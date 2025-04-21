College Baseball News & Notes – Week 10
News from the Top 25, the Player and Pitcher of the Week, a draft spotlight on Mason Neville, and more in this week's college baseball notes.
College Player and Pitcher of the Week
Player of the Week – C Carson Tinney, Notre Dame
Stats: 9-for-14, 2 2B, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 5 BB, 10 R, .643 AVG, .737 OPS, 2.594 OPS
Pitcher of the Week – LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
Stats: 8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 K
Top 25 Update
Who’s In?!
- #14 West Virginia Mountainers
- #17 Texas A&M Aggies
- #20 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Who’s Out?!
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Virginia Tech Hokies
Top 25 Weekend News and Notes
Rankings are Based on 4/7 Update
Texas A&M is so back! Takes down #1 Arkansas
Are the Aggies back?! I think it is safe to say they are. Texas A&M started out 1-9 in SEC Conference play, but now has had two series wins over #1 teams, Tennessee and Arkansas. They are now 8-10 in the SEC.
Their RPI went from 114 to 38, and they easily find their way back into our top 25. While they didn’t sweep Arkansas this past weekend, they took 2-of-3 pretty easily.
Texas A&M opened the series against #1 Arkansas with an impressive 7-4 win, powered by a dominant relief outing from Weston Moss, who threw five shutout innings and struck out five to earn the win.
Moss has now allowed just one run with 23 strikeouts over his last 17 1/3 innings. The Aggies got big contributions at the plate from Jack Moss, Gavin Grahovac, and especially from 2025 MLB Draft prospect Jace LaViolette. Jace homered in the ninth for his team-leading 12th of the season and scored three times.
Kaeden Kent and Jackson Appel also delivered key hits as A&M stretched its win streak to eight games and picked up its third straight road win over a Top 2 opponent.
While they lost game one of the doubleheader on Friday, they won game three pretty decisively in a final score of 9-2. Texas A&M clinched the statement series, marking their first series victory in Fayetteville since 2016 and their second straight road series win over a Top 2 team.
Jace LaViolette stole the show, blasting three home runs across the two games while going 4-for-8 with five RBI, five runs scored, and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 20 games and homer streak to four.
Kaeden Kent also delivered a pair of multi-hit performances and drove in two runs, while Luke Jackson earned the win in Game 2 with 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. The Aggies’ offense tallied 21 hits across both games, with all nine starters recording a hit in the 9-2 Game 2 victory.
With the series win, A&M has now taken nine of its last 10 games and owns series wins over both the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.
Massive as they head into probably their biggest series of the year against in-state rival and the new No. 1 team in the Texas Longhorns!
South Carolina shocks #17 Ole Miss and takes the series
South Carolina has been one of the coldest teams in the SEC and has struggled to get things going in its first year under new legendary Head Coach Paul Manieri. Before this weekend, they were 2-13 in SEC conference play.
I don’t think this is much of the fault of the South Carolina coaching staff or the players themselves. This team is plenty talented. I just think it is related to the toughness of the SEC.
Regardless, South Carolina pulled off a massive series win against #17 Ole Miss. South Carolina opened its series against with a 3-2 win behind a masterful complete game from Brandon Stone, who became the first Gamecock to go nine innings since 2021.
Stone was in total control, allowing just six hits, no walks, and two runs on only 86 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.
The Gamecocks took an early lead in the first on a Jordan Carrion RBI groundout, then added two more in the fifth on RBI singles from Gavin Braland and Nathan Hall.
Hall led the offense with two hits, including a leadoff double, and extended his team-best total to 15 multi-hit games this season.
South Carolina secured its first SEC series win of the season with a 7-2 victory in game two, thanks to a strong outing from Jake McCoy and a big day at the plate from Nathan Hall.
McCoy struck out seven and allowed just one run over 6.1 innings, while Hall went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, bringing his series total to four hits.
After Ole Miss opened the game with a solo homer, the Gamecocks responded with a three-run first and never looked back. Blake Jackson added a solo shot in the sixth, and Hall’s two-run single in the eighth gave Carolina breathing room.
Ole Miss bounced back and ten-run ruled the Gamecocks in game three of the series, but regardless, this was a much-needed series win for South Carolina. Hopefully, this is the start of them turning things around in the SEC.
#16 Vanderbilt bounces back and sweeps #6 Georgia
We talk about this often, but Vanderbilt is a hard team to pin down in terms of what kind of team they are. We talked at length on the recent episode of On The Clock about how they are far from the power-hitting, power-pitching Vanderbilt teams of the past.
In their past four SEC conference series, they’ve been swept by Arkansas, swept Florida, lost a series where they were dominated by Oklahoma, and now go and sweep Georgia. This team is good, but how good?
