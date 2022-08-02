Fantasy Baseball: How Each Deadline Trade Impacts Fantasy
Every deadline trade has a carryover effect when it comes to fantasy baseball. Here's your guide for how to respond post-deadline.
Jose Quintana Traded to the Cardinals
Cardinals Impact: Quintana has seen a resurgence this season in Pittsburgh. He owns a 3.50 ERA while cutting his home run to fly ball rate down to 7%, much lower than his 13% average the past five seasons. Quintana loved pitching in Pittsburgh where he held a 2.42 ERA compared to a 5.22 road ERA. The advanced metrics are pushing me to look elsewhere until I see a few starts in St. Louis.
Pirates Impact: The obvious choice would be to call up Roansy Contreras (4.1%). The rookie flashed his abilities across nine starts this season with the Pirates, and owns an 11.01 K/9 and 2.84 ERA in Triple-A. His numbers with the Pirates are not amazing, but his upside is.
Fantasy Move: If you are in need of pitching, a flyer on Contreras might make sense. I would not put him at the top of my list, but deep leagues or teams needing a bump in strike outs can roll the dice.
Jake Odorizzi Traded to the Braves
Braves Impact: Odorizzi has struggled with injuries, but when healthy has pitched effectively. His 6.9 K/9 makes him less attractive of an option for fantasy. However, the Braves play the Marlins, Athletics, and Nationals (six times) in September and could be a streamer option late in the season.
Astros Impact: The timing is perfect. Lance McCullers (48%) will be returning from injury soon and should slot right into the rotation. McCullers has a career 10.06 K/9 and 3.57 ERA and will soon be rostered in most leagues.
Fantasy Move: Pick up Lance McCullers. Most completive leagues have McCullers rostered already, but over 50% have him out on the waiver wire. I doubt there is a higher impact arm on the wire at this point.
As contenders scramble to improve their roster and sellers trade off key contributors, the fantasy world waits to see how these moves could impact their rosters. While some players will lose value, call ups or bench bats could gain value with an increased opportunity.
I wanted to dive into each impact trade from the deadline and note how it could have a fantasy impact. This will be updated post deadline as well.
Note: Certain trades will be omitted due to lack of fantasy impact.
Andrew Benintendi Traded to the Yankees
Yankees Impact: Benintendi will be inserted into one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. Since being acquired, we have seen him slotted in the one, six, three, and five hole. Regardless of where he ultimately lands, being in an improved lineup should help him scored more runs and collect more RBIs. Although he’s not much of a power threat, Benintendi will be hitting in a much more hitters friendly park than Kansas City.
Royals Impact: Look for prospect Nick Pratto (1.2% owned) to get increased at-bats. The first baseman has been playing the outfield and should gain eligibility there soon. He has a 123 wRC+ through 48 at-bats this season with a 14.5% walk rate. Pratto has shown power in the minors hitting 17 home runs this season.
Potential Move: Pratto moves near the top of the waiver wire list for deep leagues. Opportunity and patience at the plate will help booster a team and his OF/1B flexibility never hurts.
Daniel Vogelbach Traded to the Mets
Mets Impact: Vogelbach has started five of seven games since joining the Mets. Slotting into the DH spot, Vogelbach has a chance to increase his value batting fifth in a lineup as strong as the Mets. His 15% walk rate and .353 on-base percentage will lead to more scoring opportunities. Only question I have is if Vogelbach is viewed as the everyday DH going forward.
Pirates Impact: The name to keep an eye on is Cal Mitchell (0.2%). In Triple-A this season, Mitchell slashed .326/.372/.494 with five home runs and seven stolen bases. The 23-year-old rookie has other competition, but a better bat-to-ball (with less pop) than Jack Suwinski which could help in a few categories. Assuming he improves with increased at-bats.
Fantasy Move: I would add all young Pirates outfielders to my watch list. One of them is likely to claim more playing time than the others and could help your lineup in a deep league.
Tyler Naquin Traded to the Mets
Mets Impact: Naquin will likely be more of a reserve outfielder with spot starts against righties on occasion. His fantasy value remains the same – depth.
Reds Impact: Outfielder Jake Fraley (0.4%) will have a great opportunity ahead. In 2021 with Seattle, Fraley walked 17.4% of the time with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases. Fraley has a patient approach at the plate, can steal a bag, and flashed enough power to not hurt his fantasy value.
Fantasy Move: Fraley will be near the top of my watch list. Not worth adding yet, but if he proves he’s healthy and getting at-bats, that’s the type of flier you take in much deeper leagues here playing time is key.
Luis Castillo Traded to the Mariners
Mariners Impact: Castillo was the top pitching target at the deadline and the Mariners paid a steep price to acquire him. Moving to Seattle, Castillo will be in line for more wins while also pitching at a much more forgiving ballpark. The Mariners have the hardest remaining schedule so Castillo’s abilities will be tested.
Reds Impact: Luis Castillo’s departure leaves a large hole in the rotation. Cincinnati will likely call up Justin Dunn (0.1%) to showcase his stuff. There’s a chance a prospect could get the call, especially if another rotation arm is moved, but for now Dunn seems to be the likely pick.
