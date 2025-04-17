Can Texas A&M Still Win a National Championship?

The Aggies have stayed hot since then, rattling off a series sweep against South Carolina with some Olson Magic sprinkled in, and they have now won seven straight games.

While their postseason and National Championship odds have certainly dwindled, they aren’t dead yet, and if any team is talented enough to make the kind of resurgence we could see, it’s the Aggies.

So, what exactly does the road to Omaha look like for Texas A&M?

The Goal

At this point, we know the Aggies will more than likely be fighting for an at-large three-seed bid into the tourney, similar to what we saw Florida do last year. I believe the goal should be a 13-17 SEC record, and hopefully one win in the SEC tournament for the Aggies to get in.

Why 13 wins? Well, in the best conference in the country, that seems to be the bar on the low-end, as we saw five 13-17 teams find their way into the tourney last season (Alabama, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt), and there’s no reason they’ll exclude the Aggies if they hit that mark given their remaining schedule.

Currently at 6-9 in SEC play, with five weekend series left, we can assume they’ll need to win three out of five to sneak their way in, giving them 12-14 wins in conference play, and they can solidify their fate with a good showing in Hoover for the SEC tournament.