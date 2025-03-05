2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft

5.04 Michael Harris II

5.05 George Kirby

5.06 CJ Abrams

5.07 Oneil Cruz

5.08 James Wood

5.09 Teoscar Hernandez

5.10 Adley Rutschman

5.11 Brent Rooker

5.12 Devin Williams

We start out the fifth round with Blake Snell…Mr. Shaky in my opinion. He has two Cy Young awards, sure. But if we’re looking at the overall track record I’m skeptical. Snell is hardly productive at the beginning of seasons and has never reached 200 innings pitched. And the Dodgers are calling him their workhorse in that rotation for 2025? Enter at your own risk.

I zoomed in on Christian Walker and had to take him here. One thing I’ve learned from doing these mock drafts is that reliable first base talent runs out quickly. Since Harper, Freeman, and Olson disappeared in the blink of an eye, it was necessary to grab Walker.

The Mets shutdown man Edwin Diaz comes next while division rival Michael Harris II follows. George Kirby and his tough Seattle hitting environment appear as well as a couple of 30/30 hopefuls in CJ Abrams and Oneil Cruz. Both of them have the talent to do so but can they cut their strikeout rates and follow through?

James Wood has just as much if not more potential than Cruz, while Teoscar Hernandez saw a bounce back season last year after a down 2023 in Seattle. Following is Adley Rutschman, Brent Rooker and Devin Williams.

Summary – This round especially introduces risk. I avoided such chance by taking one of the most consistent performers over the last few seasons in Christian Walker. So are you willing to jeopardize your rosters with upside players who have had poor seasons in the past?

Whether it’s Blake Snell, Michael Harris II, CJ Abrams, Oneil Cruz, pick and choose your battles wisely. Even a guy like Adley Rutschman is often overrated and better in points leagues because of his keen eye and conservative pitch selection. Remember, the guy only had 19 homers and a .709 OPS in 2024…shocking right? Give me Cal Raleigh all day long who is going four rounds later.

Round 6

6.01 Yoshinobu Yamamoto

6.02 Marcell Ozuna

6.03 Anthony Santander

6.04 Michael King

6.05 Mason Miller

6.06 Josh Hader

6.07 Aaron Nola

6.08 Bryce Miller

6.09 Yainer Diaz

6.10 Pablo Lopez

6.11 Tyler Glasnow

6.12 Framber Valdez

The sixth round contains six starting pitchers going off the board. This means half the picks are hurlers in addition to two closers. Yamamoto was a bit unsteady at the beginning of last season, something I believe will happen with Roki Sasaki this year as he gets used to major league batters.

Next are two power hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Anthony Santander, both solid values at this sixth round price. Each have the ability to hit you 40 bombs which is something you need out of at least one batter if you want to win a fantasy championship. That type of power turns the pressure off of the rest of your roster.

Michael King goes next, who was one of the biggest surprises last season and I even feel as if this price is a bit cheap for a guy with his talent. Mason Miller along with Josh Hader follow and even though they are two of the best closers out there, I’m never one to invest in relievers at such an early price.

Aaron Nola, Bryce Miller, Pablo Lopez, Tyler Glasnow, and Framber Valdez are the pitchers who end it out in addition to Yainer Diaz being the one backstop featured in this round. I’m a big fan of Diaz and believe he can hit 30 long balls for Houston this season. Glasnow is the only pitcher apart of that group who comes with injury concern, though all five are guys I’d love to have in my starting rotation.

Summary – I went with Glasnow here considering no other arm has the upside which he possesses. And the amount of victories he will gather being apart of the Dodgers is very important to remember. The important lesson in this round is the fact that many pitchers are being targeted so don’t wait much past this point if you really like one of them. They are all solid SP2 options.

Round 7

7.01 Shota Imanaga

7.02 Mike Trout

7.03 Mark Vientos

7.04 Ryan Helsley

7.05 Royce Lewis

7.06 Josh Naylor

7.07 Spencer Schwellenbach

7.08 Luis Castillo

7.09 Logan Webb

7.10 Steven Kwan

7.11 Brenton Doyle

7.12 Raisel Iglesias

We dive into the seventh round with Cubs product Shota Imanaga who will be opening the MLB season in Japan against the daunting Dodgers lineup. Hopefully Shota weaves around that offense as best as possible.

The ever-enticing Mike Trout comes next, someone I’m buying as much as possible at this very cheap price. By now we know Trout will most likely not be playing 162 games, though 130 is not out of the realm of possibility here.

As long as he stays on the field this is a huge bargain for anyone willing to take on the injury risk. Remember, those are the chances you need to take in order to win a fantasy championship. And after all nobody is able to predict injury, a mindset I stand by.

