2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: Florida State vs. Oregon State

Gage Harrelson has been a massive addition for their offense coming in from Texas Tech, and true freshman Myles Bailey has 17 home runs to his name with some of the best raw power you’ll see across the country.

I believe this offense has the potential to compete with the Beavers’ pitching and should be comfortable scoring runs, despite the depth they roll out.

Oregon State Beavers

Before we dive into the roster, let’s point out some essential pieces. Oregon State is historically strong at home, nearly unbeatable at times, with a rich postseason history. Florida State will be going cross-country, something they had to do in ACC play, but Corvallis is a bit different than Stanford.

Next, we’re bringing back Florida State Head Coach Link Jarrett, who will not be in the dugout for game one, as he was ejected in the last game of the regional. We know how important coaching and decisions are this time of year.

Finally, Oregon State will be rolling out six to seven right-handed hitters in their lineup, which may provide some advantage against the pair of southpaws that have been so good for Florida State’s rotation, giving way to potential early exits.

While their schedule was unimpressive at times, it was clear that not being in a conference limited what the Beavers could do this season. While they were slow starters, it’s clear the offense, top to bottom, is firing on all cylinders.