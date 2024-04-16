Topps Rookie Card Snafu: Mixing Up Hagen Danner and Bradin Hagens?

On April 10, the Topps trading card company launched the 2024 version of Topps Heritage Baseball, with this year’s release being an ode to the 1975 version. Geared towards the lower end of the collecting market, Heritage Baseball is aimed at those who enjoy opening many packs as they try to build the entire 500-card set. Prospect hunters look more for Bowman releases.

As seen over the years, the Topps company has not been immune to an error or two in its releases. Some have been more egregious than others, such as mixed-up vintage cut autos or multiple copies of the 1-of-1 superfractors in the 2023 Bowman Chrome release.

At least one card from the 2024 Heritage Baseball release will be joining that list after a photo mix-up made its way onto social media.

Hagen Danner, a catcher turned pitching prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, commented on a sales post by Anthonys Weekly Card Sales (@PizzosCards) on the social media platform X, stating “Definitely not even close to being me. What do we got @Topps?? Told you guys it wasn’t me and still released,” with crying happy face emojis to boot.