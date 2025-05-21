2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Day One Recap

It all started on the mound for Cal, as redshirt freshman Oliver de la Torre pitched a gem, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and only two hits allowed. He had just returned to the mound against Florida State on May 10th, going four scoreless in that outing. Cal coach Mike Neu opted to give de la Torre extra rest following that game, which paid dividends.

“His last outing was outstanding against Florida State, and we gave him a little rest to be ready for this one,” said Neu. “I think when his change-up is on, you know, big depth and especially with his fastball having big ride….He [de la Torre] threw so well.”

Neu mentions the fastball/change-up combination, and that was de la Torre’s main attack method against Miami. De la Torre’s sequencing and command were fantastic, commanding the heater on the top rail before letting the change-up tumble away at the bottom of the zone. He had sixteen whiffs on the day, nine on his heater, and seven on that devastating change-up.

De la Torre’s gem was not the only noteworthy performance of the day. Redshirt Junior Alex Birge, who owned an OPS north of .900 on the year coming in, blasted two home runs to lead Cal’s offensive onslaught.

Miami starter Griffin Hugus left a cutter up in the zone in the second inning, which Birge blasted 444 feet away onto the concourse in right field. Birge’s second home run was the final dagger in the run-rule victory, sending it to the opposite field gap in the 8th inning.

“It was big,” Neu said of Birge’s performance. “He’s capable of doing that, and we’ve seen that in different situations. He’s ultra-talented, major power, and he can throw behind the plate. He’s a great team leader, too. He definitely changed the game.”