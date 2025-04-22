MLB Draft Scouting Notebook: Oregon, Maryland, Georgetown
Just Baseball scouts some of the top college talent you're going to want to know ahead of the 2025 and 2026 MLB drafts.
It was a beautiful weekend for college baseball (outside of the rain on Friday/Saturday) in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area, and there was tons of action!
I was initially supposed to make my way to Troy vs. JMU to catch top 2025 MLB Draft prospect Brooks Bryan, but Mother Nature had other plans.
Despite the weather-changing plans, there was plenty of draft talent in both the Oregon vs. Maryland series and the single Monday match between Oregon and Georgetown.
The Just Baseball #10 ranked college team was full of talent for the 2025 and 2026 MLB Draft, especially with the bats.
I missed some of the top arms, like Jason Reitz and Cole Stokes, but Mason Neville, Dominic Hellman, Maddox Molony, and Jacob Walsh were all intriguing bats to watch.
Maryland’s Kyle McCoy put on a show, and shortstop Chris Hacopian is a name you’re going to want to know.
Let’s dive in!
2025 MLB Draft Prospects
LHP Kyle McCoy, Maryland
- Height/Weight: 6’6/195
- Bat/Throw: L/L
- Age on Draft Day: 21 years
- Hometown: Ringoes, NJ
- 2025 Stats: 10 G, 60 IP, 56 H, 21 ER, 15 BB, 59 K, 3.15 ERA, 1.183 WHIP
Let’s start with the most impressive player over this three-game span. Maryland’s Kyle McCoy looked every part of a 2025 MLB Draft prospect in his outing against Oregon.
McCoy dealt with a bunch of injuries over the last couple of years, and his resurgence has been fun to watch. I plan to delve deeper into that in a separate article later this year.
The lefty went seven innings while giving up five hits, two earned runs, two walks, and striking out seven. That’s impressive in of itself, but to do it against this potent Ducks lineup is even more impressive.
McCoy comes at you with an ultra-deceptive three-quarter arm slot, which throws hitters off, especially coming from a guy who is 6’6 on the mound. Hitters have a hard time picking up the ball.
In terms of stuff, the low-80s Slider is his go-to pitch to get a swing and a miss. He currently has a 63.1% whiff rate on the pitch. He’s got a good feel for it, and it plays well against lefties.
The fastball velocity is about average. He was sitting 90-93 MPH and topped out at 94 MPH in this one. There isn’t a ton of ride or run with the pitch, but it does have some sinking action to it at times and can play well given his delivery.
He also has an 83-85 MPH changeup he will throw on occasion, and he has a good feel for this pitch as well. He gets a decent amount of whiff on this pitch as well (above 40%), and it plays off his fastball well.
Another positive aspect of McCoy is that he lives in the strike zone. He’s not afraid to attack hitters and doesn’t try to nibble at the corners. He’s rocking a 6.4 BB%.
McCoy likely ends up as a pick somewhere in rounds 7-10 of the 2025 MLB Draft. The lack of an elite fastball and his injury history may deter teams from selecting him higher.
Regardless, there is a lot to like here with McCoy, and he could be a steal for a team in the draft. The deception, plus slider, frame, and makeup, are more than enough for a team to call his name.
OF Mason Neville, Oregon
- Height/Weight: 6’3/210
- Bat/Throw: L/L
- Age on Draft Day: 21 years, 6 months
- Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
- 2025 Stats: 37 G, 12 2B, 19 HR, 43 RBI, 37 BB, 34, SO, 8 SB, .338/.475/.835
I know I mentioned McCoy was the most impressive player over the weekend, but man, that award may have to go to none other than Oregon outfielder Mason Neville.
Neville has been turning heads and rising up MLB Draft boards all year long, and it is easy to see why. He was impressive all weekend, showcasing insane bat speed and excellent barrel control.
After really struggling to make contact and do much of anything at Arkansas, Neville was the prime case for a change of scenery. He transferred to Oregon, and ever since then, it’s been all arrows up for Neville.
Neville is slashing .328/.471/.813 with 11 doubles, 17 home runs, and 39 RBI (as of 4/18) so far this year, and his power was on display in the three games I saw him. It’s easy to pullside juice, but he showcased the power to play in all fields at times.
He’s already run up a max EV of 111.6 and has an insane average exit velocity of 88 mph. He hits the ball hard to all fields. The most significant improvement in his game is his ability to draw a walk. He’s sporting a 21.2 BB%. He’s got an insane feel for the strike zone.
Defensively, Neville has all the tools and athleticism to play centerfield. He’s got good speed and range and tracks the ball well.
Neville will likely be one of the biggest risers in our next MLB Draft board update and has all the makings to be a pick in the top four rounds of this draft, possibly even higher.
Other MLB Draft Prospects To Note
C Alex Calarco, Maryland
I have to admit, Alex Calarco has been a really fun follow all year long. I uploaded a video of him at the plate and went in-depth last time I saw him, but I want to give more context after this second look.
I mentioned his offense briefly last time, but he excels at hitting fastballs and has excellent barrel control. He’s got a max EV of 111.8 this year, but his average exit velo has taken a dip since the start of Big 10 Conference play.
Calarco comes in at 6’5, 235lbs, so you’d think he might not be agile behind the dish, but boy, is that far from the truth. He’s super athletic back there, does a good job at blocking, and has a cannon for an arm.
He threw out two runners basically from his knees, and in the video below, you’ll see he threw out a runner on a ball in the dirt. It’s not the arm strength that is impressive, but it’s also the throwing accuracy. Everything is dotted to the glove at second.
