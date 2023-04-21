Dynasty Mailbag: Buying or Selling Jarred Kelenic’s Hot Start

He is leaving a large majority of his sinkers over the heart of the plate and they are getting hit hard. The sinker getting hit hard has hurt the rest of the arsenal and has resulted in the dip in strikeouts and the ballooning of his HR/9 to 2.14.

As far as what to do with Brady Singer, I think you have to ride it out. It sucks but maybe pick and choose the starts you use him in. There never was much fantasy upside, he was never going to be the next ace but in the right matchup he is a more than serviceable SP4.

Is Kelenic a hold or a sell? — Jacob Nistler (@jacobmnistler) April 17, 2023

I for one am super excited that we are getting a Jarred Kelenic that does not look utterly useless at the major leagues. He is hitting the ball extremely hard, with a 16.7% barrel rate at the time of writing this and a max exit velocity of 111.7 MPH. He is finally making good on the contact and that is allowing him to tap into his power on a more consistent basis. He looks leaner and more trim. He is also not useless against righties, hitting .364 against lefties, and even has a homerun against a southpaw. They can pick and choose when to use him against tougher lefties as well with AJ Pollock there.

To answer the question, I am tepidly buying the Jarred Kelenic bounceback and as someone who ranked him ahead of Wander back in the day, I have always held out hope for him. He definitely isn’t the .310/.386/.603 that he is hitting now, but at this point I will take an above-average hitter from Kelenic. I am glad I held onto a few shares. There is 20-20 upside here, and it is looking like he might finally be showing that promise we all hoped.

What does one even do with A’s pitching prospects? They aren’t exactly in the greatest environment to thrive. Think of the last player the A’s have truly made better at the major league level…I will wait. That being said, Mason Miller is awesome. His fastball will eat up hitters and his slider is not too shabby either. The upside here is immense, we are talking about maybe the next Spencer Strider…but he’s always hurt.

The greatest predictor of injuries is previous injuries and it’s not fun to mention but Miller has been hurt a lot. Fun little tidbit before this week’s start, if I gave you an O/U of 40.5 career MiLB innings, what would you take? If you took the under you would be correct, he has only thrown 33 innings in his professional career before his MLB debut. This is alarming.