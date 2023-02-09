Five Best Bets to Win the 2023 College World Series

Tom Walter has been at the helm for 692 games, winning 364, suitable for a 52.6% win rate. This is the most talented and cohesive unit he’s ever had in 14 years of coaching the team.

Wake Forest has everything needed to make a deep run in Omaha. Seven ACC teams are ranked in the top 25 by D1 Baseball, but they are the best. I bet on teams who can pitch; this rotation is as good as any in the country.

The team is led by reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year Rhett Lowder, possibly the second best in the country to Tennesse’s Chase Dolander. Lowder is projected as a top-ten overall pick in next year’s draft. Behind him is Teddy McGraw, a former member of Team USA who is also projected to be a first-rounder. They have a great closer to stack on top of these pitchers in Camden Minacci, who throws in the upper 90s with a great breaking ball.

This team can mash. Wake Forest is led by Brock Wilken and Nick Kurtz, one of the best infield duos in college baseball. Wilken has incredible power, displaying it last year with 23 home runs in 60 games. Kurtz is the better bat-to-ball hitter, but he also totaled 14 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .338.

They did well in the transfer portal, securing catcher Bennett Lee from Tulane, comfortably a top-20 catcher in all of college baseball.

This team has what it takes to make a deep run after losing out in the regionals last season.