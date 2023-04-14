Dynasty Mailbag: Graham Ashcraft, James Wood, and the Future of Second Base

Welcome to the first edition of the dynasty mailbag here at Just Baseball. Once a week, I will take to Twitter and ask for any dynasty baseball questions you may have. Feel free to ask any questions regarding dynasty fantasy baseball: roster questions, trade advice, prospect thoughts — you name it, I will answer it. Without further ado, let’s get into this baby!

Who has more longterm upside between Hayden Wesneski and Graham Ashcraft? — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) April 10, 2023

Elijah is awesome, make sure to go and read what he puts out, I have been enjoying reading his content! This is like picking between which of my kids is my favorite, not that I have kids. I went in thinking I was going to lean Wesneski because he had more prospect pedigree, but I lean toward Graham Ashcraft as things stand. The way I see it, the upside with Ashcraft is a touch higher than Wesneski.

I believe both will be solid starters that are viable in almost any format, and while Wesneski pitches behind a better defense and in a better ballpark, Ashcraft’s stuff is just better. Ashcraft mitigates his terrible ballpark with a career 54.9% ground ball rate and solid enough command to remain a starter. His 97-mph sinker isn’t an offering that will rack up strikeouts, but it will help with ratios and allow him to pitch further into games; luckily, the slider and cutter will help him rack up the K’s. He is able to sequence both of them to make hitters guess which is coming, which will help those offerings play up.

Wesneski has a bunch of solid pitches with no real standout offering, but that doesn’t mean he will be a bad pitcher. He just doesn’t have the upside that I think Ashcraft has. Wesneski kinda reminds me of someone who you draft past 150 in redrafts and don’t get too excited about. I believe Ashcraft can turn himself into a pitcher who is routinely drafted as a top-100 pitcher in redrafts.