Getting to Know Oklahoma State Cowboys 1B David Mendham

Although the 2020 season was shut down early due to COVID-19, Mendham had an impressive start to the year that turned some heads, with the lefty-batter ranked 49th by Perfect Game for the Top 100 JUCO prospects, while also earning College Player of the Year Honours from the Canadian Baseball Network.

David Mendham is the Canadian Baseball Network's 2020 college Player of the Year. https://t.co/aqgzEg6CsR @NatsOnt @ConnorsBaseball pic.twitter.com/EZ00sc4hx6 — The Canadian Baseball Network (@CDNBaseballNet) December 9, 2020

For the 2021 season, Mendham made the move to South Carolina, amassing a .243/.320/.381 slash line with one triple, five home runs, and 28 RBI to the tune of a .701 OPS. Defensively, the Ontario product committed just two errors at first base, earning a .993 fielding percentage.

After one season with the Gamecocks, Mendham made his way to Oklahoma State University, joining the Cowboys and having a successful campaign with a new team. He would finish the year with a .882 OPS and 11 home runs, a career-high for the lefty-batter while earning Big 12 Championship All-Team Tournament Team honours. At first base, Mendham committed just one error and finished with a .997 fielding percentage.

Transferring to Oklahoma State University

When asked about transferring to OSU, Mendham mentioned, “I thought joining the Cowboys would be the best move for my development, both on and off the field. Joining a talented squad led by Head Coach Josh Holliday made the decision really easy in the end to return to the state of Oklahoma to play baseball.”

Fast forward to this season, the 6’1″ infielder is already off to a hot start, going 5-for-15 in the Cowboys’ opening weekend with a game-winning home run at home against California Baptist this past Tuesday. He also added a double and three hits earlier in the weekend against Missouri and Vanderbilt, with OSU currently heading into this weekend with a 2-2 record.

“We just need to stay right with what we are doing and I think this team could win the whole thing (the College World Series) this year. This is a good group of guys and we have a real opportunity to do something special this season.”