Fantasy Move: I do not see Justin Dunn as a fantasy option. In 11 Triple-A starts he’s walked 5.19 per nine and struck out 8.76 per nine.
David Peralta Traded to the Rays
Rays Impact: The Rays have battled injuries along with underperforming outfielders all season. Peralta brings a .248/.315/.457 slash line with 12 home runs and a 109 wRC+. As always, playing time can be tricky with the Rays. He’s a better option than the majority of the outfielders on the roster which leads me to believe he should get plenty of run.
Diamondbacks Impact: Outfielder Jake McCarthy (0.5%) is going to get an extended look in left. The 24-year-old is slashing .273/.323/.438 with three home runs, four stolen bases, and a 111 wRC+. If McCarthy gets the lions share of playing time, he should be an option in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Impact: I see Peralta around the same value, if not less. McCarthy very well could be in play for deeper leagues. If Arizona lets him attempt some steals his speed can help in a category league.
Josh Hader Traded to the Padres
Taylor Rogers, Estury Ruiz, others traded to the Brewers
Brewers Impact: The Brewers must think they have enough in the bullpen to close out games in October, and they aren’t wrong. Rogers can either close or fill in high leverage spots if Devin Williams (38.1%) starts to close out games. Williams becomes a must pick up player and Rogers value could tank if not receiving save opportunities. Ruiz has a chance to gain value in deep leagues if playing time is there.
Padres Impact: Josh Hader’s value remains about the same as he’s still going to rack up saves. Playing time created from Ruiz departing will likely not be significant for fantasy purposes.
Fantasy Moves: Pick up Williams immediately. If you own Rogers, well, you might need Williams to punch another wall to get consistent save opportunities.
Trey Mancini Traded to the Astros
Three team trade with Houston, Baltimore, Tampa Bay
Astros Impact: Mancini can slot into first where Yuli Gurriel has struggled mightily. Mancini being in a lineup this strong only helps his value and should be a trade target for your fantasy teams. Moving away from the extended wall in Baltimore will do wonders for his power numbers.
Baltimore’s Impact: Mountcastle and Mancini were the first base/ DH combo making the trickle down a bit difficult to read. I would guess Santander, if not traded, will move to DH and Kyle Stowers (0.0%) becomes an option in the outfield. Stowers, Baltimore’s No. 7 prospect, is slashing .263/.358/.536 with 17 home runs in Triple-A.
He has hit at every stop making him an interesting watch list player with plenty of second half upside. Even if he’s not the first call up, keep an eye out for him.
Rays Impact: Jose Siri has all of the tools in the world. Putting them all together is a different story. if anyone can do it, it’s Tampa. I currently see it as a non-factor but monitor the playing time and see if he has made any changes at the plate.
Fantasy Move: Trade for Mancini, but don’t overvalue him. If you can make a one-for-one from a position of strength it makes sense. Add Stowers to your watch list and monitor the transaction page to see if he gets the call.
Frankie Montas Traded to the Yankees
Yankees Impact: Montas immediately becomes more important in category leagues where his chance to rack up wins is high. However, I would trade Montas if I had him on my team. Pitching in Oakland helped his numbers significantly. A home ERA of 2.36 compared to his 5.01 road ERA in 2022. Expand that to his career numbers of 3.23 ERA at home compared to 4.34 ERA on the road and you can see the concern.
A’s Impact: Oakland will more than likely use Zach Logue (0.2%) in Montas spot. Not much fantasy value there. If Luis Medina or JP Sears get a shot things could be interesting.
Fantasy Move: Sell high on Frankie Montas and try to get two players back to solidify your team before the playoffs.
Christian Vazquez Traded to the Astros
Astros Impact: Vazquez has been outstanding this season slashing .282/.327/.432 good for a 111 wRC+. Owned in only 64.3% of leagues, Vazquez is a no-brainer pick up even in a 10-team league. He was hitting fifth and even second at times in Boston but will likely move towards the bottom of the order in Houston
Red Sox: Kevin Plawecki is the lone catcher on the 40-man roster as of this trade. Reese McGuire was later added in a second trade. Regardless of who’s catching in Boston they are unlikely to provide much fantasy value.
Fantasy Impact: Vazquez should be picked up in all leagues. Even with the drop in the order, his bat should play.
Tommy Pham Traded to the Red Sox
Red Sox Impact: Pham moving to Boston does not change how I view him as a fantasy player. Two of the past three years have been mediocre to bad with 2021 (102 wRC+) floating around average. He will not be in the three hole like he was at times with the Reds, dropping his value even more.
Reds Impact: Similar to the Naquin discussion from earlier, starting outfield spots are up for grabs. Albert Almora Jr., T.J. Friedl, and Aristides Aquino are all options. Of these names, I would not bother rostering any of them.
Fantasy Impact: Pham’s small value gets even lower. I would even drop him in most leagues and chase higher upside youngsters who will get an opportunity.