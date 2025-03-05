2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft
Read through our 20-round fantasy baseball mock draft for expert analysis and strategies that can help you prepare for your 2025 league draft.
The Super Bowl is complete which means one thing; fantasy baseball draft season. I went through and simulated the first twenty rounds of a standard 5×5 categories league with 12 teams.
I give my analysis after each round with who to target, who is risky, and who brings the most upside to the table. After the first five rounds, remaining selections are listed for your viewing. However, I’ll leave it up to the reader to articulate your own thoughts for the final few rounds.
The most important thing you can do at this time of year: On top of researching ADP and player evaluations themselves, learn from draft examples and analyze where the market is selecting certain players. This way, you will be better prepared for your draft.
So let’s learn some lessons and examine this mock draft!
Round 1
1.01 Shohei Ohtani
1.02 Bobby Witt Jr.
1.03 Aaron Judge
1.04 Elly De La Cruz
1.05 Jose Ramirez
1.06 Gunnar Henderson
1.07 Corbin Carroll
1.08 Juan Soto
1.09 Mookie Betts
1.10 Tarik Skubal
1.11 Kyle Tucker
1.12 Francisco Lindor
The draft starts out with the obvious in Shohei Ohtani. There are zero reasons why Ohtani would be anything other than the overall primary selection.
I was fortunate enough to land the second overall pick. I went with Bobby Witt Jr. who is a complete player with much more speed than Aaron Judge, causing me to go with the Royals star.
Both of those unbelievable talents are followed by Elly De La Cruz, who I believe well yet again lead the league in thefts. After that comes Jose Ramirez, one of the most underrated and fantasy-efficient players of all time. A couple power/speed types in Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Carroll are next, while Mr. Met Juan Soto ends up eighth overall.
After that, the very consistent and balanced Mookie Betts. And we finally see the first pitcher taken off the board, deservedly Tarik Skubal. The Southpaw brings the highest of upside in a pitcher’s park. Kyle Tucker and Francisco Lindor round it out.
Summary – Not a ton of chance here considering all of these guys have put up gaudy numbers in their pasts. The one thing I like to look for in early rounds is consistent production and consistent health, making Jose Ramirez my favorite pick in Round #1 even though he wasn’t my personal selection. Ramirez never seems to get hurt while being just one double and one homer shy of a 40/40/40 (Doubles, Home Runs, Steals) performance in 2024.
Round 2
2.01 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2.02 Paul Skenes
2.03 Yordan Alvarez
2.04 Fernando Tatis Jr.
2.05 Julio Rodriguez
2.06 Jackson Chourio
2.07 Bryce Harper
2.08 Freddie Freeman
2.09 Zack Wheeler
2.10 Jarren Duran
2.11 Garrett Crochet
2.12 Ketel Marte
The second round starts out with Vladdy going off the board and to be perfectly honest, I’m not the biggest fan of it. All the extension talks on top of an already weak offensive support system in Toronto make for a questionable recipe in my mind.
And I’m not sure his ceiling is much more than 30 homers. The balls were juiced back in 2021 while Toronto was also playing in a minor league park, making that 48 long ball showing a big outlier. I’ll give him credit for playing everyday but I’m not as big of a fan of Guerrero as many are.
Paul Skenes is next. Skenes has as high of an upside as any pitcher in the game, while the always dangerous and intimidating Yordan Alvarez comes afterwards.
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Julio Rodriguez are potential leaders for your power and speed departments, while Jackson Chourio might have the most hype amongst all young players in the game. And remember, the dude is still only 20 years old!
After that comes three solid veterans who you can be sure to count on: Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, and Zack Wheeler. Jarren Duran and Garrett Crochet are young guns who we need to see solid sophomore performances from, while Ketel Marie finishes things up as the premiere keystone option in a potent Snakes’ offense.
Summary – Risk mixed with veteran reliability here. Be careful with guys like Skenes, Julio, and Chourio who are all young and still have lots to learn. I took Crochet because I needed an ace to carry my rotation. But overall I like the safe, veteran presence in this round.
