2025 College World Series Odds & Betting Guide
The College World Series is just around the corner. Who are the top teams to bet on, and which dark horses could make a surprising run to Omaha?
With the bracket releasing and the Road to Omaha starting this morning, it’s only right we dive into some betting odds for teams to win the College World Series.
Every year, teams square off to be the final club standing in the glorious dogpile at the center of Charles Schwab Field. Last season, we saw the Tennessee Volunteers take home the title.
Will they repeat, or will a new Champion emerge?
There are a few things I look for when analyzing this market, all important in my opinion, but the most important is the draw. Not just in regionals, but does the team you like matchup well with a potential Super Regional opponent?
Next, I look at roster construction. Questions like how deep does the pitching staff go, can they withstand a five game regional, do they have Omaha experience in older guys on the roster, can they get through the Omaha path?
All extremely important pieces of determining whether or not a team has a legit chance to win it all, and while the top seeds typically get the friendlier draw, we all know it would be silly to blind bet the top seeds.
Finally, I like to look at the offense, defensive numbers, strength of schedule, common opponents, anything that will give an idea of how that team performs. Especially if you’re somebody who hasn’t tuned into college baseball every week this season, you can still have some success in this market.
We can’t forget the intangibles, specifically coaching. Coaching is an extremely important piece of the puzzle, especially when we’re talking about 18-22 year olds in determining whether a team will be put in positions to win throughout the next three weeks.
There is no such thing as a perfect system, and we all know the parity in the sport we love so much, but if you can narrow down the teams you think have the best shot, you can make some very educated and good bets to sweat out this June.
Let's take a look at the board and odds for teams to win the College World Series. All odds provided are courtesy of BetMGM.
2025 College World Series Odds
|Team
|Current Odds
|Implied Probability
|Arkansas
|+475
|17.39%
|LSU
|+475
|17.39%
|Vanderbilt
|+650
|13.33%
|North Carolina
|+850
|10.53%
|Texas
|+1000
|9.09%
|Tennessee
|+1200
|7.69%
|Georgia
|+1400
|6.67%
|Auburn
|+2000
|4.76%
|Oregon
|+2500
|3.85%
|Florida State
|+3000
|3.23%
|Florida
|+3000
|3.23%
|Coastal Carolina
|+3000
|3.23%
|Clemson
|+3000
|3.23%
|Ole Miss
|+3500
|2.78%
|TCU
|+4000
|2.44%
|Georgia Tech
|+4000
|2.44%
|Oregon State
|+4000
|2.44%
|UCLA
|+4000
|2.44%
Before we dive in, let’s clarify some things. In sports betting, the implied probability is the conversion of betting odds into a percentage that is supposed to represent the likelihood of a given outcome. It is a different way to put the odds in perspective, so you understand why some bets are long shots to come in, while others are real favorites.
Each team’s implied probability is exclusive to themselves, and their own odds to win the College World Series, it is not one pie of 100% that is divided equally amongst all teams.
At first look it’s easy to be drawn to the top of the board, both Arkansas and LSU got extremely friendly draws in the regional, but who do they matchup with after?
Arkansas would take on Tennessee in a super regional if they both got out, eliminating one of the two, so that can get tricky, but also give an opportunity for a hedge spot.
One team I have a lot of stock in already is the North Carolina Tar Heels. Despite not being a top-four seed, they got an extremely favorable draw in both the regional and super regional.
They’ll play host to (2) Oklahoma, (3) Nebraska, and (4) Holy Cross. Getting a weaker SEC team who doesn’t go very deep on the mound is a huge plus, and getting Nebraska, a bid-stealer, going on a run to win the Big 10 title is always an eye catcher.
North Carolina has one of the best pitching staffs in the country, throwing to a 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the country, and a 1.21 WHIP ranking fifth in the country. Not only is the pitching staff deep, but the front-line rotation is one of the best you’ll see over the next few weeks between Jake Knapp, Jason DeCaro, and Aidan Haugh.
If all goes to plan, North Carolina will face off in Chapel Hill against any of (1) Oregon, (2) Arizona, (3) Cal Poly, (4) Utah Valley, and in my opinion it will be Arizona who is a very good club, but is a great matchup for the Tar Heels.
Finally, we have to look at Head Coach Scott Forbes. Not only is he one of the best in the country, he’s a spectacular in-game manager, and always seems to make the right moves at the perfect time. An intangible that can’t be quantified, but something that has had me bought in on this team all season.
Big-Time Dark Horses to Win the College World Series
|Team
|Current Odds
|Implied Probability
|Auburn
|+2000
|4.76%
|Oregon
|+2500
|3.85%
|Florida State
|+3000
|3.23%
|Florida
|+3000
|3.23%
|Coastal Carolina
|+3000
|3.23%
|Clemson
|+3000
|3.23%
|Ole Miss
|+3500
|2.78%
|TCU
|+4000
|2.44%
|Georgia Tech
|+4000
|2.44%
|Oregon State
|+4000
|2.44%
|UCLA
|+4000
|2.44%
|Dallas Baptist
|+5000
|1.96%
Everybody loves an underdog story, and sometimes the most fun bet you can place is on the long shot. One of my favorites is the TCU Horned Frogs.
Staring us right in the face at +4000, coming off a loss in the Big 12 Championship against Arizona in an extra-innings game in what felt like a College World Series matchup. After getting snubbed for a regional host, and being sent to Corvallis for their regional, the Horned Frogs will be playing with a chip on their shoulder.
This TCU team is extremely intriguing with their balance of young talent, and veteran leadership. With Big 12 Freshman of the Year Sawyer Strosnider and freshman two-way Noah Franco who have combined for 99 RBI, 21 home runs, and 60 extra base hits.
Sandwich them with junior shortstop Anthony Silva, who has Omaha experience under his belt from 2023, this team is extremely dangerous. They also roll out one of the most exciting pitchers in the 2026 Draft Class, Tommy LaPour, who commands a 2.89 ERA over 87 1/3 innings pitched.
Head Coach Kirk Saarloos has a ton of postseason experience, and knows what it takes to get to the promised land.
With dark horses especially, both the draw, and how the team is playing are crucial to their success. TCU got a friendly draw despite having to go to a historical and hostile environment in Corvallis, Oregon. Pairing up with (3) USC, a bubble team with their fair share of offense struggles and (4) Saint Mary’s CA, they would face off with the winner of the Tallahassee regional, which I have a feeling is primed for an upset.
Momentum is a funny thing in baseball, and sometimes it’s all a team needs to make a deep run to Omaha, as we saw Florida do in 2024. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see that Gators team at +3000 make a deep run and replicate what they were able to do as a three-seed last year, especially as they roll out one of the best rotations in the nation with Aidan King, Liam Peterson, and Pierce Coppola.
At the end of the day, this is the best time to be a college baseball fan. Getting in on an underdog story, or your favorite team adds to the intensity of every pitch. If you have a hunch or love a draw for a certain team, I recommend jumping on it early, because those odds will only get worse as that team continues to win. Happy hunting!