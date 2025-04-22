MLB Draft Scouting Notebook: Oregon, Maryland, Georgetown

McCoy comes at you with an ultra-deceptive three-quarter arm slot, which throws hitters off, especially coming from a guy who is 6’6 on the mound. Hitters have a hard time picking up the ball.

In terms of stuff, the low-80s Slider is his go-to pitch to get a swing and a miss. He currently has a 63.1% whiff rate on the pitch. He’s got a good feel for it, and it plays well against lefties.

The fastball velocity is about average. He was sitting 90-93 MPH and topped out at 94 MPH in this one. There isn’t a ton of ride or run with the pitch, but it does have some sinking action to it at times and can play well given his delivery.

He also has an 83-85 MPH changeup he will throw on occasion, and he has a good feel for this pitch as well. He gets a decent amount of whiff on this pitch as well (above 40%), and it plays off his fastball well.

Another positive aspect of McCoy is that he lives in the strike zone. He’s not afraid to attack hitters and doesn’t try to nibble at the corners. He’s rocking a 6.4 BB%.

McCoy likely ends up as a pick somewhere in rounds 7-10 of the 2025 MLB Draft. The lack of an elite fastball and his injury history may deter teams from selecting him higher.