Calarco has the makings of what seems like the perfect senior sign for someone who may want a cost saver later in the draft.
C Owen Carapellotti, Georgetown
Owen Carapellotti has a lot of similarities to Alex Calarco, although Calarco likely has more upside and a more polished bat. Carapellotti’s power resides pull-side. He does a decent job at getting barrel to ball, but the exit velo numbers are much lower than Calarco’s.
Like Calarco, Carapellotti is very smooth behind the dish. He’s also got a strong arm with a ton of accuracy, as you can see in the video below.
There were some thoughts that Carapellotti might get drafted last year, but he struggled in the MLB Draft League and ultimately returned to Georgetown for his senior year.
His bat has been red-hot lately, and he’s starting to see an uptick in his offensive numbers. If he can continue to showcase that the bat still has some juice and demonstrate his defensive play, he could end up being an intriguing senior sign catcher or an undrafted free agent.
1B Dominic Hellman, Oregon
Outside of Neville, Dominic Hellman was the most impressive bat over the weekend. Coming in at 6’6, 250lbs, Hellman is a massive presence in the box.
His size pays off as the biggest strength for Hellman is the power he possesses. Every time Hellman barreled the ball, it was loud off the bat. He crushed two balls in the gap for doubles.
All season long he has been hitting the ball hard, posting a max exit velo of 116.7 MPH and an average exit velo of 86.7 MPH. Most of his power comes pull-side, but he’s able to demolish the ball to centerfield as well.
Hellman does whiff a bit more than you’d like to see, which leaves some concern on what the bat might be at the next level. On top of that, his size and stature make you wonder what position he might play in professional baseball.
He DH’d the entire weekend and has only played one game on the field this year at second base. He profiles as a first base only type, so the bat would have to play at the next level. The junior could be an interesting sign for someone, but there is a chance he returns to campus.
1B Jacob Walsh, Oregon
Jacob Walsh struggled quite a bit over the weekend, but you could see why he has some tools that make him an intriguing prospect. Like Hellman, the Oregon Senior is a presence in the box coming in at 6’4, 225lbs.
The power from Walsh is all pull-side, and man, does he hit the ball hard when he makes contact. He’s caught a max exit velo of 119.6 and has an average exit velo of 87.1! Just insane numbers.
The strength is real with him, and he’s already launched nine long balls this year, but you’d like to see him lift the ball a bit more. He’s improved his chase rates quite a bit, but still struggled to pick up spin in this series, especially against sliders.
Defensively, he is locked chiefly to first base and isn’t the best runner on the base paths, but has fringe-average speed. The bat will be the priority for teams, and he should be a good cost-saving senior sign for someone.
LHP Grayson Grinsell, Oregon
Grayson Grinsell is an interesting type of arm on the mound. It’s the type of arm that doesn’t have much behind the fastball, which sits in the upper 80s but has been into the low 90s.
Despite the velocity, he gets a ton of carry from his low-slot arm angle. He’s featuring over 20 inches of IVB on the pitch. His best secondary is his high-70s changeup, which he gets over 60% whiff on and has good depth to it.
He also featured a curveball that he went to quite a bit, and flashed a slider. The secondaries are definitely a work in progress.
His command and control struggled in this one as he walked six batters over 5.2 innings. He was struggling to put hitters away for a guy who usually lives mainly in the zone.
While the velocity is, of course, concerning and you’ll want to see him grab some more there, the unique arm slot and carry on the fastball could have teams calling in 2025.
2026 MLB Draft Prospects
SS Maddox Molony, Oregon
- Height/Weight: 6’2/200
- Bat/Throw: R/R
- Hometown: Springfield, OR
- 2025 Stats: 36 G, 6 2B, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 5 SB, 15 BB, 24 SO, .338/.428/.625
Molony is a very interesting bat for the 2026 MLB Draft and has truly taken steps in his game during his sophomore year. He’s slashing .344/.433/.648 with six doubles, 11 home runs, and 31 RBI.
Over the weekend, he was a mixed bag at the plate. There were times he looked super in and was barreling everything, and other times he looked a bit lost at the plate.
When he was locked in, it was a barrel party, and he was showing off his pull-side power. He takes advantage of fastballs coming his way and will smoke them. Sliders were definitely his kryptonite, and he showed a bit more swing-and-miss on offspeed pitches.
On the basepaths, he’s got enough speed to be a slightly above-average runner and can steal a bag here and there. Defensively, he has the chops to hold down shortstop and showcased a strong arm and good lateral movement to both his left and right.
Molony is a name to keep your eye on as an adjustment here and there at the plate could have him skyrocketing in 2026.
SS Chris Hacopian, Maryland
- Height/Weight: 6’1/205
- Bat/Throw: R/R
- Hometown: Potomac, MD
- 2025 Stats: 37 G, 10 2B, 6 HR, 39 RBI, 30 BB, 15 SO, .354/.491/.569
This is my third time seeing Hacopian this year, and I don’t have much to add beyond my initial report in the last MLB Draft Scouting Notebook. Hacopian is still one of the better bats for the 2026 MLB Draft.
The ability to drive the ball to all fields was on full display, but Hacopian did showcase that he feasts on fastballs and did struggle a bit with offspeed, especially changeups, as he had more whiffs than usual.
Defensively, questions were coming into the season on how well he would handle shortstop, and he’s continued to look good there. It’s quick instincts, and he moves laterally very well. He’s got a strong arm on top of that.
Hacopian is going to be high on everyone’s draft radars going into 2026.