2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Byron Buxton, Hunter Goodman, Tobias Myers
***Players included on this week’s Waiver Wire Adds list were rostered in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo! Leagues at the time of writing. Stats are up to date through June 25.
Hitters on the Waiver Wire
Byron Buxton – OF – Minnesota Twins (40%)
It’s time to climb back aboard the Buxton train. Though it seems like a certainty that he will derail again at some point, the oft-injured center fielder is steaming down the tracks right now.
Going into play Wednesday, Buxton has homered in his last two games and doubled in his last four. Over his last 15 games, he has hit a cool .345 with a .997 OPS, eight extra-base hits, and 10 RBI.
Buxton has trimmed down on the strikeouts in that time (20.7% K-rate) while recording a 51.2% HardHit%, 93.1 mph average EV, and 32.6% line drive rate – elite marks in all three categories.
He has also been active on the base paths, swiping three bags in as many attempts during this stretch.
Chas McCormick – OF – Houston Astros (28%)
After breaking out with an .842 OPS, 22 homers, and 19 stolen bases across 115 games in 2023, most fantasy drafters had high hopes for McCormick in his age-29 campaign. It suffices to say, he has fallen far short of expectations during the first half of the season.
McCormick missed nearly a month on the IL due to a hamstring injury suffered in late April and failed to produce much at all with the bat in the month following his return.
He has begun to show some life recently, however, as he belted his first home run of the season back on June 15 and crushed two more exactly one week later against the Orioles. Including the homers, he is 6-for-20 over his last seven games, with eight RBI, six runs, and two steals.
Hunter Goodman – C,1B,OF – Colorado Rockies (11%)
Goodman had a huge day at the plate back on June 15, going 4-for-5 with a couple of deep drives against the Pirates.
Since then, he has refused to be taken out of the lineup, mostly seeing time at DH or catcher. The rookie slugger has also seen time at both corner outfield spots and first base. That versatility should continue to translate into regular at-bats going forward.
Most importantly, Goodman has recently been displaying the same tremendous pop that he did in the minors. He has ripped five round-trippers over the last 10 games, adding a double and 10 RBI while recording a 55.6% HardHit%.
Goodman does not offer much speed at all and is likely to be a drag in batting average, but for fantasy managers looking for a power surge, he’s a strong option.
Pitchers on the Waiver Wire
Tobias Myers – SP – Milwaukee Brewers (44%)
Myers had a long road to the big leagues. He was originally drafted in the sixth round by the Orioles in 2016 and spent time with five different organizations before landing with the Brewers in November of 2022.
The 25-year-old righty clearly doesn’t lack in perseverance, and he has been taking full advantage of his long-awaited opportunity in the show.
With a victory at San Diego this past Sunday, Myers is now 4-0 in four starts this month, surrendering only two runs (0.71 ERA) on 13 hits and six walks across 25.1 innings. He has collected just 18 strikeouts (19.8%), but his 32.8% HardHit% and 45.5% GB% have helped him to a .153 AVG against.
His .182 BABIP in this stretch is obviously unsustainable, but Myers’ recent success cannot all be chalked up to luck.
Alex Vesia – RP – Los Angeles Dodgers (14%)
Yes, Evan Phillips remains ahead of Vesia in the pecking order for saves out of the Dodgers’ bullpen. However, the filthy lefty did pick up his fourth save of the year this past Monday, and it came after Phillips pitched the eighth.
Phillips did close the door in the ninth the following day, but this is a situation to watch, as both relievers have been impressive so far this season.
Vesia’s dominance here in 2024, especially of late, could have manager Dave Roberts leaning toward a matchup-based closer committee between his two best bullpen arms. Over his last 12 outings, Vesia has allowed only one run (0.73 ERA) on four hits and two walks while racking up 18 punchouts (41.9 K%) across 12.1 innings.
Other Options to Consider
- Mark Vientos – 1B,3B – New York Mets (33%)
- Spencer Horwitz – 1B,2B – Toronto Blue Jays (23%)
- James Paxton – SP – Los Angeles Dodgers (53%)
- Aroldis Chapman – RP – Pittsburgh Pirates (41%)