High Impact Transfers in College Baseball

A new age of college baseball is upon us. One where each summer, top players from around the country are flipping schools, a flurry similar to that of an MLB offseason. There were nearly 120 players that entered the transfer portal from the SEC alone. Below we go in-depth on some of the most well-known transfers and some that will make huge impacts for their clubs this spring.

Louisiana State’s Unbelievable Haul

INF Tommy White (NC State) – One of the most polarizing players in the country, Tommy White lit the college baseball world on fire as a freshman at NC State. The 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year slugged 27 home runs, owning a slash line of .362/.425/.923 through 235 at-bats. Surprisingly, White entered the transfer portal and quickly settled on LSU. His announcement started a flurry of well-known names heading to Baton Rouge.

Tommy White is 9 for 12 with FIVE bombs this weekend 🤯 @NCStateBaseball pic.twitter.com/KcmswB1d6k — College Baseball Hub (@CollegeBSBHub) February 20, 2022

C/RHP Paul Skenes (Air Force) – Skenes is a dynamic player on both sides of the ball. On the mound, his fastball has hit 97, complemented by a slider and change-up. Through 112.1 innings for Air Force, Skenes pitched to a 2.72 ERA, striking out 126 batters.

With the stick, Skenes is just as good, if not better. The junior All-American dominated with a .367/.453/.669 line, slugging 24 home runs and 31 doubles across two seasons for the Falcons. It will be interesting to see if LSU uses Skenes as a catcher or if they opt for the classic DH/RHP role among two-way players.