Round 3
3.01 Ronald Acuna Jr.
3.02 Trea Turner
3.03 Jazz Chisholm Jr.
3.04 William Contreras
3.05 Jackson Merrill
3.06 Rafael Devers
3.07 Austin Riley
3.08 Jose Altuve
3.09 Kyle Schwarber
3.10 Logan Gilbert
3.11 Matt Olson
3.12 Manny Machado
Acuna kicks things off here. I’ll be perfectly frank about it; I’m avoiding the Braves star this season considering the conflicting health reports and return timeline. The third round just isn’t enough of a discount for someone who may miss two full months.
Trea Turner and Jazz Chisholm Jr. offer speed with a compliment of good power. The first backstop, William Contreras, goes off the board here which is too early. I agree that Contreras is the best offensive option at the position, but taking him this early is a misstep in my opinion. A career .277 hitter with 23 home runs the most he’s ever hit in a season…I think I’wait for another catcher.
‘Merrill Madness’ is next while a couple of hot corner options follow, Rafael Devers and Austin Riley. All solid options who are a part of tremendous offenses.
Jose Altuve, who is expected to gain eligibility in the outfield, is then taken before Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies leadoff hitter is one of the most efficient fantasy players and even though he lost outfield eligibility, it’s still worth the selection. He’s an elite three-category contributor.
Logan Gilbert flew way under the radar last season though he did nothing but produce. Matt Olson and Manny Machado close out the round, both four-category corner infield options who are stabilizers in all lineups.
Summary – I went with Trea Turner since I wanted to solidify my speed department in addition to my first round selection, Bobby Witt. With the exception of his slump back in 2023, Turner has shown great talent and elite tools year after year. Yet Schwarber is the most underrated player amongst this group.
Round 4
4.01 Corbin Burnes
4.02 Chris Sale
4.03 Gerrit Cole
4.04 Ozzie Albies
4.05 Dylan Cease
4.06 Jacob deGrom
4.07 Corey Seager
4.08 Wyatt Langford
4.09 Emmanuel Clase
4.10 Pete Alonso
4.11 Marcus Semien
4.12 Cole Ragans
The fourth round contains lots of aces going off the board. All of Corbin Burnes, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, Dylan Cease, Jacob deGrom, and Cole Ragans are selected here. This tells me one thing; wait a few rounds before focusing on pitchers and you’ll still have plenty of time to acquire a SP1.
The best closer in MLB went in this round as well, hello Mr. Clase. Besides all of the hurlers we have Ozzie Albies, Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford, Pete Alonso, and Marcus Semien included. I’m big on Langford this season and probably would’ve taken him if he dropped, but that wasn’t the case.
Summary – This is the round where most elite starting pitchers who can anchor your rotation are being taken. Keep this in mind when drafting because it gives you some flexibility in focusing on offense with your first three selections.
I already made the investment of Crochet so I went in a different direction with Marcus Semien to fill my second base position, an ultra dry position this season. He never takes days off and will be an elite source of runs at the top of a talented Texas lineup.
Round 5
5.01 Blake Snell
5.02 Christian Walker
5.03 Edwin Diaz
5.04 Michael Harris II
5.05 George Kirby
5.06 CJ Abrams
5.07 Oneil Cruz
5.08 James Wood
5.09 Teoscar Hernandez
5.10 Adley Rutschman
5.11 Brent Rooker
5.12 Devin Williams
We start out the fifth round with Blake Snell…Mr. Shaky in my opinion. He has two Cy Young awards, sure. But if we’re looking at the overall track record I’m skeptical. Snell is hardly productive at the beginning of seasons and has never reached 200 innings pitched. And the Dodgers are calling him their workhorse in that rotation for 2025? Enter at your own risk.
I zoomed in on Christian Walker and had to take him here. One thing I’ve learned from doing these mock drafts is that reliable first base talent runs out quickly. Since Harper, Freeman, and Olson disappeared in the blink of an eye, it was necessary to grab Walker.
The Mets shutdown man Edwin Diaz comes next while division rival Michael Harris II follows. George Kirby and his tough Seattle hitting environment appear as well as a couple of 30/30 hopefuls in CJ Abrams and Oneil Cruz. Both of them have the talent to do so but can they cut their strikeout rates and follow through?
James Wood has just as much if not more potential than Cruz, while Teoscar Hernandez saw a bounce back season last year after a down 2023 in Seattle. Following is Adley Rutschman, Brent Rooker and Devin Williams.
