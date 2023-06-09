Dynasty Mailbag: An Acceptable Trade for Elly De La Cruz?

However, Jung’s floor, especially in the fantasy game, is much higher because I have more confidence in Jung’s approach and contact skills. Jung is hitting .291/.343/.511 with 12 homers and a steal. In this scenario, you are sacrificing potential for certainty and a higher floor.

Furthest AND hardest-hit homer in the career of @Rangers rookie Josh Jung 😲



444 ft. | 109.6 EV pic.twitter.com/OvjVqUnFz4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 24, 2023

Another option to consider, although I do not fully endorse it, is to acquire a young ace if you require pitching. Whew, definitely not Alek Manoah. How the mighty have fallen.

I would target Hunter Brown because even if this is his ceiling, he has the potential to be a top-15 pitcher in baseball. He is striking out 28.1% of the batters he faces while only walking 8.2%. He is currently rocking a 3.69 ERA, but he has a 3.11 FIP, so there could be some positive regression there. He also has the potential to become an ace. For a young pitcher to avoid getting shelled during his first extended taste of big league baseball, that gets the juices flowing. Plus, Hunter Brown is NASTY!!

To be clear, I wouldn’t trade Elly De La Cruz (we as a baseball community should come up with a better nickname for him). However, if I had to choose between the two options I presented, these are the scenarios I would consider. It is also possible to consider trading him for a large number of prospects, but that can be difficult to map out. Always feel free to DM me trade packages for EDLC if you do get any interesting offers for him.

What is Marcelo Mayer's timeline? — Colby Olson (@colby_olson3) June 6, 2023

When you consider how young Mayer is and the fact that he is already in Double-A, you have to be excited, right? The 20-year-old has played fewer than a dozen games in Double-A, so it is not particularly useful to draw conclusions based solely on his stats at this point.

However, his rise through the minors has been rapid. Honestly, if he can handle Double-A and perform well there for a month or two, we may see him in Triple-A by the end of the season. Then, after a good spring and a thorough evaluation of Boston’s shortstop situation (which is not ideal), we could potentially see him make the team’s roster in 2024. Now that is the most optimistic projection I can provide.