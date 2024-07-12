Six Canadian Players to Keep an Eye on in the 2024 MLB Draft
Six Canadian baseball players find themselves ranked heading into the 2024 MLB Draft, set to begin this Sunday.
With the 2024 MLB Draft slated to begin this Sunday evening, thousands of draft-eligible players are hoping to hear their names called through the 20-round process – a monumental occasion for any player to continue their dream at the professional level.
Last year, 10 Canadians heard their name called by a Major League club while two more signed free agent deals following the draft, making it another double-digit year for Canucks baseball players turning pro. The draft was led by Myles Naylor, brother of Cleveland Guardians Bo and Josh, who was taken by the Oakland A’s at 39th overall, but last year also produced the likes of right-hander Matt Duffy (Boston Red Sox) and right-hander Matt ‘Tugboat’ Wilkinson (Guardians), who is lighting up the minors with his high strikeout rates.
This season is no different amongst draft-eligible Canadian baseball players, with six players ranking on MLB Pipeline’s top 250 prospects heading into the weekend.
Canadian Players to Keep an Eye on in the 2024 MLB Draft
Dante Nori – OF
Northville
Prep star Dante Nori has spent almost all his life in Michigan but was born in Toronto when his father worked his way through the Toronto Raptors organization from coaches assistant intern to an assistant coach. Batting from the left side, Nori is the highest-ranked Canuck on the MLB Pipeline list (#48) and is considered one of the fastest high schoolers in the draft, boasting a 65-run rating.
Nori has an easy, repeatable swing from the left side and can hit to all parts of the field, using his plus speed on the base paths to his advantage. A projectable centre fielder, Nori is one of the oldest high schoolers in the MLB Draft this year and a strong spring has catapulted the outfielder towards the upper tier of the MLB Draft prospect rankings boards.
Teams will have to pry Nori away from a commitment to Mississippi State but he could be an easy riser through the farm system if is bat continues to trend in the right direction.
Brendan Lawson – SS/3B
P27 Academy/Junior National Team/Ontario Blue Jays
One of the top Canadian high schoolers entering the year, Lawson took his talents down south to play through the colder months and saw his stock drop a bit after having to deal with a sinus infection that later required surgery.
Lawson ended up taking his talents to the MLB Draft League and produced impressive results against experienced pitchers, posting a .344/.533/.375 slash line through 32 at-bats with the Trenton Thunder. While he produced just one double through 11 hits with the Thunder, his eye at the plate was on display – with the 18-year-old walking 12 times compared to 10 strikeouts.
The Florida commit is currently on the left side of the infield but scouts believe a move to second base might be his forte given his average arm. As he continues to develop, the potential for plus power mixed with his advanced plate awareness could see him be a double-digit home run hitter.
Josiah Romeo – RHP
Mississauga Tigers/Junior National Team
When it comes to Canadian draft-eligible pitchers, right-hander Joisah Romeo takes the top honour for high schoolers North of the border. A product of the Missassuaga Tigers, he features a four-pitch mix with a sinker and a fastball that sits in the low 90s. Combined with a solid slider and a developing changeup, the 6-foot-3 Romeo easily has the framework to be a starter at the next level.
He joined Lawson on the Thunder and posted a 2.51 ERA through four outings (three starts). Romeo allowed just four earned runs through 14 1/3 innings while striking out 16 batters. The 18-year-old challenged the more experienced hitters all around the strike zones and ended his MLB Draft League experience with just one walk on his resume. Scouts recognize the name from his numerous tournaments with the Junior National Team and he has impressed over the years at various showcases, including the New Balance Future Star Series and the Canadian Futures Showcase.
A commitment to Florida State is in play should Romeo choose to continue to develop in the college ranks but the last two teams to bet on a prep arm in the draft are currently reaping the rewards in Jeremy Pilon (Tampa Bay Rays) and Jonah Tong (New York Mets).
Nathan Flewelling – C
CarStar Braves/Junior National Team
Canada has had a strong presence in developing catchers in recent memory – Bo Naylor and Canadian Baseball Network’s 2023 College Player of the Year Award winner Brady Cerkownyk – and Nathan Flewelling is the next backstop to follow in their footsteps this summer.
Hitting from the left side, Flewelling has a repeatable swing in the batter’s box and has a lot of raw power – so much so, that he tied for second at the MLB Draft Combine with his 112.4 MPH exit velocity.
While the 17-year-old needs a bit of fine-tuning behind the plate, as one would expect from a prep catcher, his plus athleticism and arm have all the makings of someone who should be able to stick behind the plate for the long term. To add to his resume, this summer he is suiting up for the Sylvan Lake Gulls in the Western Canadian Baseball League and sports a .375 average and four home runs through 15 games.
With a commitment to Gonzaga in his back pocket, Flewelling could turn to college to raise his draft stock for a future year but any team that takes a chance on the Prep Baseball Canadian Player of the Year could easily have the steal of the draft in a few years time.
L.P. Langevin – RHP
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
If there was an award for a player raising their draft stock, L.P. Langevin would add some more hardware to an already impressive trophy case.
Langevin joined the Ragin’ Cajuns after spending two years at Wabash Valley College and became an immediate force for the squad. Through 23 outings (three starts), the right-hander produced a 3.73 ERA through 62 2/3 innings of work, with the Quebec product routinely being asked to pitch multiple innings en route to the College World Series Regionals. The 20-year-old finished the season with multiple accolades, including Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, First Team All-Sun Belt Conference, Baseball America Third-Team All-American, and a Dick Howser Award Semifinalist (amongst others) and was one of the best arms on the Ragin’ Cajuns squad.
The question isn’t so much if Langevin will be drafted but when, as the right-hander easily has the tools to take things to the next level. Similar to how multiple teams passed on Wilkinson last year, the same could happen again this season with Langevin and his 15.2 K/9 rate in the Sun Belt Conference.
Émilien Pitre – 2B
Kentucky
After his freshman season in 2022, second baseman Émilien Pitre has been a mainstay on the Kentucky roster and has been a major driving force for the Wildcats within the SEC. The name of the game for Pitre is contact, as the lefty-bat owns a career .307/.429/.464 slash line and a .893 OPS with Kentucky and has produced two 50+ RBI campaigns. It was the second consecutive campaign that Pitre finished with more walks than strikeouts and Pitre suited up in 60+ games during his sophomore and junior campaigns, adding 46 steals to his track record.
This past season, Pitre found some additional pop in his swing and produced 10 round trippers as the Wildcats advanced to the College World Series, with the infielder being a big part of their success. In the tournament, he collected a hit in all but two games and finished the World Series with a two-hit effort against Florida before being ousted.
Ranked at #173 on MLB Pipeline, Pitre was a mainstay on the Junior National Team before taking his talents to Kentucky and should be able to stick on the right side of the diamond professionally.