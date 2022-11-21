2022 Bowman Chrome: Top Prospect Autos To Hunt

Roderick Arias – SS – Yankees

There is little to work with in terms of looks on Roderick Arias. He just turned 18 years old and has played 31 games in the Dominican Summer League where he struck out 33% of the time. Signed for $4 million last January as MLB Pipeline’s top international free agent, Arias is a switch-hitting shortstop with loud tools and a projectable frame.

I expect Arias to be one of the most expensive cards in the product from the jump. Not because he is the best investment, but because he is a multi-million dollar international free agent signed by the New York Yankees. Arias could very well become a star and has as much upside as anyone in 2022 Bowman Chrome, but international free agency is a total crapshoot no matter how expensive the investment. Arias is a great name to hunt, but if you are buying on the secondary market, tread lightly.

Mason Auer – OF – Rays

Maybe one of the most underrated names on the checklist, it was a fantastic season for Auer. The Rays fifth round pick in 2021 mashed to a .290/.372/.487 line with 15 homers and 48 stolen bases in 115 Low-A and High-A games. Auer is an athletic freak reminiscent of Tyler O’Neil with his combination of brute strength and plus speed.

A JuCo product from the pipeline that is San Jacinto CC in Houston, Auer’s ridiculous tools were more than evident in the games I saw in the Arizona Fall League. Still just 21 years old, Auer should begin next season in Double-A and if he has a strong start to the season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him start cracking top 100 prospect lists.

Cristhian Vaquero – OF – Nationals

Another prized international free agent yet to play above the Dominican Summer League, Vaquero was the No. 2 ranked prospect in his international class behind only Arias, according to MLB Pipeline.

Signed for $4.9 million, the newly-turned 18-year-old fits the mold of the high-risk, high-reward international free agent to a tee. Vaquero is switch-hitting premium athlete with a big frame, but is very raw in the batter’s box. A lot of the things said about Arias could be regurgitated with Vaquero. Fun card to pull and possibly hold, but investing in their secondary market is an expensive roll of the dice.