2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Evaluating the College Catchers

Irish mashed in 2024, hitting .319/.403/.627 (1.030) with 14 home runs (27 extra base hits), and almost as many walks (23), as strikeouts (29). Irish sets up open in the batter’s box, with a wide base. He has a stride into his swing that he’ll eliminate with two strikes. Irish has legit bat speed and he’s direct to the ball with consistency. Irish’s swing does play a little stiff, at times, and he has been prone to high ground ball rates, another outcome worth monitoring in 2025.

Defense is an area where remaining questions lie with Irish. It’s a plus arm but there’s work to do on receiving and game calling. His performance behind the dish in 2025 will be an important factor in his draft stock.

2024 Data

Similarly to Stevenson, Irish produces a lot of hard contact. His 106.1 90th percentile exit velocity (max 111.8) was 87th percentile in D1 baseball in 2024, with a .435 xWOBA, close to the top of the pack amongst college hitters (96th percentile). Irish has less questions about the hit tool than Stevenson, for me.

He’s a much more aggressive swinger, but an ~83% contact rate is strong and his in zone whiff rate of 13% is much better than Stevenson’s (around average, nationally). Additionally, Irish has the ability to make good contact out of zone. The only real quibble you might have with his offensive profile is his propensity to chase. In 2024 he did so at a 26% clip. That’s a little high, but around average in D1 baseball. Still, that will be an area to monitor in 2025, as if he can real it in, it could be a monster offensive season.

Headlines and Takeaways

Irish has less polish than Stevenson behind the plate, currently. There’s certainly enough to like offensively. If we break down quality of contact into exit velocity and launch, I’d give Stevenson the edge given Irish’s propensity to maintain high ground ball rates. While Irish has the athleticism to play other positions if it doesn’t work out behind the plate (first base, corner outfield), I want to feel as confident as possible about any prospect’s chance to stick behind the plate if I’m spending a first round selection on a catcher. The edge goes to Stevenson for me, by a hair.

Caden Bodine, C, Coastal Carolina

Age: 21.6 on Draft Day