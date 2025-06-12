College World Series Preview: Arizona Wildcats

While the Arizona Wildcats fell under the radar, and quite frankly were disrespected in terms of national respect for the majority of the season, they put together an incredible season, winning the Big 12 Championship in their first season in and collecting their second straight conference championship after winning the PAC 12 in 2024.

As I was able to talk to Head Coach Chip Hale in Arlington during the Big 12 Tournament, he explained how the Cats’ pitching staff was built around the strength of their starting pitching in the trio of Owen Kramkowski, Smith Bailey, and Collin McKinney.

One of the most impressive things this Arizona team was able to do this year was challenge themselves. Playing a very strong non-conference schedule early on between Tennessee, Louisville, Clemson, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and San Diego.

Despite dropping some Big 12 series that they should have handled, losing to both Baylor and Texas Tech, the Wildcats would steamroll conference play, taking down conference champion West Virginia and TCU in the regular season.