We see a couple hot corner options taken in Mark Vientos and Royce Lewis, two guys with massive power. Lewis stooped very low last year during a mid-season slump and Vientos has had strikeout issues in the past, but I still like both of them. Though the upside remains higher with Lewis.

Josh Naylor is the only first baseman selected here. Ryan Helsley and Raisel Iglesias are the two closers taken, while Steven Kwan and Brenton Doyle are the two remaining outfielders chosen.

On top of them is Spencer Schwellenbach, Luis Castillo, and Logan Webb all getting bunched together in a starters’ trio. I believe Schwellenbach will outperform both of them by a pretty wide margin; Castillo’s K/9 numbers have been decreasing over the past few seasons while Webb simply doesn’t have the same wipeout stuff as Schwellenbach.

Summary – I went with Mike Trout here in order to boost the overall team upside. Trout could return first round talent even if he only plays 75% of the season. Those are odds I’ll buy into more often than not, especially seeing some of the outfielders being taken around this point.

Steven Kwan isn’t close to the type of player Mike Trout is. Give me the capability for 40 bombs with some injury risk compared to 10-15 measly long balls with good average. And it’s not crazy to say Trout will have a better average and steals total compared to Kwan by the end of the year if he simply stays healthy.

Round 8

8.01 Willy Adames

8.02 Salvador Perez

8.03 Luis Arraez

8.04 Andres Munoz

8.05 Junior Caminero

8.06 Matt McLain

8.07 Bryan Reynolds

8.08 Hunter Brown

8.09 Felix Bautista

8.10 Lawrence Butler

8.11 Alex Bregman

8.12 Max Fried

The eighth round kicks off with Mr. 3-Run Homer himself, Willy Adames. People seem to be fading Willy and I don’t get it. Are they really buying into the park change that much? He should be going much earlier.

Salvador Perez is the only catcher who appears here and for good reason since he’s been one of the most consistent backstop producers in the game. I don’t love his age and a falloff will eventually come, but I don’t see any reason to avoid him in 2025 considering all the underlying metrics continue to be ultra strong.

I’m a bit skeptical when it comes to the rest of the possibilities. Luis Arraez doesn’t provide much more than elite batting average. Andres Munoz and Felix Bautista have shown skills in the past as closers, but Munoz wasn’t the automatic 9th inning option for Seattle last season and Bautista is returning from injury.

Matt McLain is also returning from an entire year of injury absence. Both Lawrence Butler and Junior Caminero still need to prove themselves at such young ages. Hunter Brown showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, but that’s something I need to see over the course of a whole season.

The remaining investments are more trustworthy options. They come in the form of Bryan Reynolds, Alex Bregman, and Max Fried. We’ve seen production from all three of these players and I believe the same will happen in 2025.

Summary – I selected Bregman as my third baseman because of his high floor and ability to produce massive counting stats in this terrific Boston lineup. There’s some untrustworthy names in this bundle and a few who will force us to shake our heads come June, but we’ll see how those players respond! Since I already took a risky shot on Trout in the previous round, I wanted to bring in a safer, more conservative option. Bregman indeed does just that!

Round 9

9.01 Bailey Ober

9.02 Cal Raleigh

9.03 Luis Robert Jr.

9.04 Wilson Contreras

9.05 Jordan Westburg

9.06 Seiya Suzuki

9.07 Joe Ryan

9.08 Freddy Peralta

9.09 Roki Sasaki

9.10 Will Smith

9.11 Spencer Steer

9.12 Jhoan Duran

Bailey Ober gets us started in the ninth round and let me just say, he’s one of my favorite options. ‘The Nightmare’ stands 6’9” with massive extension on his offerings. He doesn’t give up much hard contact at all and paints the zone efficiently.

We go from one of my most trusted pitching targets to my most trusted catcher target, Cal Raleigh. In the past three seasons Raleigh owns the most home runs out of any backstop in the league. Need I say more?

After a couple of safe options we find Luis Robert Jr. As a White Sox fan, it’s hard talking about Robert. The guy has too much talent under the hood to put forth what we witnessed last season.

I understand his lineup support was awful but that’s not the real issue here. Robert was chasing wildly out of the zone, surrendering to his old chase and whiff habits. Chicago needs him to create some sort of value in order to deal him at the deadline, so his focus should be back to 100%. I see the ninth round as a very appropriate spot for ‘La Pantera’ to land.

Willson Contreras and Will Smith are some of the most boring yet reliable options at catcher, while we find Jordan Westburg, Seiya Suzuki, Joe Ryan, Freddy Peralta, and Roki Sasaki sandwiched in the middle of them.

