Fantasy Baseball: How Each Deadline Trade Impacts Fantasy

Jose Quintana Traded to the Cardinals

Cardinals Impact: Quintana has seen a resurgence this season in Pittsburgh. He owns a 3.50 ERA while cutting his home run to fly ball rate down to 7%, much lower than his 13% average the past five seasons. Quintana loved pitching in Pittsburgh where he held a 2.42 ERA compared to a 5.22 road ERA. The advanced metrics are pushing me to look elsewhere until I see a few starts in St. Louis.

Pirates Impact: The obvious choice would be to call up Roansy Contreras (4.1%). The rookie flashed his abilities across nine starts this season with the Pirates, and owns an 11.01 K/9 and 2.84 ERA in Triple-A. His numbers with the Pirates are not amazing, but his upside is.

Fantasy Move: If you are in need of pitching, a flyer on Contreras might make sense. I would not put him at the top of my list, but deep leagues or teams needing a bump in strike outs can roll the dice.

Jake Odorizzi Traded to the Braves

Braves Impact: Odorizzi has struggled with injuries, but when healthy has pitched effectively. His 6.9 K/9 makes him less attractive of an option for fantasy. However, the Braves play the Marlins, Athletics, and Nationals (six times) in September and could be a streamer option late in the season.