Six Canadian Players to Keep an Eye on in the 2024 MLB Draft

He joined Lawson on the Thunder and posted a 2.51 ERA through four outings (three starts). Romeo allowed just four earned runs through 14 1/3 innings while striking out 16 batters. The 18-year-old challenged the more experienced hitters all around the strike zones and ended his MLB Draft League experience with just one walk on his resume. Scouts recognize the name from his numerous tournaments with the Junior National Team and he has impressed over the years at various showcases, including the New Balance Future Star Series and the Canadian Futures Showcase.

A commitment to Florida State is in play should Romeo choose to continue to develop in the college ranks but the last two teams to bet on a prep arm in the draft are currently reaping the rewards in Jeremy Pilon (Tampa Bay Rays) and Jonah Tong (New York Mets).



Nathan Flewelling – C

CarStar Braves/Junior National Team

Canada has had a strong presence in developing catchers in recent memory – Bo Naylor and Canadian Baseball Network’s 2023 College Player of the Year Award winner Brady Cerkownyk – and Nathan Flewelling is the next backstop to follow in their footsteps this summer.

Hitting from the left side, Flewelling has a repeatable swing in the batter’s box and has a lot of raw power – so much so, that he tied for second at the MLB Draft Combine with his 112.4 MPH exit velocity.

Top Exit Velocities from the @MLB Draft Combine ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/26iODxZedG — USA Baseball (@USABaseball) June 21, 2024

While the 17-year-old needs a bit of fine-tuning behind the plate, as one would expect from a prep catcher, his plus athleticism and arm have all the makings of someone who should be able to stick behind the plate for the long term. To add to his resume, this summer he is suiting up for the Sylvan Lake Gulls in the Western Canadian Baseball League and sports a .375 average and four home runs through 15 games.



With a commitment to Gonzaga in his back pocket, Flewelling could turn to college to raise his draft stock for a future year but any team that takes a chance on the Prep Baseball Canadian Player of the Year could easily have the steal of the draft in a few years time.





L.P. Langevin – RHP

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

If there was an award for a player raising their draft stock, L.P. Langevin would add some more hardware to an already impressive trophy case.