2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Evaluating the College Catchers
With the new college baseball season upon us, we continue our 2025 MLB Draft deep dives. Next up: the college catching class.
In our latest MLB Draft deep dive at Just Baseball we’re going to dig into a trio of college catchers whose names appear in the realm of the first round on industry lists. We’ll evaluate their tools (pre-2025 college season) and dig into why evaluating catching is so difficult.
Evaluating catching at the MLB level is incredibly challenging. It’s almost impossible to untangle the number of related variables that exist on the continuum of influence between pitcher and hitter.
At the college and prep level, that’s even more challenging as, so often, we lack the data we have at the big league level. In this analysis I’m going to focus on more concrete tools (hit, power, arm, etc.), and less on catcher defense. I’d argue we should evaluate amateur catcher’s professional potential via their movement, communication, and emotional intelligence. That’s a conversation for another day. Let’s dig into some of the catching prospects at the top of the college ranks in 2025.
Luke Stevenson, C, North Carolina
Age: 20 on Draft Day
B/T: R/R
HT: 6’1
WT: 210
Hometown: Flemington, NJ
2024 Stats: 64 G, 269 PA, .284/.420/.535 (.955), 43 R, 8 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 2 SB, 48 BB, 55 SO
Stevenson had plenty of interest coming out of high school in 2023 but made it to campus at North Carolina. That decision seems to have paid off, as he’s one of a cluster of college catchers receiving first round attention, albeit in a currently underwhelming college class.
College Performance and Scouting Report
Stevenson is another intriguing draft-eligible sophomore eligible in 2025. He produced on an exciting Tar Heels squad in 2024, hitting .284/.420/.535 (.955) with almost as many walks (48) as strikeouts (55). Stevenson showed plenty of impact with the bat, too. He swatted 14 home runs (24 extra base hits) and drew positive reviews for a well-rounded skill set behind the dish, with a plus arm, ever-improving receiving, and solid pop times (1.9-1.95 seconds). Stevenson has a simple setup and operation in the batter’s box. It’s a medium high handset and a quiet load that gets him to good bat speed with consistency.
2024 Data
Stevenson was impressive in doing consistent damage at the plate in 2024. His 106.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity with 89th percentile in D1 (max 112.2 mph), his hard hit rate was 84th percentile, and his .397 xWOBA was 87th percentile, speaking to his ability to consistently get the fat part of the bat on the baseball. He also has a feel for getting out in front of the baseball (91st percentile pulled fly ball rate).
There is some swing and miss to Stevenson’s game. His 18.5% in zone whiff rate was 23rd percentile and he struggled to make contact out of the strike zone (16th percentile). Thankfully for Stevenson, he makes good swing decisions, evidenced by a 90th percentile chase rate (17.8%). Stevenson is a fairly patient hitter, what I’ll be watching for in 2025 is if he can move his bat-to-ball skills forward a hair. All the other tools are in place for an impactful bat.
Headlines and Takeaways
Stevenson is who I’d personally rank at the top of the college catching list as the season kicks off. While there are some questions about the hit tool to iron out, specifically some swing and miss in the profile, he makes good swing decisions and has a knack for finding the barrel. Add above-average power and a fairly polished defensive profile and there’s a prospect you can feel confident will stick behind the dish.
Ike Irish, C, Auburn
Age: 21.6 on Draft Day
B/T: L/R
HT: 6’2
WT: 210
Hometown: Grand Rapids, MI
2024 Stats: 47 G, 217 PA, .319/.403/.627 (1.030), 47 R, 11 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 5 SB, 23 BB, 29 SO
Ike Irish is a bat-first college catcher who will likely receive first round consideration in July. There’s a ton to like offensively, and more questions around his profile as a backstop.
College Performance and Scouting Report
Irish mashed in 2024, hitting .319/.403/.627 (1.030) with 14 home runs (27 extra base hits), and almost as many walks (23), as strikeouts (29). Irish sets up open in the batter’s box, with a wide base. He has a stride into his swing that he’ll eliminate with two strikes. Irish has legit bat speed and he’s direct to the ball with consistency. Irish’s swing does play a little stiff, at times, and he has been prone to high ground ball rates, another outcome worth monitoring in 2025.
Defense is an area where remaining questions lie with Irish. It’s a plus arm but there’s work to do on receiving and game calling. His performance behind the dish in 2025 will be an important factor in his draft stock.
2024 Data
Similarly to Stevenson, Irish produces a lot of hard contact. His 106.1 90th percentile exit velocity (max 111.8) was 87th percentile in D1 baseball in 2024, with a .435 xWOBA, close to the top of the pack amongst college hitters (96th percentile). Irish has less questions about the hit tool than Stevenson, for me.
He’s a much more aggressive swinger, but an ~83% contact rate is strong and his in zone whiff rate of 13% is much better than Stevenson’s (around average, nationally). Additionally, Irish has the ability to make good contact out of zone. The only real quibble you might have with his offensive profile is his propensity to chase. In 2024 he did so at a 26% clip. That’s a little high, but around average in D1 baseball. Still, that will be an area to monitor in 2025, as if he can real it in, it could be a monster offensive season.
Headlines and Takeaways
Irish has less polish than Stevenson behind the plate, currently. There’s certainly enough to like offensively. If we break down quality of contact into exit velocity and launch, I’d give Stevenson the edge given Irish’s propensity to maintain high ground ball rates. While Irish has the athleticism to play other positions if it doesn’t work out behind the plate (first base, corner outfield), I want to feel as confident as possible about any prospect’s chance to stick behind the plate if I’m spending a first round selection on a catcher. The edge goes to Stevenson for me, by a hair.
Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina
Age: 21.6 on Draft Day
B/T: S/R
HT: 5’10
WT: 197
Hometown: Mount Holly, NJ
2024 Stats: 60 G, 285 PA, .328/.411/.523 (.933), 50 R, 20 2B, 9 HR, 3 SB, 31 BB, 23 SO
College Performance and Scouting Report
Caden Bodine is a switch-hitting catcher for Coastal Carolina who just hits. In 2024, he put up a .328/.411/.523 (.933) line with nine home runs (29 extra base hits), 31 walks, and just 23 strikeouts. Bodine sets up in an open stance with a slight crouch and a handset right above his shoulders. He has a pronounced barrel tip and a moderate leg kick into his swing. Make no mistake, this is one of the best hit tools in college baseball. Bodine has quick hands and outstanding bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate.
2024 Data
You’re not going to get as much offensive impact from Bodine. His quality of contact is not as hard as Stevenson or Irish. His 103.4 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is above average, but not by much (63rd percentile), and his 106.6 mph max exit velocity is just average. Bodine sprays the ball around the field from both sides of the plate. He’s not a pull heavy hitter currently (56th percentile pulled fly ball rate). What he does have is some of the best contact skills in college baseball. His overall contact rate of 89% is 95th percentile among college players, with an 88th percentile in zone whiff percentage and a 92nd percentile out of zone contact rate. He doesn’t chase much either (72nd percentile) and he performs from both sides of the plate.
If you’re a drafting team who sees adding strength and bat speed as an organizational player development strength and you believe in Bodine’s ability to stick behind the plate, he might be the option for you. For me, there are questions about his quality of contact despite the fact that he checks both the bat-to-ball and approach skill sets.
Headlines and Takeaways
Bodine has one of the best hit tools in college baseball. He’s got an ideal frame for catching, although It’s an average skill set behind the plate, currently. I’d rank Bodine behind both Stevenson and Irish, as however much the catching skill set improves, I think it’s fair to question the amount of impact and thump the bat can produce.
With thanks to @TimStats for support with DataViz