2025 Big 12 Tournament Day 4 Recap, Championship Game

TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos would be keyed in on holding down an explosive Arizona offense headlined by Mason White, who came into the game six-for-seven with three home runs, seven RBI, and five extra-base hits. “We may give him the Barry Bonds treatment,” Saarloos discussed in the press conference after defeating Kansas in the semifinal, the ultimate display of respect.

With Arizona and TCU having burned very few arms, this would shake out to be the perfect championship, both teams at full strength in a heavyweight bout with both clubs having nearly every arm available.

The aggressive Horned Frogs offense took advantage early with a Cole Cramer double that would lead to an RBI-fielder’s choice from freshman Noah Franco as they would go up 1-0 in the first. From there, we settled into a pitchers duel until the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out in the third.

Nate Stern would see his day come to a close going two ⅓ innings, as Coach Saarloos would pass the rock to left-handed pitcher, Gianluca Shinn. Shinn would get Mason White to pop out in foul territory, then get Adonys Guzman to strike out on a curveball in the dirt to end the Wildcats’ threat.

From there, Gianluca Shinn would steal the show, collecting his next seven outs by way of strikeout, setting a new season high, beating his previous of four. Shinn would finish his day with two ⅔ innings pitched, striking out seven, allowing just two hits as the Frogs would go back to the bullpen to left-handed pitcher Braeden Sloan.

Arizona would threaten again in the sixth on a TCU defensive miscue and hit-by-pitch as Maddox Mihalakis would sac-bunt Mason White and Adonys Guzman into scoring position knowing that runs were at a premium. Yet again, the TCU pitching staff would stymie the Wildcats threat stranding both runners, the story for Arizona as they would leave seven runners in scoring position (0-7) through eight innings of play.