Three Hitters To Pick Up in Fantasy This Week

In 29 games with the Mets, Baty is hitting .258 with four home runs, which is good for a .773 OPS. Undoubtedly, solid numbers for a 23-year-old top prospect getting his first taste of big league pitching, but the numbers below the surface scream that Baty will become fantasy relevant here very soon.

When analyzing rookies, I generally like to disregard their first 10-15 games or so to allow them to adjust to the bigs and get settled, so I’m going to do the same for Baty, which brings us to May 1st. Since May 1st, Baty has a strikeout rate below 17%, a walk rate above 11% and a hard hit rate of 57%. The only other players that match that criteria are Ronald Acuña Jr., Yandy Diaz, Will Smith and Kyle Tucker. Ever heard of any of those guys?

It would not surprise me if Baty went on to hit near .300 with plus power the rest of the season and he’s been moved up to fifth in the Mets lineup in recent days, which boosts his upside. He’s an add in all 12 team leagues and a speculative add in 10 team leagues.

Jorge Soler – OF – Miami Marlins

Yahoo Ownership – 47%

Remember when Jorge Soler hit 48 home runs in 2019? Well he’s somewhat replicating that in Miami in 2023 and we should all be along for the ride no matter how much it hurts our team’s collective average.

Soler has already hit 12 home runs in 46 games, which ties him for the ninth-most home runs in baseball and as you may have guessed, all of them have been nukes. His shortest home run went a whopping 395 feet and his longest traveled 468 feet. When he’s locked in, he’s one of the most fearsome hitters in the game and so far this year, that’s been the case.