They took the series opener against Georgia 3-1, which was fueled by a dominant and career performance by 2025 MLB Draft prospect JD Thompson. He struck out a career-high 14 batters over eight innings, allowing just a leadoff homer.
Brodie Johnston tied the game with a 421-foot solo shot in the seventh before the Commodores took the lead on an infield single from Colin Barczi that scored Rustan Rigdon.
Johnston later scored again in the eighth on a heads-up baserunning play to pad the lead. Sawyer Hawks closed it out in the ninth for his fifth save.
Game two was more of the same as Vanderbilt clinched the SEC series victory with a 13-7 win, powered by four home runs, including two from Brodie Johnston, who drove in six runs.
Braden Holcomb went a perfect 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, while Colin Barczi added a 439-foot blast of his own.
A six-run sixth inning, capped by Johnston’s second homer and Holcomb’s shot, helped Vandy pull away after a 51-minute lightning delay had briefly shifted momentum.
Vanderbilt completed the sweep with a 5-2 victory on Saturday. The Commodores are now 30-10 overall and hold an 11-7 record in SEC play. I think it is safe to say this team is legit, even if they are confusing.
#2 Texas stays red hot and sweeps #11 Auburn
Whoa buddy, this is a huge series win for Texas, who stays red-hot. This is after they swept a tough Georgia team two weekends ago. The Longhorns are now 33-5 overall and 16-2 in SEC conference play. Easy to see why they are now the #1 overall team.
In game one, Texas rallied for a 3-2 win over Auburn, thanks to a go-ahead solo homer from Kimble Schuessler in the seventh and clutch two-out hitting throughout the game.
Jalin Flores tied it with an RBI double in the sixth, his team-leading 21st go-ahead or game-tying RBI, while Ethan Mendoza added a pair of hits, including a two-out RBI single in the third.
After Auburn took an early lead on a two-run homer by Ike Irish, Texas relievers Max Grubbs and Dylan Volantis combined for 6.1 scoreless innings to shut the door.
Grubbs earned the win with 4.1 dominant frames, and Volantis recorded his ninth save to seal Texas’ 14th comeback win.
In game two, Freshman Jonah Williams shined in his first career start, driving in three runs to help Texas clinch the series over Auburn with an 8-3 win. Williams notched two clutch RBI singles, becoming the first Longhorn since 2018 to record three RBI in a debut start.
The bottom half of Texas’ lineup powered the offense, going 9-for-19 with six RBI, while Kimble Schuessler and Tommy Farmer IV each added multi-hit efforts.
The Longhorns clinched the sweep with a dominating ten-run rule victory where they won 14-2.
Kimble Schuessler delivered a historic performance Saturday, belting two homers and driving in eight runs. Schuessler became just the fourth Longhorn since 2008 to notch eight RBI in a game, finishing the weekend 8-for-12 with three home runs and 10 RBI.
The Longhorns have now won 10 of their last 11 SEC games and have easily put themselves in the top spot for the best team in the country.
Boston College upsets and shocks #7 Wake Forest
Boston College delivered a strong weekend performance on the diamond as they secured the road series over Wake Forest.
After a narrow 5-4 loss in Thursday’s opener, the Eagles responded with back-to-back victories on Friday and Saturday to take the series.
Game two’s win for Boston College was fueled by clutch hitting and strong relief pitching. Wake Forest jumped out to a 2–0 lead early on, but Boston College did not roll over. The Eagles’ offense responded in the fifth inning, taking advantage of a balk, catcher’s interference, and a bases-loaded walk to grab the lead.
In the seventh, the Eagles added three more runs, thanks to a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Vince Cimini entered the game as a pinch hitter and delivered a clutch two-run single to push the lead to five. Despite tallying just three hits in the game, Boston College capitalized on their chances.
Reliever JD Ogden was dominant, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just three hits and one free pass to close out the game and win by a score of 7-2.
In the series finale, Boston College drew first blood in the first inning, scoring two runs on a Kyle Wolff RBI double and a throwing error by Wake.
Wake answered back in the sixth, tying the game at 3, but Boston College wasn’t done yet. Kyle Wolff stayed hot at the plate, delivering a two-run single in the seventh to break the tie, capping off a 2-for-4 day with 3 RBI and a walk. The following inning, Vince Cimini added more insurance with a solo shot to stretch the Eagles’ lead.
It was an opener-style day for the Boston College pitching staff, as seven total arms threw. Joey Ryan was the last man out of the pen for the Eagles and was nails, getting the last five outs of the game for Boston College, facing the minimum as he closed out a 7-5 victory and the series.