Summary – This round especially introduces risk. I avoided such chance by taking one of the most consistent performers over the last few seasons in Christian Walker. So are you willing to jeopardize your rosters with upside players who have had poor seasons in the past?
Whether it’s Blake Snell, Michael Harris II, CJ Abrams, Oneil Cruz, pick and choose your battles wisely. Even a guy like Adley Rutschman is often overrated and better in points leagues because of his keen eye and conservative pitch selection. Remember, the guy only had 19 homers and a .709 OPS in 2024…shocking right? Give me Cal Raleigh all day long who is going four rounds later.
Round 6
6.01 Yoshinobu Yamamoto
6.02 Marcell Ozuna
6.03 Anthony Santander
6.04 Michael King
6.05 Mason Miller
6.06 Josh Hader
6.07 Aaron Nola
6.08 Bryce Miller
6.09 Yainer Diaz
6.10 Pablo Lopez
6.11 Tyler Glasnow
6.12 Framber Valdez
The sixth round contains six starting pitchers going off the board. This means half the picks are hurlers in addition to two closers. Yamamoto was a bit unsteady at the beginning of last season, something I believe will happen with Roki Sasaki this year as he gets used to major league batters.
Next are two power hitters in Marcell Ozuna and Anthony Santander, both solid values at this sixth round price. Each have the ability to hit you 40 bombs which is something you need out of at least one batter if you want to win a fantasy championship. That type of power turns the pressure off of the rest of your roster.
Michael King goes next, who was one of the biggest surprises last season and I even feel as if this price is a bit cheap for a guy with his talent. Mason Miller along with Josh Hader follow and even though they are two of the best closers out there, I’m never one to invest in relievers at such an early price.
Aaron Nola, Bryce Miller, Pablo Lopez, Tyler Glasnow, and Framber Valdez are the pitchers who end it out in addition to Yainer Diaz being the one backstop featured in this round. I’m a big fan of Diaz and believe he can hit 30 long balls for Houston this season. Glasnow is the only pitcher apart of that group who comes with injury concern, though all five are guys I’d love to have in my starting rotation.
Summary – I went with Glasnow here considering no other arm has the upside which he possesses. And the amount of victories he will gather being apart of the Dodgers is very important to remember. The important lesson in this round is the fact that many pitchers are being targeted so don’t wait much past this point if you really like one of them. They are all solid SP2 options.
Round 7
7.01 Shota Imanaga
7.02 Mike Trout
7.03 Mark Vientos
7.04 Ryan Helsley
7.05 Royce Lewis
7.06 Josh Naylor
7.07 Spencer Schwellenbach
7.08 Luis Castillo
7.09 Logan Webb
7.10 Steven Kwan
7.11 Brenton Doyle
7.12 Raisel Iglesias
We dive into the seventh round with Cubs product Shota Imanaga who will be opening the MLB season in Japan against the daunting Dodgers lineup. Hopefully Shota weaves around that offense as best as possible.
The ever-enticing Mike Trout comes next, someone I’m buying as much as possible at this very cheap price. By now we know Trout will most likely not be playing 162 games, though 130 is not out of the realm of possibility here.
As long as he stays on the field this is a huge bargain for anyone willing to take on the injury risk. Remember, those are the chances you need to take in order to win a fantasy championship. And after all nobody is able to predict injury, a mindset I stand by.
We see a couple hot corner options taken in Mark Vientos and Royce Lewis, two guys with massive power. Lewis stooped very low last year during a mid-season slump and Vientos has had strikeout issues in the past, but I still like both of them. Though the upside remains higher with Lewis.
Josh Naylor is the only first baseman selected here. Ryan Helsley and Raisel Iglesias are the two closers taken, while Steven Kwan and Brenton Doyle are the two remaining outfielders chosen.
On top of them is Spencer Schwellenbach, Luis Castillo, and Logan Webb all getting bunched together in a starters’ trio. I believe Schwellenbach will outperform both of them by a pretty wide margin; Castillo’s K/9 numbers have been decreasing over the past few seasons while Webb simply doesn’t have the same wipeout stuff as Schwellenbach.
Summary – I went with Mike Trout here in order to boost the overall team upside. Trout could return first round talent even if he only plays 75% of the season. Those are odds I’ll buy into more often than not, especially seeing some of the outfielders being taken around this point.
