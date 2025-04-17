Can Texas A&M Still Win a National Championship?
What does the road to Omaha look like for Texas A&M?
The biggest surprise, and disappointment, to this point in the 2025 college baseball season has been the Texas A&M Aggies. Once regarded as a potential freight train and preseason consensus #1 team in the country, they now sit at 21-15 and will be fighting for their postseason dreams in the back half of the year.
Just two short weeks ago, the Aggies were playing .500 baseball, without an SEC series win, and with two sweeps in the wrong direction at the hands of Alabama and Vanderbilt.
After getting no-hit on April 3 by Tennessee in Knoxville, it appeared the Aggies had received their nail-in-the-coffin moment, and Michael Earley would be making his way to the hot seat in just his first season as head skipper.
Thanks to some weather in Knoxville, the Aggies had a chance at a doubleheader where they would get their 2024 National Championship revenge, winning a series against former #1 Tennessee in convincing fashion, taking games two and three by a combined score of 26-9.
The Aggies have stayed hot since then, rattling off a series sweep against South Carolina with some Olson Magic sprinkled in, and they have now won seven straight games.
While their postseason and National Championship odds have certainly dwindled, they aren’t dead yet, and if any team is talented enough to make the kind of resurgence we could see, it’s the Aggies.
So, what exactly does the road to Omaha look like for Texas A&M?
The Goal
At this point, we know the Aggies will more than likely be fighting for an at-large three-seed bid into the tourney, similar to what we saw Florida do last year. I believe the goal should be a 13-17 SEC record, and hopefully one win in the SEC tournament for the Aggies to get in.
Why 13 wins? Well, in the best conference in the country, that seems to be the bar on the low-end, as we saw five 13-17 teams find their way into the tourney last season (Alabama, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt), and there’s no reason they’ll exclude the Aggies if they hit that mark given their remaining schedule.
Currently at 6-9 in SEC play, with five weekend series left, we can assume they’ll need to win three out of five to sneak their way in, giving them 12-14 wins in conference play, and they can solidify their fate with a good showing in Hoover for the SEC tournament.
The Path
For the Aggies, more than doubling their conference win total in the back half of the season is easier said than done, especially once you understand who exactly they’ll have to beat.
Their final five weekend series shake out in this order:
- @ #2 Arkansas
- @ #1 Texas
- v #7 LSU
- v Missouri
- @ #4 Georgia
We can give them two wins safely against Mizzou at home. For the sake of this article, we’ll give them three, which would put them at nine wins, four short of the goal. So, who else can they beat?
I have the series against #7 LSU circled in red. After back-to-back road sets against the best two teams in the country, the Aggies will return to College Station to take on an LSU team that, quite honestly, has really struggled against top competition so far. Despite their 31-6 record, I believe there is a little bit of fool’s gold there, and this is a winnable series for the Aggies, which would put them at 11 wins.
I truly believe that for the RPI boost, and showing they can play with the big dogs, they will have to win a road set against any of Arkansas, Texas, or Georgia to have a legitimate case to get in. My best guess would be Georgia. With their pitching rotation question marks, the Aggies can take advantage, whereas the Razorbacks and Longhorns hang their hats on their arm barns.
There is also the revenge angle against Texas, with 2024 Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle at the helm, along with former pitching coach Max Weiner. This series should be a bloodbath, and A&M may go into Austin playing their best baseball of the season.
All things considered, their resume should be good enough to get in with road series wins against Tennessee and Georgia*, along with two more series wins against Mizzou* and LSU*.
Final Outlook
Dare I say Texas A&M is this year’s Florida? They’re certainly talented enough for it. When you bring back the bulk of a National Championship runner-up team, it’s hard to ever count them out.
If the Aggies find a way in, they’ll be a three seed, in possibly the Austin Regional (we can only hope), and I wouldn’t be shocked if they repeated the Gators’ 2024 run.
It’s hard not to love what the Aggies are doing right now. The starting pitching has been consistent all season long, Jace LaViolette, Wyatt Henseler, and Kaeden Kent are heating up fast, and the return of Caden Sorrell has been a spark for this offense. He has five home runs, 14 RBI, and a .375 batting average in 11 games since returning from injury.
The Aggies have finally started to look like the team we anticipated they would be in December, and we may be witnessing one of the greatest season turnarounds in college baseball history if they do make it happen. This hot take might be dead before you finish reading this article, but what’s the fun in that?