Boston College just refuses to give in, they currently sit at 9-12 in ACC play. The Eagles have a huge week ahead with five home games: a double midweek as well as hosting the Miami Hurricanes for the weekend series.
Miami sweeps #14 Georgia Tech
How many people had this on their Easter bingo card? Miami takes all three games from the Yellow Jackets!
Recapping the series opener, the difference was both teams taking advantage of mistakes made by their opposition. Both teams made three errors, though Georgia Tech left twelve men on base while Miami left only six on.
First baseman Renzo Gonzalez had a clutch two-out RBI single, though Daniel Cuvet provided the swing of the night in the fifth inning, mashing a solo shot to extend Miami’s lead.
On the mound, Griffin Hugus provided a fine start for the Hurricanes, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing no earned runs and punching out eight. Reliever Carson Fischer was nails coming out of the pen as well, tossing two shutout innings, only allowing one hit. Closer Brian Walters sealed the deal, throwing the last two innings for Miami, as they held on to win game one by a 4-2 score.
In game two, it was Miami drawing first blood once again. Daniel Cuvet wasted no time, launching another home run to give the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead right out of the gate.
Fast forward to the third inning, left fielder Max Galvin extended their lead with an RBI double and finished with a 3-for-4 line with an RBI and two runs.
The Hurricanes tacked on some late insurance in the seventh and eighth, with Jake Ogden delivering a solo shot and Fabio Peralta adding to the cushion with an RBI single.
Freshman right-hander AJ Ciscar was lights-out on the mound, spinning 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Out of the bullpen, Will Smith and Alex Giroux kept the momentum rolling, combining for the final 2.2 innings while allowing just two hits and a single run.
It was a complete team effort for Miami, who cruised past Georgia Tech 7-2 to clinch the series.
As for game three, Miami’s offense continued to roll, as all ten runs were scored in the first four frames.
Who else but Daniel Cuvet to get the Hurricanes on the board? The superstar slugger came through again, driving in Miami’s first run with an RBI single. Catcher Tanner Smith smashed a three-run blast later on in the same inning, getting Miami out to an early 4-0 lead.
Later on in the third inning, outfielder Michael Torres hit a three-run blast of his own to extend Miami’s lead to 8-0. In addition to a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly, Miami had a crisp 10-1 going into the fifth inning.
Miami’s starting pitching continued its success, as Tate DeRias threw 5.1 innings of two-run ball and got the offense back in the dugout.
A much-needed trio of conference wins puts Miami right back in the mix in the ACC standings. And they’re heating up at just the right time, winners of six straight as they get set to hit the road for a full week.
#3 LSU holds on to take series from #12 Alabama
After a rough weekend in Auburn, LSU returned home and got back on track versus the Crimson Tide.
Recapping game one, Alabama got out ahead early and led as big as 5-1, though LSU responded with punches of their own later on.
Fast forward to the sixth inning, Ashton Larson came off the bench and got the offense rolling, launching a three-run homer to trim the deficit to one. In the following frame, shortstop Stevan Milam smashed a three-run blast of his own, giving LSU the lead.
The Tigers added another run to cap off a four-run seventh, followed by three more in the eighth, thanks to a two-run bomb by Ethan Frey and an RBI groundout from Jake Brown.
Reliever Casan Evans was lights out on the mound as LSU mounted their comeback, tossing 2.1 shutout innings of one-hit ball while punching out two. Zac Cowan came in to record the final out, earning LSU an 11-6 game one victory.
As for game two, it was a much tighter ballgame as LSU held on to a 4-3 win.
The top of the Tiger order combined for all four runs in the game, as well as six of the twelve total hits. Chris Stanfield played a key role as well, going 4-for-4 and scoring two of those four runs.
Anthony Eyanson turned in his best SEC start so far this year, going six innings, allowing one run while striking out a dozen. Star reliever Zac Cowan came out of the bullpen again, this time tossing the final three innings of the game. The right-hander allowed no free passes and punched out four, making that sixteen in total as LSU earned their fourth SEC series victory.
Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel reached base in all three games against Alabama, extending his on-base streak to 41 games, the exact number of games LSU has played in 2025. Just an incredible run by a superstar talent who’s taken college baseball by storm in year one.
LSU now stands at 12-6 in SEC play as well as 6 in the RPI, increasing their strong likelihood of hosting regional baseball later this summer. The competition doesn’t let up, as the Tennessee Volunteers come to Alex Box Stadium this weekend in a must-see matchup!