I enjoy all of these possibilities although Sasaki gives me reason to be doubtful of immediate success. Though I believe with time and experience he will show his true ace-potential. Spencer Steer and Jhoan Duran finish it out.

Summary – I love the option to wait until the ninth round in order to receive a catcher who could yet again hit the most bombs at the position. Raleigh is extremely underrated since his average typically floats around .230 in a tough Seattle hitting environment.

And you know what I say to that? Who cares.

‘The Big Dumper’ is one of my main targets in 2025. Additionally Ober, Westburg, and Peralta are my favorite choices here depending on team needs. Be very careful with Sasaki at the start of the season, I’m skeptical of what his early performances could look like.

Round 10

10.01 Cody Bellinger

10.02 Hunter Greene

10.03 Sonny Gray

10.04 Kevin Gausman

10.05 Triston Casas

10.06 Grayson Rodriguez

10.07 Tanner Bibee

10.08 Shane McClanahan

10.09 Robert Suarez

10.10 Zac Gallen

10.11 Jake Burger

10.12 Vinnie Pasquantino

As I look over the 10th round of action, there’s good and bad to discuss. The good? A discount on Shane McClanahan post-injury along with Jake Burger going way too late, especially for a guy who can hit 40 homers.

The bad? Cody Bellinger, Kevin Gausman, and Vinnie Pasquantino all going earlier than they should be. Bellinger and Gausman are headed for career regression, while Pasquantino is fine but nothing near what you want at first base. I’d like 30 homers with at least an .800 OPS out of my first baseman, Pasquantino is more of a 20 homer and .760 OPS type. Fine options, just a tad bit overrated in my eyes.

So what falls in the middle? Hunter Greene, Sonny Gray, Triston Casas, Grayson Rodriguez, Tanner Bibee, Robert Suarez, and Zac Gallen. All of these guys are going exactly where they should be so I have no issues here at all. Again, several fantastic starting pitcher options still going very late all the way in the 10th round.

Summary – I’m one of the biggest Jake Burger truthers out there so obviously I had to take him at such a lovely price. Think about it; Burger had success in the awful White Sox and Marlins lineups. How much better will his counting stats be now apart of this vaunted Texas squad?

If Burger is there late, swipe him up quickly. Plus, pay close attention to the sheer amount of valuable hurlers still left on the board even in round 10 and beyond, way more than I would’ve thought!

Round 11

11.01 Riley Greene

11.02 Spencer Strider

11.03 Kodai Senga

11.04 Christian Yelich

11.05 Ezequiel Tovar

11.06 Randy Arozarena

11.07 Ryan Walker

11.08 Matt Chapman

11.09 Xavier Edwards

11.10 Nolan Arenado

11.11 Bo Bichette

11.12 Tanner Scott

As we look into the second half of this mock draft, we will narrow our focus onto just my selected team, and this is where you see I start to really build out my rotation.

Spencer Strider is a question mark coming into this season coming off elbow surgery, but he has more upside than anyone you are going to find this late in the draft.

Round 12

12.01 Adolis Garcia

12.02 Brice Turang

12.03 Nico Hoerner

12.04 Xander Bogaerts

12.05 Anthony Volpe

12.06 Dylan Crews

12.07 J.T. Realmuto

12.08 Jasson Dominguez

12.09 Luis Garcia

12.10 Justin Steele

12.11 Bryan Woo

12.12 Ian Happ

Bryan Woo missed some time due to nagging injuries last year, but really established himself as one of the best young arms in baseball when on the mound. In 22 starts, Woo pitched to a 2.89 ERA. At 25 years old, the best is yet to come for Woo in Seattle.

Round 13

13.01 Carlos Rodon

13.02 Sandy Alcantara

13.03 Francisco Alvarez

13.04 Lucas Erceg

13.05 Zach Neto

13.06 Cristopher Sanchez

13.07 Pete Crow-Armstrong

13.08 Paul Goldschmidt

13.09 Brandon Lowe

13.10 Alec Bohm

13.11 Seth Lugo

13.12 Alexis Diaz

Two rounds after selecting Spencer Strider, we make another high-upside play with Sandy Alcantara. If either of these two guys hit, it’s already a massive win. If both do, we have hit the absolute lottery!

Round 14

14.01 Trevor Megill

14.02 Jack Flaherty

14.03 Brendan Donovan

14.04 Sean Manaea

14.05 Kirby Yates

14.06 David Bednar

14.07 Bryson Stott

14.08 Jurickson Profar

14.09 Jared Jones

14.10 Masyn Winn

14.11 Josh Lowe

14.12 Brandon Nimmo

Josh Lowe is not going to win you a fantasy championship on his own, but over the last two seasons there may not have been a sneakier source of speed than the Rays outfielder. Lowe stole 32 bases in 2023, and then followed it up with 25 in 2024. He is also extremely efficient as well, having only been caught four times in the last two seasons..

