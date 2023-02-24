College Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Week 1
An action-packed week one has come to an end, meaning it’s time to release our first Top 25 of the young season. As a disclaimer, we don’t know a whole lot about these teams yet, and with small sample sizes, movement based on losses isn’t too drastic. With some marque matchups this weekend, we should learn more about where these teams should stand. Let’s get into the rankings:
1. Louisiana State Tigers (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
UTL Gavin Dugas – Dugas returns to Baton Rouge for year five, two years removed from a season in which he hit 19 homers. In 2023, Dugas is off to a good start, slugging two last week along with a .700 average.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Paul Skenes – Out of all the top aces in college baseball, Skenes was the best last weekend. The fastball looked great and the slider seemed unhittable. Skenes threw six innings last Friday, striking out 12 and allowing four baserunners.
Upcoming Matchups (Round Rock Classic)
Feb. 24: vs Kansas State
Feb. 25: vs Iowa
Feb. 26: vs Sam Houston State
2. Tennessee Volunteers (3-2, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
1B Blake Burke – Burke put his name on the map after a monster freshman season, solidifying himself as a top first baseman in the game. He sure looked like it last weekend, slashing .400/.471/.933 with a pair of bombs.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Drew Beam – Beam was dominant over the weekend, allowing three hits over six innings and punching out six. For the best pitching staff in the country, Beam picking up the slack will be key to a productive season.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Dayton
Feb. 28-March 1: vs Charleston Southern
3. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
1B Nick Kurtz – I could have gone with multiple players here, as Rake Forest was in full effect this week. Kurtz was unstoppable, hitting four homers and driving in 11, along with a video-game-like 1.267 slugging percentage.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Seth Keener – Keener got the nod on opening day, lasting five innings and striking out eight without allowing a run. The junior right-hander figures to get some starts for this talented club, especially with Teddy McGraw’s uncertainty.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24: vs Mount St. Mary’s, vs Binghamton
Feb. 25: vs Towson
Feb. 26: vs Mount St. Mary’s
4. Florida Gators (4-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
1B Jac Caglianone – Caglianone had a productive freshman year and is coming out of the gate strong. Through five games, Caglianone is slugging .938 and popped two bombs, and figured to be a huge part of this Gators team in 2023.
Pitcher of the Week
LHP Jac Caglianone – No, this isn’t a mistake, Caglianone does both at a very high level. Due to an injury in 2022, Caglianone didn’t see the mound, but opened his 2023 campaign with 6.2 scoreless innings, striking out nine.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Cincinnati
Feb. 28-March 1: vs Jacksonville
5. Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Braden Montgomery – Remember this guy’s name. If Stanford has the season that many expect them to, Montgomery will be a huge part of it, and he started off hot. In his first four games, Montgomery slashed .429/.600/.786 with a home run.
Pitcher of the Week
LHP Nicolas Lopez – Lopez was dominant out of the bullpen, picking up the slack for some lackluster outings from Cardinal starters. In four innings, the senior lefty struck out six and didn’t allow a hit.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Rice
Feb. 27: vs Pacific
6. Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Jace Laviolette – A big recruiting coming out of high school, all of Laviolette’s 6-6 frame showed up on campus and didn’t disappoint in week one. Laviolette slugged two homers and got on base at a .471 clip to get his collegiate career started.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Nathan Dettmer – Dettmer was as-advertized this weekend, striking out eight over 4.2 runless innings. With a good team around him, expect more of the same from Dettmer, who will lead this A&M pitching staff.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24: vs Portland
Feb. 28: vs Houston Christian
7. Ole Miss Rebels (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
INF Peyton Chatagnier – A sparkplug from the Rebels’ 2022 championship, Chatagnier continues to create a legacy in Oxford. In four games, Chatagnier owns a 1.792 OPS with two homers and five batted in.
