College Baseball Top 25 Rankings: Week 1

RHP Alonzo Tredwell – Tredwell was dominant out of the bullpen as a freshman and will now transition into the weekend rotation. The 6-8 righty struck out ten Omaha batters over 6 innings, earning him the win.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: at #9 Vanderbilt

Feb. 28: vs Loyola-Marymount

12. Maryland Terrapins (2-2, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

DH Ian Petrutz – Petrutz put up big numbers as a freshman, making him a mainstay in the Terps lineup. The lefty-swinger went 7-18 with two homers and five runs batted in.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Nick Dean – Dean will return to College Park for his senior season after starting 15 games in 2022. The Pennsylvania native went six innings, allowed just two baserunners, and struck out eight against South Florida.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #7 Ole Miss

Feb. 28: vs Delaware

13. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

OF Vance Honeycutt – A top freshman from a year ago, Honeycutt is already off to a hot start in 2023. In the Tar Heels’ first five games, the sophomore outfielder is 7 for 19 with a pair of extra-base hits and drove in four.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Jake Knapp – A Walters State Community College transfer, Knapp started off his North Carolina career with a well-pitched game against Longwood. The junior righty went 5.2 innings, struck out four, and allowed two hits.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs East Carolina

Feb. 28-March 1: vs Virginia Commonwealth

14. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

OF Chris Cannizzaro – Cannizzaro and sophomore phenom Carson DeMartini had the same slugging percentage and batting average this past week, but Cannizzaro gets the edge due to his three walks. The Bucknell transfer slashed .375/.450/.625 with a homer in four games.

Pitcher of the Week

LHP Henry Weycker – Virginia Tech’s entire pitching staff had a good week, with quality outings from each of their starters. Weycker was lock-down out of the bullpen, striking out ten over 4.1 innings last Saturday.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Bryant

Feb. 28: vs Radford

15. Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

3B Yohandy Morales – Morales is attracting first-round buzz, and for good reason after two dominant years for the Hurricanes. Morales was one of three Miami hitters to go deep three times, as he drove in nine and produced a 1.379 OPS.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Karson Ligon – Ligon put up a solid freshman year for Miami, and while he doesn’t strike many out, he doesn’t want a ton either. Against Penn State, however, he was dominant, going 6.2 innings of one-hit ball.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Dartmouth

Feb. 28: at Florida Atlantic

16. Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

OF Eddie King Jr. – King Jr. went 7-11 to kick off his 2023 campaign, slugging one homer. The sophomore outfielder was out for all of last season with an injury and is looking to make an impact right away.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Ryan Hawks – Hawks returns to Louisville for his senior season and figures to be a big part of the starting rotation. He looked the part last week against Bucknell, going 6.1 innings, striking out nine, and allowing just one run.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Bowling Green

Feb. 28: vs Eastern Kentucky

17. East Carolina Pirates (3-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

C Justin Wilcoxen – Wilcoxen is looking to build off of a strong season in 2022 and he is already off to a hot start. The junior backstop started all four games, slashing .526/.571/1.000 with a pair of homers and three doubles.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Trey Yesavage – Yesavage had a good year out of the bullpen in 2022 for the Pirates and now he looks to translate that into productive starts. The sophomore righty looked like what the Pirates needed on Saturday, going five innings and striking out seven, allowing just one run.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs #13 North Carolina

Feb. 28: at Duke

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

INF David Mendham – Mendham, an experienced and well-traveled player, is back for another season of college baseball. Despite some struggles for the Cowboys’ offense, Mendham stood out, slashing .333/.375/.600 with a homer and a double.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Janzen Keisel – The BYU transfer had a loud fall for the Cowboys, leading many to believe that he will be dominant this year. His season started as good as it could, with Keisel starting a no-hitter, going 5.1 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 25-Feb. 26: vs Loyola Marymount

Feb. 28: at Missouri State

19. NC State Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

OF Parker Nolan – Nolan had himself a week, slugging three homers and driving in eight over 11 at-bats. The transfer outfielder will look to anchor this NC State lineup that lost key pieces over the offseason.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Logan Whitaker – The entire NC State pitching staff had a great start to their season, allowing just seven runs across four games. Whitaker went for both length and quality against Wagner, lasting seven innings and not allowing a run, striking out three.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Belmont

Feb. 28: vs Longwood

20. Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

INF Dustin Dickerson – Dickerson is part of another experienced lineup for Southern Miss, who have put themselves on the map as a premier mid-major in college baseball. Over the week, Dickerson produced a 1.141 OPS with three doubles and a triple.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Billy Oldham – The Golden Eagles allowed just three runs across four games to get their season underway and Oldham was impressive. The junior righty struck out nine in five hitless innings against New Orleans and appeared out of the bullpen against Liberty, another hitless performance.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Illinois

Feb. 28: at Mississippi State

21. Virginia Cavaliers (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

3B Jake Gelof – One of the best power hitters in the country, Gelof showed off his skills yet again, putting up video game numbers in week 1. The junior third baseman slashed .529/.526/1.235 with three bombs, driving in 13.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Jack O’Connor – The 6-5 righty lasted five innings on Saturday, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. What a start for the true freshman O’Connor, who will need to be a big part of this mediocre pitching staff.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Columbia

Feb. 28: vs Virginia Military Institute

22. Oregon State Beavers (3-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

2B Travis Bazzana – The Australian infielder was a big hit last season in Corvallis after putting up a very good freshman season. For an offense that lost a ton over the offseason, Bazzana must step up, and he is off to a good start, producing a 1.147 OPS in 17 at-bats.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP AJ Hutcheson – The true freshman was lights-out from the bullpen this past week, appearing two times and striking out seven without allowing a hit.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Coppin State

23. Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

OF Bryson Ware – An experienced outfielder, Ware returns for his third year at Auburn. Ware has struggled in his first two seasons for the Tigers, but started hot this season, slashing .667/.647/1.133 with four doubles.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Joseph Gonzalez – Gonzalez was terrific for the Tigers in 2022, starting 14 games with a 3.22 ERA. He certainly continued that success, lasting five innings against Indiana, allowing just two hits.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs USC

March 1: vs Florida A&M

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

1B Gavin Kash – The Texas transfer made an immediate impact for the Red Raiders this past week while facing an experienced Gonzaga team. The sophomore first baseman produced a 1.953 OPS with a home run and a pair of triples.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Brendan Girton – The third-year right-hander lasted six innings out of relief for Texas Tech on Saturday, striking out six and allowing just three baserunners.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 26: vs Western Illinois

Feb. 28-March 1: vs Air Force

25. Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0)

Hitter of the Week

C Josiah Cromwick – Cromwick is a popular name for the Ducks after a productive sophomore season in Eugene. The junior backstop had a great weekend, mashing three home runs and driving in six in just nine at-bats.

Pitcher of the Week

RHP Jackson Pace – The 6-5 freshman righty made his presence known on Sunday, striking out four batters in a one-hit performance, lasting six innings.

Upcoming Matchups

Feb. 24-Feb. 25: vs UC Santa Barbara

March 2-March 5: vs San Diego