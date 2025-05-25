2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Day Five Recap

Wentworth’s coming-out party this week has been a welcome sight, as the highly-touted freshman has shown that he can be the future of this program. He’s flashed the leather and arm strength in right field all week, all while quietly putting together quality at-bats from the left side. He’ll be an integral piece to this Tigers offense for years to come.

On the Yellow Jackets’ side, they didn’t go down without a fight, but numerous baserunning mistakes proved costly. Kent Schmidt and Kyle Lodise each had two hits on the day, but the team as a whole only mustered three hits against the Tigers’ bullpen. A bittersweet ending, no doubt. We’ll see how this affects their hosting chances, though the regular season title should weigh heavily in their favor with the committee.

Kepley’s Ninth-Inning Heroics Send UNC To Championship Sunday

Replacing Vance Honeycutt was never going to be an easy task. Quite frankly, it’s impossible to do. However, Kane Kepley has done his best. And on Saturday, Kepley stepped up when UNC needed him most.

Tied at 5 entering the ninth, Alex Madera led off the inning, reaching on an error by second baseman Drew Faurot. Perry Hargett followed with a single, giving the Tar Heels two on with three outs to play with. Up came Kepley, a fun-sized presence in the box with a knack for lacing the ball all over the field. He’d do just that.

Kepley would lace a ball back up the middle, lacing it directly over Alex Lodise’s head to score two runs. It was an emphatic end to a tense game that started with a pitcher’s duel.

Wes Mendes and Jason DeCaro traded zeroes for the first three innings, with Mendes putting down the Tar Heel bats in order. Only two hits were recorded during this time, largely thanks to great defense (looks directly at Chase Williams through the scoreboard).