Steven Kwan isn’t close to the type of player Mike Trout is. Give me the capability for 40 bombs with some injury risk compared to 10-15 measly long balls with good average. And it’s not crazy to say Trout will have a better average and steals total compared to Kwan by the end of the year if he simply stays healthy.
Round 8
8.01 Willy Adames
8.02 Salvador Perez
8.03 Luis Arraez
8.04 Andres Munoz
8.05 Junior Caminero
8.06 Matt McLain
8.07 Bryan Reynolds
8.08 Hunter Brown
8.09 Felix Bautista
8.10 Lawrence Butler
8.11 Alex Bregman
8.12 Max Fried
The eighth round kicks off with Mr. 3-Run Homer himself, Willy Adames. People seem to be fading Willy and I don’t get it. Are they really buying into the park change that much? He should be going much earlier.
Salvador Perez is the only catcher who appears here and for good reason since he’s been one of the most consistent backstop producers in the game. I don’t love his age and a falloff will eventually come, but I don’t see any reason to avoid him in 2025 considering all the underlying metrics continue to be ultra strong.
I’m a bit skeptical when it comes to the rest of the possibilities. Luis Arraez doesn’t provide much more than elite batting average. Andres Munoz and Felix Bautista have shown skills in the past as closers, but Munoz wasn’t the automatic 9th inning option for Seattle last season and Bautista is returning from injury.
Matt McLain is also returning from an entire year of injury absence. Both Lawrence Butler and Junior Caminero still need to prove themselves at such young ages. Hunter Brown showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, but that’s something I need to see over the course of a whole season.
The remaining investments are more trustworthy options. They come in the form of Bryan Reynolds, Alex Bregman, and Max Fried. We’ve seen production from all three of these players and I believe the same will happen in 2025.
Summary – I selected Bregman as my third baseman because of his high floor and ability to produce massive counting stats in this terrific Boston lineup. There’s some untrustworthy names in this bundle and a few who will force us to shake our heads come June, but we’ll see how those players respond! Since I already took a risky shot on Trout in the previous round, I wanted to bring in a safer, more conservative option. Bregman indeed does just that!
Round 9
9.01 Bailey Ober
9.02 Cal Raleigh
9.03 Luis Robert Jr.
9.04 Wilson Contreras
9.05 Jordan Westburg
9.06 Seiya Suzuki
9.07 Joe Ryan
9.08 Freddy Peralta
9.09 Roki Sasaki
9.10 Will Smith
9.11 Spencer Steer
9.12 Jhoan Duran
Bailey Ober gets us started in the ninth round and let me just say, he’s one of my favorite options. ‘The Nightmare’ stands 6’9” with massive extension on his offerings. He doesn’t give up much hard contact at all and paints the zone efficiently.
We go from one of my most trusted pitching targets to my most trusted catcher target, Cal Raleigh. In the past three seasons Raleigh owns the most home runs out of any backstop in the league. Need I say more?
After a couple of safe options we find Luis Robert Jr. As a White Sox fan, it’s hard talking about Robert. The guy has too much talent under the hood to put forth what we witnessed last season.
I understand his lineup support was awful but that’s not the real issue here. Robert was chasing wildly out of the zone, surrendering to his old chase and whiff habits. Chicago needs him to create some sort of value in order to deal him at the deadline, so his focus should be back to 100%. I see the ninth round as a very appropriate spot for ‘La Pantera’ to land.
Willson Contreras and Will Smith are some of the most boring yet reliable options at catcher, while we find Jordan Westburg, Seiya Suzuki, Joe Ryan, Freddy Peralta, and Roki Sasaki sandwiched in the middle of them.
I enjoy all of these possibilities although Sasaki gives me reason to be doubtful of immediate success. Though I believe with time and experience he will show his true ace-potential. Spencer Steer and Jhoan Duran finish it out.
Summary – I love the option to wait until the ninth round in order to receive a catcher who could yet again hit the most bombs at the position. Raleigh is extremely underrated since his average typically floats around .230 in a tough Seattle hitting environment.
And you know what I say to that? Who cares.
‘The Big Dumper’ is one of my main targets in 2025. Additionally Ober, Westburg, and Peralta are my favorite choices here depending on team needs. Be very careful with Sasaki at the start of the season, I’m skeptical of what his early performances could look like.
