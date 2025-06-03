NCAA Baseball Regional Chaos Recap

There was a chance that Vandy could’ve won this thing in the bottom of the ninth as the bullpen loaded the bases for the Commodores. Rustan Rigdon smashed a double which looked like it was going to tie the game, but the ball bounced over the wall, and the runner was held at third. A brutal blow to Vandy.

WRIGHT STATE ELIMINATES NO. 1 OVERALL SEED VANDERBILT IN THE REGIONAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/7GBVS9zjWC — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2025

The Wright State win set up a Louisville vs. Wright State regional final. No one could’ve predicted this.

Louisville punched its ticket to the Super Regionals with a dominant 6-0 win over Wright State to close out the Nashville Regional.

Freshman Ethan Eberle was lights out in his first postseason start, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts while allowing just two hits. Wyatt Danilowicz took over from there, slamming the door with 2.2 perfect innings to preserve the shutout.

The offense got rolling early, with Eddie King Jr. driving in two in the first and Alex Alicea capping things off with a two-RBI single in the eighth as part of a 3-for-3 night.

The Cardinals allowed just five runs all weekend and now advance to their 10th Super Regional under Dan McDonnell, where they’ll face Miami.

Oxford Regional – Murray State makes a run and shocks the world, takes down Ole Miss!

We thought this was going to be one of the more exciting regionals, and boy, did it pan out. You had one of the hottest teams in the SEC in Ole Miss, a Georgia Tech team who felt they got snubbed as a host, one of the best mid-majors in Western Kentucky, and a sneaky good Murray State team.

Murray State decided to shock the world when they took down BOTH Ole Miss 9-6 and Georgia Tech 13-11 on Friday and Saturday.

Against Ole Miss, Murray State made history, earning its first NCAA Tournament win since 1979 with the upset over Ole Miss. The Racers jumped out to a 4-0 lead early, sparked by a leadoff homer from Jonathan Hogart and a record-tying four doubles from Dustin Mercer.

Dom Decker’s go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and two more RBIs from Mercer in the ninth sealed the win.

That set up a matchup for them against Georgia Tech in what was a back-and-forth game. Murray State continued its Cinderella run in the Oxford Regional with a wild 13-11 win over Georgia Tech, earning a spot in the regional final and setting a new program record with its 41st win of the season.

The Racers jumped ahead 10-3 before Georgia Tech tied it with a seven-run fifth, but Jonathan Hogart’s seventh-inning homer, his 18th of the season, put MSU back in front for good. Dan Tauken added two home runs and four RBIs, while Luke Mistone also went deep and chipped in a sac fly.

Murray State was the only No. 4 seed to get to 2-0 in a regional in the 2025 NCAA tournament, and they’d square off with Ole Miss in the championship.

Being sent to the loser’s bracket woke Ole Miss up, and they pulled off back-to-back wins against Western Kentucky and Georgia Tech, eliminating both teams. That brought them to game one against Murray State, and the Rebels dominated them for a 19-8 victory.

The Rebels hit five home runs: two from Will Furniss and one each from Judd Utermark, Isaac Humphrey, and Austin Fawley—just an impressive showing on offense.

That led to a winner-take-all matchup on Monday. And my goodness, what a game this was! Just insanity.

Murray State capped a magical postseason run with a 12-11 win over Ole Miss on Monday night to claim the program’s first-ever NCAA Regional Championship and punch its ticket to the Super Regionals.

The Racers, now 42-14, continued their red-hot stretch by winning their seventh straight postseason game and topping the Rebels twice in Oxford, along with a victory over Georgia Tech.

MSU built a 10-3 lead behind strong outings from Isaac Silva and Nic Schutte, who combined for 6.1 innings, nine strikeouts, and just one walk.

Dustin Mercer, who hit .556 in the regional, added a key triple, while Graham Kelham locked down the final 2.2 innings to earn his third save of the weekend.

With a program-record 42 wins and a 27-6 mark over their last 33 games, the Racers now head to Durham to face Duke in a best-of-three Super Regional, their first in program history, with a trip to Omaha on the line.

Tallahassee Regional – #1 Florida State showcases dominance and sweeps their regional

Not much to say here besides what a heck of a performance from the Seminoles. They delivered a thrilling performance in the 2025 Tallahassee Regional, securing their 19th Super Regional appearance, the most in NCAA history.

The Seminoles capped off the weekend with a dramatic 5–2 comeback win over Mississippi State, rallying from a 2–0 deficit. Sophomore pitcher Wes Mendes was outstanding, pitching a career-high eight innings with nine strikeouts and allowing just two runs.

In the seventh inning, Cal Fisher tied the game with a two-run homer, and Max Williams followed in the eighth with a clutch two-RBI single to give FSU the lead. Freshman Myles Bailey added an insurance run, and Joe Charles closed out the game with a dominant ninth inning.

Throughout the regional, FSU’s pitching staff was dominant, combining for 37 strikeouts and allowing just seven runs over 27 innings. Offensively, the team hit seven home runs and drew 27 walks, demonstrating both power and patience at the plate.

With this impressive performance, the Seminoles advance to the Super Regionals, where they await Oregon State.