1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Card Sells for Record $12.6 Million

The “finest known example” of Mickey Mantle’s fabled 1952 Topps baseball card sold for $12.6 million with Heritage Auctions on Saturday, nearly doubling the record set by the $7.25 million sale of a Honus Wagner T206 card just a few weeks ago through Goldin Auctions.

Sports memorabilia–especially the collectibles worth six or seven figures–have continued to appreciate, as many investors see them as alternative assets. The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle is, ironically, not even the Hall of Famer’s rookie card–that title belongs to his 1951 Bowman card–but the legendary card is referred to by many as “Baseball’s Mona Lisa”.

A PSA 9 version of the card sold for $5.2 million in early 2021, highlighting both the appreciation of these multi-million dollar investments as well as the implied value of having what is believed to be the most fine version of one of the hobby’s crown jewels.

Much of the fascination with the 1952 Topps set comes from the hobby-altering details that the cards offered, setting the standard for future sets. 1952 was also the first year that Topps produced baseball cards in an effort to sell more gum.