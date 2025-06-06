2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regional Preview: Arizona vs. North Carolina

By far my favorite series this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina. I’m on record from week two of the regular season saying North Carolina would go to Omaha and be the last team standing.

Arizona found their way here after sweeping the Eugene Regional, taking down Cal Poly twice and Utah Valley once, outscoring their opponents 31-6 over three wins. After their first Big 12 Championship, taking down TCU in the finale, Chip Hale’s club has been on fire, and arguably the scariest remaining team in the field.

North Carolina went 3-1 in their regional, taking care of business against Oklahoma to punch their ticket and advance. While they didn’t win the ACC regular season on a math game they lost, they’re my favorite team in college baseball this season, between the pitching depth, Scott Forbes being a fantastic coach, and now the offense firing on all cylinders.

This will shake up to be a war, and there are so many players to watch in this one. It’s truly going to be appointment television for all three games.