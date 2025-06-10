2025 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Five Most Exciting Matchups of the Weekend

Wow. What a weekend of baseball. I don’t think you could ask for a better tournament than what we have got so far. We have talked about how parity in college baseball remains strong, and the Supers continued to prove that.

You had teams like Arizona taking down North Carolina, Coastal taking down Auburn, Louisville and Miami going back and forth, and so much more. It was action-packed and a ton of fun to watch if you are just a baseball fan in general.

Let’s dive into five of the most exciting matchups from this weekend.

Coastal Carolina Storms Into Auburn and Sweeps Their Way to Omaha

Man, what a blast it was to watch Coastal Carolina in this series. People keep calling the Chanticleers a Cinderella story, and that narrative needs to stop. This is one of the top programs in all of college baseball, and they have been for a while.