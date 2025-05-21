2025 B1G Baseball Tournament Day One Recap

It was Upset Day to begin the B1G Baseball Tournament. It’s the inaugural season welcoming former Pac-12 schools to the B1G and the introduction to the Pool Play concept to the conference tournament. Teams that win in game 1 of the Pool Play put themselves in a strong position to with their respective pool and play again this weekend.

Game Of the Day: Illinois Barely Tops Michigan in Extra Innings

Illinois (11) v Michigan (7)

On a cold and rainy Omaha morning, Game 1 of the B1G Tournament appeared to be getting out of hand. Michigan starting pitcher, Kurt Barr, struggled immediately. Illinois hitters showed a patient approach and loaded the bases with no outs. Michigan head coach, Tracey Smith, wasted no time and brought in reliever Dylan Vigue. The right-hander walked the first batter he faced, induced a line out, and then after a two-run single to squeak out of the inning down 3-0.

Vigue settled down over the next four innings. He logged a much-needed five-inning, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, and 7 K outing across 95 pitches. Illinois’s starting pitcher, Tyler Schmidt, was excellent for the Fighting Illini. Featuring a three-quarters delivery, Schmidt sat 87-92 mph with the fastball also featuring an upper-70s breaking ball with depth and a changeup that elicited chase from the Michigan left-handed hitters.