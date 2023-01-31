Tampa Bay Rays Top Prospects For 2023

Offense

Colmenarez has a smooth and sweet left-handed swing that is easy to fall in love with when everything is on time. He uses a slow leg kick that he struggles to repeat consistently. Sometimes his foot gets down late and he looks rushed and other times he can find himself out on his front foot on off speed stuff.

Hamate injuries can take a long time to fully recover from even when a player is back on the field so it is tough to peg his power grades, but he has shown flashes of above average power potential–especially to his pull side. When he gets his “A” swing off, Colmenarez’s barrel lives in the zone for a long time helping him drive the ball to all fields.

Looks and info have just been too limited with Colmenarez thus far, but with room for projection in his frame and already flashes of some impact, above average pop seems attainable. He has the goods to be an above average hitter as well.

Defense/Speed

Colmenarez looks like a natural at short with smooth actions and good footwork. Add in his plus arm and it’s easy to see why the Rays are confident in his ability to stick at shortstop. An above average runner, Colmenarez is an added value on the base paths as well.

Outlook

Still extremely raw, Colmenarez has as much upside as any prospect in this system, but his slow start and lack of reps make it hard to push him higher in the Rays organizational hierarchy. The 19-year-old should be a popular breakout candidate among the industry and has a chance to offer above average tools across the board as a left-handed hitting shortstop.

The Next Five Prospects

Willy Vazquez – 3B – (Low-A): Another young infield prospect with big power potential, Vasquez boasted a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph last season, but is still trying to figure out how to consistently get into his juice in games (10 HR in 113 games). Vasquez has long levers which helps him produce impressive batted ball data, but his swing path needs work. The 21-year-old has room to add more strength, giving him a chance to hit for plus power or better.

Ronny Simon – INF – (Double-A): Acquired from the Diamondbacks for Jordan Luplow during the 2021 offseason, Simon was perceived as expendable due to the raw nature of his game and limited physical projection (he is listed at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds). Simon is a switch hitter, but his left-handed swing is more advanced. An aggressive hitter, Simon packs a punch for his small frame, launching 22 homers last season between High-A and Double-A. With plus speed and the athleticism to play all over the infield, Simon projects as an intriguing super-utility type.

Kameron Misner – OF – (Double-A): Plus power and speed give Misner exciting potential, but he struggles to consistently make contact. He hedges his swing and miss concerns with a patient approach (17% walk rate in 2022) and game power that he really started to unlock last year. The 25-year-old finished his season strong, posting an OPS of .844 over his final 50 games while cutting his strikeout rate to 26% (was 30.4% for the season). Misner is capable of sticking in centerfield but profiles nicely in a corner as well.

Colby White – RHP – (Triple-A): After a dominant 2021 season that saw him climb four levels, White underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of the 2022 campaign. White’s mid 90s fastball is double-plus with exceptional ride (20 inches of IVB). His mid 80s slider gives him a second viable offering and he will mix in a splitter that flashes above average. White has the goods to be a high leverage bullpen arm at the highest level in 2023. He was added to the Rays 40-man roster last November.

Greg Jones – SS – (Double-A): One of the best athletes in the organization, Jones is a borderline 80-grade runner with above average power potential. The challenge for Jones has been the hit tool. The switch-hitter has struggled to consistently make contact from both sides of the plate, severely limiting the impact his elite speed can have. Despite his .318 OBP, Jones was able to swipe 37 bags on 42 tries and has too much to offer tools wise to give up on.

Other Names to Watch

Heirberto Hernandez – OF/1B – (High-A): Swing and miss issues and a lack of a defensive home limit Hernandez’s prospect shine some, but his big power is too impressive to ignore. The 23-year-old launched 24 homers in 119 games, but is much too pull-happy. Hernandez crushes lefties and could be a power platoon option.

Xavier Isaac – 1B – (CPX): An under the radar draft prospect in last year’s class, the Rays surprised many by selecting Isaac 29th overall. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds Isaac projects as a 1B masher with exciting power. He’s raw with limited looks, but the Rays were attracted by Isaac’s potential for a blend of an above average hit tool and plus power.

Brock Jones – OF – (Low-A): After a streaky draft year at Stanford, Jones fell out of the first round, but the Rays bet on power and speed combination in the second round of the 2022 Draft. There’s a lot of swing and miss and some stiffness to his swing but with the ability to stick in center and plus raw power, Jones could be an exciting prospect if he hits enough.

Cooper Kinney – INF – (CPX): A torn labrum eliminated Kinney’s 2022 season before it really started, but the 34th overall selection in the 2021 Draft has already showed some exciting things on the Rays backfields. Kinney is already physical for a newly-turned 20-year-old but has room for more strength in his frame. His good swing decisions and feel for the barrel point towards a potentially above average hit tool with the power grade not too far behind.

Ian Seymour – LHP – (Triple-A): Still working to regain his form after Tommy John surgery, Seymour is a funky lefty who makes for an uncomfortable at bat. He has flashed an above average changeup and slider and still has a chance to stick in a rotation if he can build himself back up to his 2021 form. His tough delivery and good stuff give him the floor of a difficult reliever.

Ryan Cermak – OF – (CPX): The 71st overall selection in the 2022 Draft, Cermak absolutely flies and offers average power potential. He will tend to try to hard to get into his power to his pull side, but his speed and defensive ability provide plenty of intrigue as a depth piece if the bat doesn’t develop.

Dominic Keegan – C – (Low-A): Big raw power and a hit tool that has progressively improved dating back to the beginning of his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, Keegan has worked hard to prove that he can stick behind the dish, but the bat is good enough to maintain his prospect relevancy if he moves to first base. Keegan could turn a lot of heads with his offensive ability in 2023.

Marcus Johnson – RHP – (Low-A): Initially drafted by the Marlins in the 4th round of the 2022 Draft, Johnson was traded over to the Rays in a larger deal that included Xavier Edwards and J.T. Chargios. Johnson struggled in limited pro action, but has an intriguing three pitch mix led by his above average slider and an improving changeup. With a 6-foot-6 frame and athleticism, Johnson is a projectable arm.

Evan Reifert – RHP – (Double-A): With a double-plus slider and mid 90s fastball, Reifert seems to be on a fast track to the illustrious Rays bullpen. He will need to improve his command a bit, but Reifert’s slider is nasty enough to make All Star big leaguers look silly.

Tristan Peters – OF – (Double-A): Acquired in the Brett Wisely swap with the Giants ahead of the 40-man deadline, Peters offers an above average hit tool with a good approach. The power is fringy, but he does well generating carry to his pull side. An above average runner, Peters fits the mold of a fourth outfielder.