2023 Trade Deadline’s Impact on Fantasy Baseball

Cleveland decided to take advantage of the sellers market and cash into Civale’s career year. A typical value bump due to win probability, but I have concerns with Civale. He is often injured, and his xERA and FIP are about a run higher than is actual ERA. With little strikeout upside, I’d say this is a good time to trade Civale as many will likely pay up for him.

C.J Cron and Randal Grichuk traded to the Angels

Cron and Grichuk have deep league value. Grichuk more so than Cron as he’s having one of his best years. hitting over .300. The value here is adding Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia. He’s struggled in his brief stints in the majors, but I believe in his bat. A switch hitter with power that could play up in Coors. I’d add him in deep leagues, and put him on your watch list in 12 person or less leagues.

Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery traded to Texas

We know what each of these pitchers bring, and possibly they will rack up a few more wins. The value here is with their replacements. The Mets have a lot of shuffling to do so lets wait and see on their new rotation, but Mathew Liberatore is a watch list add. He’s been pretty awful so far, and I image the Cardinals ride it our the rest of the season giving him a start every fifth day. Keep an eye on him, he has the talent to be a productive starter if things click.

Jordan Hicks Traded to Toronto