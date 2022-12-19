2022 Bowman Draft: Top Prospects Autos To Chase

The 88th ranked prospect on our top 100 list, Neto has the potential for above average tools across the board with a natural ability to hit. Neto could be one of the first bats in his draft class to reach the big leagues.

Brooks Lee – SS – Twins

Another college bat who made hitting look easy at Cal Poly, Lee was a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the draft but slipped to the 8th pick due to some minor injury concerns. A switch hitter with 20+ home run potential, Lee handled High-A pitching well with an .848 OPS then jumped up to Double-A and helped Double-A Wichita in the postseason with eight hits in four games. Lee will likely start next season in Double-A and could be on a fast track to the big leagues as well.

Termarr Johnson – 2B/SS – Pirates

Viewed by many as the best prep bat in his class, the Pirates were ecstatic to snag Johnson with the fourth overall pick given some of the first overall pick buzz he started to get. Johnson has whippy bat speed and the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields. He projects more as a second baseman than shortstop, but his offensive upside and marketable charisma should make him a popular chase in the product.

Elijah Green – OF – Nationals

Built like a linebacker, Green is the son of former Pro Bowl tight-end Eric Green. The 19-year-old comes with some whiff concerns but offers as much upside as any prospect you’re going to find. Green has the potential for plus plus power and elite speed in centerfield.

Mikey Romero – SS/2B – Red Sox

The No. 24 selection in the draft, Romero is an advanced hitter for a prep bat with the potential to blossom into a plus hitter. Romero has a sweet left-handed stroke with enough projection for at least average power. Though action was limited, Romero was really impressive in 19 games last year, demonstrating a strong ability to hit velocity and use the whole field.

Kevin Parada – C – Mets

I know, nobody likes to collect catchers, but there is just too much potential in Parada’s bat. The latest example of Georgia Tech’s remarkable catching lineage, Parada mashed ACC pitching to the tune of a 1.162 OPS with 26 home runs and just 32 strikeouts. The Golden Spikes finalist parlayed his performance into the No. 11 selection in the draft despite questions about his ability to stick behind the dish. Though his set up is extremely unorthodox, Parada’s results are undeniable.