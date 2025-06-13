College World Series Preview: Oregon State Beavers

In the super regional, the Beavers would face their toughest test yet, playing host to Jamie Arnold and the Florida State Seminoles. With one of the largest advantages in the field due to the travel from Tallahassee to Corvallis, the Seminoles’ elite one-two punch in the rotation wasn’t nearly enough to punch their ticket.

In game one, we would get a duel between true freshman Dax Whitney and Joey Volini, and while the Beavers were down 4-1 with just one out remaining, three runs would be driven in from Dallas Macias and Jacob Krieg in an inning where three pinch-hitters would reach base. The Beavers would eventually come out victorious on a walk-off win in the tenth inning thanks to AJ Singer.

In game two, it was a tale of pitching as Ethan Kleinschmit would go toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s best pitchers in Jamie Arnold. The Seminoles would even up the series after posting two runs late against the Beavers’ bullpen.

Game three would be all fireworks as the Beavers tallied 13 runs in the first three innings, adding one more in the fourth. Despite the comeback effort from the Seminoles over the course of the game, Oregon State would punch their ticket to Omaha with a 14-10 win.

College World Series Outlook

It’s hard not to like the Beavers’ chances when breaking down their matchups in their side of the bracket, and what they’ve been able to accomplish this season. It does feel like we may be on a super highway to a 2018 rematch between Oregon State and Arkansas, which was the last time the Beavers took home a title.

They’ll start their Omaha tour against the Louisville Cardinals, and while Patrick Forbes has some of the best stuff on any given day, I have to ride with the Beavers whether they have Dax Whitney or Ethan Kleinschmit on the mound.