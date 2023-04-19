A’s Flame-Throwing Prospect Mason Miller Forges His Own Path to the Big Leagues

Last week, A’s pitching prospect Mason Miller took the mound for the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, and simply dominated. He tossed five innings of hitless baseball with 11 strikeouts and no walks. His fastball averaged 100 mph, touching 102 mph, and the only base runner the Salt Lake Bees (the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate) could muster against Miller was on a dropped third strike.

“It was the best fastball I’ve ever seen,” one player who recently faced Miller told Just Baseball. “And I know I’m not the only guy who thinks that.”

A third-round pick in 2021, Miller missed most of last season with a shoulder strain, and the A’s wanted to be careful with him upon his return. He made a few appearances in High-A and then Triple-A to close out the year before being sent to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time. That’s where Miller really hit his stride.

“By the time I was headed to the Fall League, I felt really good about where I was at,” Miller said. “We made sure I was at a good point where I was able to get through some of those growing pains of getting back before I got on the mound again.”