Dynasty Mailbag: Are You Worried About Gunnar Henderson?

It's that time of the week. Today's mailbag will be light.

How worried are you about Gunnar long term? — Luke (@arbysbutt) May 10, 2023

Ah, one of my favorite things: when a highly-touted prospect fails to hit the ground running, and people start to wonder if there is cause for concern about their long-term value. This isn’t meant to make fun of @arbysbutt (great handle, by the way). Many people are wondering about this, and he was just brave enough to ask.

Gunnar Henderson goes yard!



First homer of the year for @MLB's No. 1 prospect with the @Orioles. pic.twitter.com/fvMVF6qWhi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 4, 2023

While his hard-hit rate has decreased from 53.7% in 2022 to 41% in 2023, it’s important to note that he’s not the type of player who consistently maintains a hard-hit rate above 50% throughout an entire season. He was never going to be the type of hitter who routinely posts 30 home run seasons, and his hard-hit rate is in line with what I would expect from Gunnar.

Time for everyone’s favorite: the Baseball Savant circles. His chase rate is elite, sitting in the 89th percentile, and he is walking at a frankly ridiculous rate of 19.7% of the time. The plate approach is still effective and it has exceeded my expectations at this point.