Pitcher of the Week
LHP Xavier Rivas – Delaware was no match for Rivas, who struck out eight and allowed just one hit. With ace Hunter Elliott dealing with some tightness, Rivas will need to step up big for Ole Miss.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #12 Maryland
Feb. 28-March 1: vs Louisiana Tech
8. Texas Christian Horned Frogs (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
3B Brayden Taylor – Taylor is already a top draft prospect, with many expecting him to raise his stock throughout the season. After a College Baseball Classic with glowing reviews, Taylor ended the week with a 1.401 OPS and nine hits.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Kole Klecker – Klecker came out of the bullpen against Arkansas, lasting 4.1 innings and striking out six. The freshman righty was impressive, picking up the slack of a lackluster start.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Florida State
Feb. 28: at Dallas Baptist
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
INF Jonathan Vastine – Vanderbilt is counting on the sophomore Vastine this spring and he didn’t disappoint last week. In 18 at-bats, Vastine slashed .444/.500/.833 with two bombs and a double.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Bryce Cunningham – Vandy’s bullpen was lights out in week one and it all started with Cunningham, who struck out seven in four innings of relief. Cunningham, among others, will set up closer Nick Maldonado.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #11 UCLA
Feb. 28: vs Austin Peay
10. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Jared Wegner – An experienced college bat, Wegner was a huge part of the Razorbacks’ success this week. The Creighton transfer drove in ten, along with a .579 OBP and a pair of homers.
Pitcher of the Week
LHP Hagen Smith – Smith is one of the best left-handers in college baseball and he put that on display last Friday. Over five innings against Texas, Smith struck out eight and allowed just a single hit.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Eastern Illinois
March 1: vs Illinois State
11. UCLA Bruins (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF JonJon Vaughns – The junior Vaughns struggled in his first two seasons for the Bruins but played himself to a starting job this fall. Out of the gate, Vaughns was almost unstoppable, slugging three homers with a 2.270 OPS.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Alonzo Tredwell – Tredwell was dominant out of the bullpen as a freshman and will now transition into the weekend rotation. The 6-8 righty struck out ten Omaha batters over 6 innings, earning him the win.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: at #9 Vanderbilt
Feb. 28: vs Loyola-Marymount
12. Maryland Terrapins (2-2, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
DH Ian Petrutz – Petrutz put up big numbers as a freshman, making him a mainstay in the Terps lineup. The lefty-swinger went 7-18 with two homers and five runs batted in.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Nick Dean – Dean will return to College Park for his senior season after starting 15 games in 2022. The Pennsylvania native went six innings, allowed just two baserunners, and struck out eight against South Florida.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #7 Ole Miss
Feb. 28: vs Delaware
13. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Vance Honeycutt – A top freshman from a year ago, Honeycutt is already off to a hot start in 2023. In the Tar Heels’ first five games, the sophomore outfielder is 7 for 19 with a pair of extra-base hits and drove in four.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Jake Knapp – A Walters State Community College transfer, Knapp started off his North Carolina career with a well-pitched game against Longwood. The junior righty went 5.2 innings, struck out four, and allowed two hits.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs East Carolina
Feb. 28-March 1: vs Virginia Commonwealth
14. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Chris Cannizzaro – Cannizzaro and sophomore phenom Carson DeMartini had the same slugging percentage and batting average this past week, but Cannizzaro gets the edge due to his three walks. The Bucknell transfer slashed .375/.450/.625 with a homer in four games.