Round 10
10.01 Cody Bellinger
10.02 Hunter Greene
10.03 Sonny Gray
10.04 Kevin Gausman
10.05 Triston Casas
10.06 Grayson Rodriguez
10.07 Tanner Bibee
10.08 Shane McClanahan
10.09 Robert Suarez
10.10 Zac Gallen
10.11 Jake Burger
10.12 Vinnie Pasquantino
As I look over the 10th round of action, there’s good and bad to discuss. The good? A discount on Shane McClanahan post-injury along with Jake Burger going way too late, especially for a guy who can hit 40 homers.
The bad? Cody Bellinger, Kevin Gausman, and Vinnie Pasquantino all going earlier than they should be. Bellinger and Gausman are headed for career regression, while Pasquantino is fine but nothing near what you want at first base. I’d like 30 homers with at least an .800 OPS out of my first baseman, Pasquantino is more of a 20 homer and .760 OPS type. Fine options, just a tad bit overrated in my eyes.
So what falls in the middle? Hunter Greene, Sonny Gray, Triston Casas, Grayson Rodriguez, Tanner Bibee, Robert Suarez, and Zac Gallen. All of these guys are going exactly where they should be so I have no issues here at all. Again, several fantastic starting pitcher options still going very late all the way in the 10th round.
Summary – I’m one of the biggest Jake Burger truthers out there so obviously I had to take him at such a lovely price. Think about it; Burger had success in the awful White Sox and Marlins lineups. How much better will his counting stats be now apart of this vaunted Texas squad?
If Burger is there late, swipe him up quickly. Plus, pay close attention to the sheer amount of valuable hurlers still left on the board even in round 10 and beyond, way more than I would’ve thought!
Round 11
11.01 Riley Greene
11.02 Spencer Strider
11.03 Kodai Senga
11.04 Christian Yelich
11.05 Ezequiel Tovar
11.06 Randy Arozarena
11.07 Ryan Walker
11.08 Matt Chapman
11.09 Xavier Edwards
11.10 Nolan Arenado
11.11 Bo Bichette
11.12 Tanner Scott
As we look into the second half of this mock draft, we will narrow our focus onto just my selected team, and this is where you see I start to really build out my rotation.
Spencer Strider is a question mark coming into this season coming off elbow surgery, but he has more upside than anyone you are going to find this late in the draft.
Round 12
12.01 Adolis Garcia
12.02 Brice Turang
12.03 Nico Hoerner
12.04 Xander Bogaerts
12.05 Anthony Volpe
12.06 Dylan Crews
12.07 J.T. Realmuto
12.08 Jasson Dominguez
12.09 Luis Garcia
12.10 Justin Steele
12.11 Bryan Woo
12.12 Ian Happ
Bryan Woo missed some time due to nagging injuries last year, but really established himself as one of the best young arms in baseball when on the mound. In 22 starts, Woo pitched to a 2.89 ERA. At 25 years old, the best is yet to come for Woo in Seattle.
Round 13
13.01 Carlos Rodon
13.02 Sandy Alcantara
13.03 Francisco Alvarez
13.04 Lucas Erceg
13.05 Zach Neto
13.06 Cristopher Sanchez
13.07 Pete Crow-Armstrong
13.08 Paul Goldschmidt
13.09 Brandon Lowe
13.10 Alec Bohm
13.11 Seth Lugo
13.12 Alexis Diaz
Two rounds after selecting Spencer Strider, we make another high-upside play with Sandy Alcantara. If either of these two guys hit, it’s already a massive win. If both do, we have hit the absolute lottery!
Round 14
14.01 Trevor Megill
14.02 Jack Flaherty
14.03 Brendan Donovan
14.04 Sean Manaea
14.05 Kirby Yates
14.06 David Bednar
14.07 Bryson Stott
14.08 Jurickson Profar
14.09 Jared Jones
14.10 Masyn Winn
14.11 Josh Lowe
14.12 Brandon Nimmo
Josh Lowe is not going to win you a fantasy championship on his own, but over the last two seasons there may not have been a sneakier source of speed than the Rays outfielder. Lowe stole 32 bases in 2023, and then followed it up with 25 in 2024. He is also extremely efficient as well, having only been caught four times in the last two seasons..
Between the stolen bases, and the 20-HR pop he flashed in 2023, there is a lot to like in Lowe’s game. He’s coming off a down-year, but Lowe dealt with a ton of injuries that explain his regression, with the most prominent injury being a recurring oblique injury that may have sapped him of some of his power.
