Shriners College Baseball Showdown: Day 1 Recap

LHP Jared Spencer: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, 6 K

3B Adrian Rodriguez: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI, 3 SO

CF William Gasparino: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI

Game Summary

Patrick Forbes vs. Jared Spencer. Another legit pitching matchup to end the night. Just straight fuel from these two arms. Let’s start with Patrick Forbes.

The man got his fastball up to 98 MPH in this one and sat 93-96 throughout most of the start. He finished the night striking out eleven batters while giving up two earned runs over five innings pitched. Just some electric stuff.

Spencer quickly matched him pitch for pitch, though and outperformed Forbes in terms of efficiency. It only took Spencer 66 pitches to get through 5.2 innings. He gave up three hits and _ runs while striking out six. His stuff was just as electric as Forbes, and he featured a mid-90s fastball and filthy slider.

Outside of the pitching performances, the bats were quiet for both Louisville and Texas, even with as much firepower as there is in the Longhorns lineup. Will Gasparino got the scoring started early in the second inning when he had a massive two-run home run off Forbes, bringing in top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Max Belyeu, who doubled down the left-field line right before him.

But after the Gasparino home run, it was quiet the rest of the way. Both the Cardinals and Longhorns bullpens dominated. Louisville Lefty Justin West went 1.1 innings pitched, giving up just two hits and striking out three. Ruger Riojas was the shining star, though.

The Longhorns left-hander was showcasing an electric fastball and dominated for 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and striking out four.