Midweek Upsets to Note
Midweeks were less exciting this week, but some things to note… Little Rock stunned Ole Miss and Dallas Baptist continued their midweek upsets. Here is the complete list of upsets and games to note:
- Little Rock beats Ole Miss 7-3
- Dallas Baptist takes down TCU 6-5
- Oregon State beats UCLA 7-1
- Loyola Marymount beats UC Irvine 15-5
Draft Watch: Who’s Making Waves?
2025 Draft Spotlight Player of the Week
OF Mason Neville, Oregon
Season Stats: 37 G, 12 2B, 19 HR, 43 RBI, 37 BB, 34 SO, 8 SB, .338/.475/.835
Mason Neville might’ve stolen the “most impressive” title from my recent live looks. The Oregon outfielder has been skyrocketing up MLB Draft boards, and it’s easy to see why.
After struggling to make an impact at Arkansas, Neville’s transfer to Oregon has completely flipped the script. He’s now slashing .338/.475/.835 with 19 homers, 12 doubles, and 43 RBI (as of 4/21).
He’s showing elite bat speed, advanced barrel control, and real power to all fields, not just the pull side.
His 111.6 max EV and 88 mph average EV are legit, and what stands out even more is his improved plate discipline; he’s walking at a 21.2% clip and showing an impressive command of the strike zone. Defensively, he’s got the speed and instincts to stick in center.
With the way he’s trending, Neville could push his way into the top four rounds, or even higher, in this year’s draft.
Other Top MLB Draft Performers
|Pitcher
|Stats
|RHP JB Middleton, Southern Miss
|8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K
|LHP JD Thompson, Vanderbilt
|8 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 K
|RHP Zane Taylor, UNC-Wilmington
|7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
|LHP Grayson Grinsell, Oregon
|9 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K
|RHP Noah Edders, Troy
|7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
|LHP Liam Doyle, Tennessee
|7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
|RHP Aaron Savary, Iowa
|7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
|LHP Caleb Leys, Maine
|7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
|LHP Ben Jacobs, Arizona State
|6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 13 K
|RHP Tyler Bremner, UC Santa Barbara
|7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 13 K
|RHP Aidan Knaak, Clemson
|3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
|LHP Kyle McCoy, Maryland
|7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
|RHP Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma
|6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
|RHP Malachi Witherspoon, Oklahoma
|5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
|RHP Marcus Phillips, Tennessee
|5 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 8 K
|RHP Samuel Dutton, Auburn
|5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K
|RHP Anthony Eyanson, LSU
|6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 12 K
|Hitter
|Stats
|OF Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
|7-for-17, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|OF Devin Taylor, Indiana
|7-for-15, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, SB
|OF Isaiah Jackson, Arizona State
|7-for-13, 2B, HR, 7 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|C Kimble Schuessler, Texas
|10-for-14, 2 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 BB
|C/OF Ike Irish, Auburn
|5-for-16, 4 HR, 6 RBI
|SS Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
|11-for-17, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB
|OF Gavin Turley, Oregon State
|9-for-19, 2 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 2 BB, SB
|SS Mason White, Arizona
|9-for-19, 3 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, SB
|C Alex Calarco, Maryland
|7-for-16, 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB
|OF Mason Neville, Oregon
|7-for-14, 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB
|C Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma
|9-for18, 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
|C Owen Carapellotti, Georgetown
|10-for-18, 3 2B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, BB
|SS Wehiwak Aloy, Arkansas
|10-for-19, 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, SB
Just Released: New Interviews, Reports, & Rankings
Articles
- MLB Draft
- Iowa’s Cade Obermueller Looks Like a Completely New Arm by Tyler Jennings
- 2025 MLB Draft Scouting Report – LHP Jamie Arnold by Tyler Jennings
- College Baseball
- Can Texas A&M Still Win a National Championship? by Will Mossa
Upcoming Games & Draft Watch
- Midweeks
- Penn State vs. #14 West Virginia (Tuesday)
- #10 Georgia vs. #2 Clemson (Tuesday)
- #25 Louisville vs. Kentucky (Tuesday)
- #19 Georgia Tech vs. #11 Auburn (Tuesday)
- Mississippi State vs. #21 Ole Miss (Tuesday)
- #18 UCLA vs. #23 UC Irvine (Tuesday)
- Weekend Series
- #2 Clemson vs. NC State (Thursday-Saturday)
- #13 Oklahoma vs. #10 Georgia (Thursday-Saturday)
- #8 Vanderbilt vs. #21 Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)
- #4 Florida State vs. #25 Louisvile (Friday-Sunday)
- Mississippi State vs. #11 Auburn (Friday-Sunday)
- #5 Tennessee vs. #6 LSU (Friday-Sunday)
- #17 Texas A&M vs. #1 Texas (Friday-Sunday)
- #7 Oregon State vs. #16 Oregon (Friday-Sunday)
