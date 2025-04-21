College Baseball News & Notes – Week 10

Their RPI went from 114 to 38, and they easily find their way back into our top 25. While they didn’t sweep Arkansas this past weekend, they took 2-of-3 pretty easily.

Texas A&M opened the series against #1 Arkansas with an impressive 7-4 win, powered by a dominant relief outing from Weston Moss, who threw five shutout innings and struck out five to earn the win.

Moss has now allowed just one run with 23 strikeouts over his last 17 1/3 innings. The Aggies got big contributions at the plate from Jack Moss, Gavin Grahovac, and especially from 2025 MLB Draft prospect Jace LaViolette. Jace homered in the ninth for his team-leading 12th of the season and scored three times.

Kaeden Kent and Jackson Appel also delivered key hits as A&M stretched its win streak to eight games and picked up its third straight road win over a Top 2 opponent.

While they lost game one of the doubleheader on Friday, they won game three pretty decisively in a final score of 9-2. Texas A&M clinched the statement series, marking their first series victory in Fayetteville since 2016 and their second straight road series win over a Top 2 team.

Jace LaViolette stole the show, blasting three home runs across the two games while going 4-for-8 with five RBI, five runs scored, and two walks, extending his on-base streak to 20 games and homer streak to four.