Between the stolen bases, and the 20-HR pop he flashed in 2023, there is a lot to like in Lowe’s game. He’s coming off a down-year, but Lowe dealt with a ton of injuries that explain his regression, with the most prominent injury being a recurring oblique injury that may have sapped him of some of his power.

Lowe entered camp a healthy player, and if he stays that way, he could be a late steal of your draft.

Round 15

15.01 Shea Langeliers

15.02 Reynaldo Lopez

15.03 Yusei Kikuchi

15.04 Luis Rengifo

15.05 Logan O’Hoppe

15.06 Pete Fairbanks

15.07 Robbie Ray

15.08 Ben Joyce

15.09 Eugenio Suarez

15.10 Gleyber Torres

15.11 Jeff Hoffman

15.12 Nick Castellanos

Reynaldo Lopez was a steal in many fantasy drafts last year, as he converted to the Braves rotation with ease, pitching to a 1.99 ERA, with 148 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

Round 16

16.01 Colton Cowser

16.02 Jordan Romano

16.03 Brandon Pfaadt

16.04 Yandy Diaz

16.05 Andres Gimenez

16.06 Kenley Jansen

16.07 Ryan Pepiot

16.08 Luis Gil

16.09 Jeremy Pena

16.10 Dansby Swanson

16.11 Tyler O’Neill

16.12 Isaac Paredes

Tyler O’Neill’s injury history is the only thing keeping him past the 15th round. While the concerns are valid, I will sign up for a guy who hit 31 home runs despite missing nearly 50 games last year.

Round 17

17.01 Shane Baz

17.02 Carlos Estevez

17.03 Zach Eflin

17.04 Ceddanne Rafaela

17.05 Bowden Francis

17.06 Nathan Eovaldi

17.07 Tommy Edman

17.08 Ryan Pressly

17.09 Kyle Finnegan

17.10 Tanner Houck

17.11 Josh Jung

17.12 Lane Thomas

Might not be the flashiest closer that has come of the board, but Carlos Estevez checks all the boxes for what you want in a fantasy closer. He is going to get the save opportunities for his team, and he is in a winning situation. Now the Royals closer, Estevez is coming off a season where he pitched to a 2.45 ERA and saved 26 games.

Round 18

18.01 Drew Rasmussen

18.02 Jose Berrios

18.03 Mitch Keller

18.04 Yu Darvish

18.05 Justin Martinez

18.06 Michael Toglia

18.07 Taj Bradley

18.08 MacKenzie Gore

18.09 Nick Pivetta

18.10 Jackson Holliday

18.11 Liam Hendriks

18.12 Max Muncy

It is not a guarantee that Liam Hendriks will be the Boston Red Sox closer, but he is one of the guys in camp vying to be in the mix. If he wins the job, or is even part of a closer by committee, Hendriks could get a good amount of opportunities for an improved Red Sox team.

Round 19

19.01 Maikel Garcia

19.02 Byron Buxton

19.03 Clarke Schmidt

19.04 Porter Hodge

19.05 Spencer Arrighetti

19.06 Nick Lodolo

19.07 Christian Encarnacion-Strand

19.08 Tyler Stephenson

19.09 Walker Buehler

19.10 Ronel Blanco

19.11 Tyler Fitzgerald

19.12 Thairo Estrada

Last season, Byron Buxton proved that he can be one of the best hitters in baseball still when he is on the field. He hit .279, with 18 home runs and 27 doubles in 102 games. While he is an oft-injured player, Buxton has hit 17 or more home runs four years in a row, despite only playing over 100 games one time during that span.

If we ever get 140 games from Buxton again, a mark he reached once in his career back in 2017, we could be talking 25-30 home runs. Regardless, he will be productive for whatever amount of time he gets on the field.

Round 20

20.01 Jonah Heim

20.02 Paul Sewald

20.03 Nick Martinez

20.04 Connor Wong

20.05 Kutter Crawford

20.06 Sean Murphy

20.07 Brandon Woodruff

20.08 Michael Wacha

20.09 Alex Burleson

20.10 Jeffrey Springs

20.11 Ranger Suarez

20.12 Carlos Correa

To close the draft, we land another pitcher who has big upside in Ranger Suarez. A rough close to his 2024 campaign might make some forget that there was Cy Young buzz for Suarez early last season, as he pitched to a 1.75 ERA through his first 15 starts.

While he couldn’t sustain that over a full season, Suarez showed the upside he possesses when right.