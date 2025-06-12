College World Series Preview: Arizona Wildcats
One of the hottest teams remaining, the Arizona Wildcats will look to ride their momentum through the College World Series
While the Arizona Wildcats fell under the radar, and quite frankly were disrespected in terms of national respect for the majority of the season, they put together an incredible season, winning the Big 12 Championship in their first season in and collecting their second straight conference championship after winning the PAC 12 in 2024.
As I was able to talk to Head Coach Chip Hale in Arlington during the Big 12 Tournament, he explained how the Cats’ pitching staff was built around the strength of their starting pitching in the trio of Owen Kramkowski, Smith Bailey, and Collin McKinney.
One of the most impressive things this Arizona team was able to do this year was challenge themselves. Playing a very strong non-conference schedule early on between Tennessee, Louisville, Clemson, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and San Diego.
Despite dropping some Big 12 series that they should have handled, losing to both Baylor and Texas Tech, the Wildcats would steamroll conference play, taking down conference champion West Virginia and TCU in the regular season.
After receiving a two-seed in the Field of 64, the Wildcats got a favorable draw as they headed West to Eugene as their former PAC 12 foe Ducks played host. Arizona would sweep the regional going 3-0 outscoring their opponents 31-6.
Moving into the Chapel Hill super regional, I personally believed they’d see their season end at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Between the Tar Heels’ pitching depth and heating up offense, I thought UNC had a legitimate chance to win it all.
After an 18-2 loss in Game 1, much of the college baseball world had written them off, as nearly 80% of teams that win Game 1 of a super regional advance to the College World Series.
Battling in Game 2, the Cats would win a 10-8 barn burner to even the series. In Game 3, the Cats would defy the odds, taking advantage of two Tar Heels errors as Mason White would deliver a two-RBI single to cap off a three-run eighth inning as they punched their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2021.
College World Series Outlook
It’s hard not to love what Arizona is bringing to Omaha, as they may be the hottest team remaining.
They’re extremely balanced on both sides of the ball, and they certainly have the frontline starters to make a run. The lineup is very deep, and while the bottom has struggled at times, one-through-nine has created nightmare fuel for opposing pitchers.
After watching them put up quality at-bats against one of the best pitching staffs in the country in North Carolina, I believe Arizona can continue that trend against the arms they will see in Omaha.
Their half of the bracket is made up of Arizona, Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, and Louisville. It genuinely feels about as wide open as Omaha can get, and I could see any of these four teams coming out.
Their first taste in the Promised Land will be against the other hottest team in the country in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, my personal pick to advance from this side of the bracket.
After seeing the way they handled the Tar Heels’ pitching, I have a feeling they’ll compete just fine against the Chants. This will be one of the best games we get in the College World Series, and whoever wins this one can be set up in the driver’s seat to find their way in the Championship Series.
While I do love what the Wildcats have accomplished this season, and I more than most have been extremely high on them, I see their path ending some time in bracket play. While the starting pitching is the calling card of this team, we’ve seen them struggle at times, and one bad start could exhaust the bullpen and could send them home.
Players to Watch
SS Mason White, Junior
.332/.414/.692, 17 2B, 8 3B, 19 HR, 72 RBI
White comes in ranked No. 130 on the Just Baseball Top 300 Prospects for the 2025 MLB Draft as one of the better power bats in the class. Despite some swing-and-miss issues, White has light-tower power on a big swing from the left side. He has the ability to be the spark of this offense, hitting three home runs in the Eugene regional and three in the Big 12 tournament, leading to him being the tournament MVP.
OF Brendan Summerhill, Junior
.358/.477/.585, 12 2B, 6 3B, 4 HR, 34 RBI, 11 SB
Summerhill is arguably one of the biggest risers of the 2025 Draft Class, coming in ranked No. 17 in the Top 300. With elite contact rates over the last two seasons of 87%, Summerhill flashes extreme athleticism and a great hit tool.
As the leadoff hitter for Arizona, he’s missed some time due to injury but has added even more length to the lineup since his return, allowing this Wildcats offense to put pressure on the defense one-through-nine.
OF Aaron Walton, Junior
.320/.434/.595, 22 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 49 RBI
Walton has been unbelievably productive out of the two spot in the lineup for the Wildcats this season and has sneakily been the most valuable bat on their team.
Providing some extremely good defense as well thanks to plus-athleticism, Walton seems to get lost in the shuffle at times. But with his power and strength producing exit velocities up to 110 mph, he comes in as the No. 147 ranked prospect on the Top 300.
RHP Owen Kramkowski, Sophomore
5.48 ERA, 17 GS, 87 IP, 83 K, 17 BB
Don’t let the 5.48 ERA fool you, Kramkowski has all the makings of a future first/second round pick come 2026. With a low-mid 90s sinker paired with a sharp slider in the low-mid 80s, he is easily one of my favorite 2026 arms.
A whippy arm action and very good stuff, if his misses can get away from the middle of the plate, he becomes a very tough at-bat and has the ability to get deep into games for the Wildcats.
RHP Tony Pluta, Junior
1.26 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 28 APP, 35 ⅔ IP, 34 K, 7 BB, .183 B/AVG
Pluta has every argument to be the best closer in college baseball this season and is on a streak of 14 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run dating back to April 1.
Despite coming in at 5-foot-9, Tony Pluta has been unbelievable in locking down games, as we saw him throw the most pitches in his career in Game 2 of the super regional and bounce back on zero days rest to close out a 4-3 win to punch the Cats ticket to Omaha.
Look for him to be a difference maker in any tight game that comes their way.