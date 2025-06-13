College World Series Preview: Oregon State Beavers
Led by top draft prospects Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley, the Beavers are a team to watch.
The Oregon State Beavers have been one of the hottest contention points of the 2025 season, having to piece together a schedule as they went independent after the fallout of the Pac-12.
After amassing a 25-12-1 record against quad one and quad two teams this season, while playing 35 regular season games on the road or at neutral sites, this Beavers team has thrived all season on being away from Corvallis.
With one of the best players in the country locking down shortstop in Aiva Arquette, Oregon State has a balance of star power and depth on both sides of the baseball, as true freshman pitcher Dax Whitney has exploded onto the scene this season.
As always, this program with a rich history of postseason baseball found its way into position to be a national seed, the final team selected for one. As I’ve said on the podcast, Corvallis is where postseason dreams go to die, and while they dropped game one of their regional to four-seed Saint Mary’s, the Beavers would rattle off four straight wins, outscoring their opponents 50-6.
In the super regional, the Beavers would face their toughest test yet, playing host to Jamie Arnold and the Florida State Seminoles. With one of the largest advantages in the field due to the travel from Tallahassee to Corvallis, the Seminoles’ elite one-two punch in the rotation wasn’t nearly enough to punch their ticket.
In game one, we would get a duel between true freshman Dax Whitney and Joey Volini, and while the Beavers were down 4-1 with just one out remaining, three runs would be driven in from Dallas Macias and Jacob Krieg in an inning where three pinch-hitters would reach base. The Beavers would eventually come out victorious on a walk-off win in the tenth inning thanks to AJ Singer.
In game two, it was a tale of pitching as Ethan Kleinschmit would go toe-to-toe with one of the nation’s best pitchers in Jamie Arnold. The Seminoles would even up the series after posting two runs late against the Beavers’ bullpen.
Game three would be all fireworks as the Beavers tallied 13 runs in the first three innings, adding one more in the fourth. Despite the comeback effort from the Seminoles over the course of the game, Oregon State would punch their ticket to Omaha with a 14-10 win.
College World Series Outlook
It’s hard not to like the Beavers’ chances when breaking down their matchups in their side of the bracket, and what they’ve been able to accomplish this season. It does feel like we may be on a super highway to a 2018 rematch between Oregon State and Arkansas, which was the last time the Beavers took home a title.
They’ll start their Omaha tour against the Louisville Cardinals, and while Patrick Forbes has some of the best stuff on any given day, I have to ride with the Beavers whether they have Dax Whitney or Ethan Kleinschmit on the mound.
Both have flashed extremely good strikeout stuff, and I believe they have more than enough to hold down the explosive Louisville offense. On offense, the Beavers strike often with lots of pop, with five players holding double-digit home runs and eight with 35 or more RBI.
Their bullpen has been very strong since moving Nelson Keljo back into a high-leverage role, with multiple arms having the ability to extend into outings along with Wyatt Queen. Both of the Beavers’ frontline starters have triple-digit strikeouts, and the depth can certainly carry them into the finals.
Personally, I have Coastal Carolina coming out of this side of the bracket, but there will be no surprises to see Oregon State get back to the promised land to hunt Dean Canham’s first Title.
Players to Watch
SS Aiva Arquette, Junior
The Beavers hold the #5 ranked player in the Just Baseball Top 300 Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft as their shortstop. Transferring in from the University of Washington, Aiva Arquette has been a staple for the Beavers on both sides of the baseball.
With above-average pop and great athleticism and feel at shortstop, Arquette has the ability to change the course of any game the Beavers play in.
.354/.466/.658, 17 2B, 18 HR, 65 RBI
OF Gavin Turley, Junior
Coming in as the #116 ranked prospect, Gavin Turley flashes tons of pop paired with freak athleticism that allows him to patrol the outfield. He is also a joy to watch.
While the hit-tool is a work in progress, there are no questions about his power, especially to the pull side, and he shouldn’t have any trouble getting the ball out of the yard in Omaha.
.346/.474/.645, 12 2B, 19 HR, 66 RBI
RHP Dax Whitney, Freshman
I have to imagine every MLB team is regretting letting Dax Whitney get to campus after the numbers he put up this season. Showing a fastball with 98 in the tank and a nasty curveball, Whitney has been a strikeout machine and demonstrated composure well beyond his years.
He should be getting the ball in game one, and he is a nightmare matchup for whatever offense has the opportunity to face him. Whiteney is truly is one of the best arms still in play, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him go first overall in 2027.
16 GS, 3.66 ERA, 71 ⅓ IP, 111 K, .221 B/AVG
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit, Sophomore
Ethan Kleinschmit is arguably the Beavers’ ace. He enjoyed the most impressive outing of his season in a duel with Jamie Arnold, as the two went pitch-for-pitch in game two of the super regional. Kleinschmit punched out 11 Seminoles in six innings of work, allowing one unearned run.
He has been a rock for Oregon State on the mound. As he and Whitney continue to be one of the best one-two punches in Omaha, he continues to increase his 2026 draft stock.
16 GS, 3.54 ERA, 86 ⅓ IP, 106 K, .195 B/AVG