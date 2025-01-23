2025 MLB Draft Deep Dive: Aiva Arquette

Arquette has filled out and now stands at 6’5, 220 (he’ll be 21.8 on draft day). He spent his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Washington, before transferring to Oregon State after Head Coach Jason Kelly departed from Texas A&M following the 2024 season.

As a prep draft prospect, Arquette occupied space in the 100-200 range on industry boards. Scouting reports noted an offensive profile relying on projection, with a combination of long levers, slow foot speed and a swing that could get steep making some evaluators wary of whether his skillset could match his physical gifts. What a difference three years makes.

College Performance and Scouting Report

As a freshman at Washington, Arquette showed flashes of the offensive upside his profile promised. He launched five home runs in just 15 games in an injury impacted season, before taking off in his breakout sophomore season.

In 2024, Arquette put up an impressive first full season as a starter. Primarily playing at second base, he hit .325/.384/.574 (.959) with 12 home runs (27 extra-base hits), 17 walks, and 40 strikeouts in 48 games. Digging under the hood of his college data, we see a well-rounded offensive profile in which he does a little bit of everything well.

Arquette hits from the right side. Fairly upright with a slightly open front foot and a shoulder high hand set, Arquette leverages a leg lift and stride in his swing. He’ll manipulate the height of both in counts where the pitcher has leverage. Since his prep career, he’s cut down on some of the noise in his pre-swing movement. The whole operation now looks fairly quiet.

2024 Data

Quality of contact was the driving force behind Arquette’s breakout season.