman

Nolan Arenado is only one home run shy of 300, while Freeman needs eight more to reach the milestone. Hitting 300 bombs doesn’t put these two in the territory of the game’s great sluggers, but it’s a solid accomplishment for two players on a Hall of Fame trajectory.