Pitcher of the Week
LHP Henry Weycker – Virginia Tech’s entire pitching staff had a good week, with quality outings from each of their starters. Weycker was lock-down out of the bullpen, striking out ten over 4.1 innings last Saturday.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Bryant
Feb. 28: vs Radford
15. Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
3B Yohandy Morales – Morales is attracting first-round buzz, and for good reason after two dominant years for the Hurricanes. Morales was one of three Miami hitters to go deep three times, as he drove in nine and produced a 1.379 OPS.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Karson Ligon – Ligon put up a solid freshman year for Miami, and while he doesn’t strike many out, he doesn’t want a ton either. Against Penn State, however, he was dominant, going 6.2 innings of one-hit ball.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Dartmouth
Feb. 28: at Florida Atlantic
16. Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Eddie King Jr. – King Jr. went 7-11 to kick off his 2023 campaign, slugging one homer. The sophomore outfielder was out for all of last season with an injury and is looking to make an impact right away.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Ryan Hawks – Hawks returns to Louisville for his senior season and figures to be a big part of the starting rotation. He looked the part last week against Bucknell, going 6.1 innings, striking out nine, and allowing just one run.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Bowling Green
Feb. 28: vs Eastern Kentucky
17. East Carolina Pirates (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
C Justin Wilcoxen – Wilcoxen is looking to build off of a strong season in 2022 and he is already off to a hot start. The junior backstop started all four games, slashing .526/.571/1.000 with a pair of homers and three doubles.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Trey Yesavage – Yesavage had a good year out of the bullpen in 2022 for the Pirates and now he looks to translate that into productive starts. The sophomore righty looked like what the Pirates needed on Saturday, going five innings and striking out seven, allowing just one run.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #13 North Carolina
Feb. 28: at Duke
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
INF David Mendham – Mendham, an experienced and well-traveled player, is back for another season of college baseball. Despite some struggles for the Cowboys’ offense, Mendham stood out, slashing .333/.375/.600 with a homer and a double.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Janzen Keisel – The BYU transfer had a loud fall for the Cowboys, leading many to believe that he will be dominant this year. His season started as good as it could, with Keisel starting a no-hitter, going 5.1 innings with 11 strikeouts.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 25-Feb. 26: vs Loyola Marymount
Feb. 28: at Missouri State
19. NC State Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Parker Nolan – Nolan had himself a week, slugging three homers and driving in eight over 11 at-bats. The transfer outfielder will look to anchor this NC State lineup that lost key pieces over the offseason.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Logan Whitaker – The entire NC State pitching staff had a great start to their season, allowing just seven runs across four games. Whitaker went for both length and quality against Wagner, lasting seven innings and not allowing a run, striking out three.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Belmont
Feb. 28: vs Longwood
20. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
INF Dustin Dickerson – Dickerson is part of another experienced lineup for Southern Miss, who have put themselves on the map as a premier mid-major in college baseball. Over the week, Dickerson produced a 1.141 OPS with three doubles and a triple.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Billy Oldham – The Golden Eagles allowed just three runs across four games to get their season underway and Oldham was impressive. The junior righty struck out nine in five hitless innings against New Orleans and appeared out of the bullpen against Liberty, another hitless performance.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Illinois
Feb. 28: at Mississippi State
21. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
3B Jake Gelof – One of the best power hitters in the country, Gelof showed off his skills yet again, putting up video game numbers in week 1. The junior third baseman slashed .529/.526/1.235 with three bombs, driving in 13.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Jack O’Connor – The 6-5 righty lasted five innings on Saturday, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. What a start for the true freshman O’Connor, who will need to be a big part of this mediocre pitching staff.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Columbia
Feb. 28: vs Virginia Military Institute
22. Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
2B Travis Bazzana – The Australian infielder was a big hit last season in Corvallis after putting up a very good freshman season. For an offense that lost a ton over the offseason, Bazzana must step up, and he is off to a good start, producing a 1.147 OPS in 17 at-bats.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP AJ Hutcheson – The true freshman was lights-out from the bullpen this past week, appearing two times and striking out seven without allowing a hit.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Coppin State
23. Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
OF Bryson Ware – An experienced outfielder, Ware returns for his third year at Auburn. Ware has struggled in his first two seasons for the Tigers, but started hot this season, slashing .667/.647/1.133 with four doubles.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Joseph Gonzalez – Gonzalez was terrific for the Tigers in 2022, starting 14 games with a 3.22 ERA. He certainly continued that success, lasting five innings against Indiana, allowing just two hits.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs USC
March 1: vs Florida A&M
24. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
1B Gavin Kash – The Texas transfer made an immediate impact for the Red Raiders this past week while facing an experienced Gonzaga team. The sophomore first baseman produced a 1.953 OPS with a home run and a pair of triples.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Brendan Girton – The third-year right-hander lasted six innings out of relief for Texas Tech on Saturday, striking out six and allowing just three baserunners.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Western Illinois
Feb. 28-March 1: vs Air Force
25. Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0)
Hitter of the Week
C Josiah Cromwick – Cromwick is a popular name for the Ducks after a productive sophomore season in Eugene. The junior backstop had a great weekend, mashing three home runs and driving in six in just nine at-bats.
Pitcher of the Week
RHP Jackson Pace – The 6-5 freshman righty made his presence known on Sunday, striking out four batters in a one-hit performance, lasting six innings.
Upcoming Matchups
Feb. 24-Feb. 25: vs UC Santa Barbara
March 2-March 5: vs San Diego