On The Clock: Interview with Oregon Outfielder Mason Neville

Oregon outfielder Mason Neville joined On The Clock for a great conversation about his breakout 2024 season and everything that’s gone into it.



He took Jared and Jason through his journey from Las Vegas to Arkansas to Oregon, reflecting on how growing up around elite competition shaped his mindset.

“That’s kind of what I chased, playing with and against the best,” Neville said. After a tough freshman year in the SEC, he transferred to Oregon and has since flourished, recently breaking the Ducks’ single-season home run record.



He credits a shift in his approach, especially in batting practice: “I’ve stayed focused on hitting low line drives instead of trying to launch balls out. It’s helped groove my swing for games and freed me up mentally at the plate.”

We also talked about the leadership role he’s taken on in Eugene. With experience navigating the transfer portal, Neville had thoughtful advice for other players in similar situations: “First and foremost, you’ve got to go play. You need to figure out a place you can develop and trust the coaches. All the other stuff is noise.”

Now in his second year with the Ducks, he’s become someone teammates can look to, whether they’re freshmen or fellow transfers adjusting to the program’s high standards.



“There’s a real work ethic here,” he said. “If anyone’s seen our BP, they’ve seen pitchers diving in the outfield. That’s the standard. Just go for it.”