Lowe entered camp a healthy player, and if he stays that way, he could be a late steal of your draft.
Round 15
15.01 Shea Langeliers
15.02 Reynaldo Lopez
15.03 Yusei Kikuchi
15.04 Luis Rengifo
15.05 Logan O’Hoppe
15.06 Pete Fairbanks
15.07 Robbie Ray
15.08 Ben Joyce
15.09 Eugenio Suarez
15.10 Gleyber Torres
15.11 Jeff Hoffman
15.12 Nick Castellanos
Reynaldo Lopez was a steal in many fantasy drafts last year, as he converted to the Braves rotation with ease, pitching to a 1.99 ERA, with 148 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
Round 16
16.01 Colton Cowser
16.02 Jordan Romano
16.03 Brandon Pfaadt
16.04 Yandy Diaz
16.05 Andres Gimenez
16.06 Kenley Jansen
16.07 Ryan Pepiot
16.08 Luis Gil
16.09 Jeremy Pena
16.10 Dansby Swanson
16.11 Tyler O’Neill
16.12 Isaac Paredes
Tyler O’Neill’s injury history is the only thing keeping him past the 15th round. While the concerns are valid, I will sign up for a guy who hit 31 home runs despite missing nearly 50 games last year.
Round 17
17.01 Shane Baz
17.02 Carlos Estevez
17.03 Zach Eflin
17.04 Ceddanne Rafaela
17.05 Bowden Francis
17.06 Nathan Eovaldi
17.07 Tommy Edman
17.08 Ryan Pressly
17.09 Kyle Finnegan
17.10 Tanner Houck
17.11 Josh Jung
17.12 Lane Thomas
Might not be the flashiest closer that has come of the board, but Carlos Estevez checks all the boxes for what you want in a fantasy closer. He is going to get the save opportunities for his team, and he is in a winning situation. Now the Royals closer, Estevez is coming off a season where he pitched to a 2.45 ERA and saved 26 games.
Round 18
18.01 Drew Rasmussen
18.02 Jose Berrios
18.03 Mitch Keller
18.04 Yu Darvish
18.05 Justin Martinez
18.06 Michael Toglia
18.07 Taj Bradley
18.08 MacKenzie Gore
18.09 Nick Pivetta
18.10 Jackson Holliday
18.11 Liam Hendriks
18.12 Max Muncy
It is not a guarantee that Liam Hendriks will be the Boston Red Sox closer, but he is one of the guys in camp vying to be in the mix. If he wins the job, or is even part of a closer by committee, Hendriks could get a good amount of opportunities for an improved Red Sox team.
Round 19
19.01 Maikel Garcia
19.02 Byron Buxton
19.03 Clarke Schmidt
19.04 Porter Hodge
19.05 Spencer Arrighetti
19.06 Nick Lodolo
19.07 Christian Encarnacion-Strand
19.08 Tyler Stephenson
19.09 Walker Buehler
19.10 Ronel Blanco
19.11 Tyler Fitzgerald
19.12 Thairo Estrada
Last season, Byron Buxton proved that he can be one of the best hitters in baseball still when he is on the field. He hit .279, with 18 home runs and 27 doubles in 102 games. While he is an oft-injured player, Buxton has hit 17 or more home runs four years in a row, despite only playing over 100 games one time during that span.
If we ever get 140 games from Buxton again, a mark he reached once in his career back in 2017, we could be talking 25-30 home runs. Regardless, he will be productive for whatever amount of time he gets on the field.
Round 20
20.01 Jonah Heim
20.02 Paul Sewald
20.03 Nick Martinez
20.04 Connor Wong
20.05 Kutter Crawford
20.06 Sean Murphy
20.07 Brandon Woodruff
20.08 Michael Wacha
20.09 Alex Burleson
20.10 Jeffrey Springs
20.11 Ranger Suarez
20.12 Carlos Correa
To close the draft, we land another pitcher who has big upside in Ranger Suarez. A rough close to his 2024 campaign might make some forget that there was Cy Young buzz for Suarez early last season, as he pitched to a 1.75 ERA through his first 15 starts.
While he couldn’t sustain that over a full season, Suarez showed the upside he possesses when right.