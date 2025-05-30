2025 College World Series Odds & Betting Guide

Next, I look at roster construction. Questions like how deep does the pitching staff go, can they withstand a five game regional, do they have Omaha experience in older guys on the roster, can they get through the Omaha path?

All extremely important pieces of determining whether or not a team has a legit chance to win it all, and while the top seeds typically get the friendlier draw, we all know it would be silly to blind bet the top seeds.

Finally, I like to look at the offense, defensive numbers, strength of schedule, common opponents, anything that will give an idea of how that team performs. Especially if you’re somebody who hasn’t tuned into college baseball every week this season, you can still have some success in this market.

We can’t forget the intangibles, specifically coaching. Coaching is an extremely important piece of the puzzle, especially when we’re talking about 18-22 year olds in determining whether a team will be put in positions to win throughout the next three weeks.

There is no such thing as a perfect system, and we all know the parity in the sport we love so much, but if you can narrow down the teams you think have the best shot, you can make some very educated and good bets to sweat out this June.

