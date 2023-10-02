Topps Makes Massive Duplication Error in 2023 Bowman Chrome

Topps Issues Buyback Program on 2023 Bowman Chrome SuperFractors

Overall, this is a pretty huge quality control blunder from the company, as the whole point of the SuperFractor is that there is only one copy of that card in existence.

For what it’s worth, Topps did address the issue rather quickly and issued a buyback program for the first person to submit proof that they own one of the impacted cards. That means that if you are the second person to pull the card and the other one has already been bought back by Topps, you have the only copy of the SuperFractor as was originally intended.

The buyback price point varies depending on the name/card, starting at $3,000 and going all the way to $75,000, which is Salas’s card. A majority of the cards range between $3,000 to $10,000 in regards to what Topps is offering, and as of the writing of this article, four of the cards have been claimed/purchased and 35 are currently pending (including Salas’s card), leaving 56 cards left unclaimed.

The buyback program makes sense in theory and is a great gesture to get collectors compensated, considering there are duplicate cards. However, there already appears to be trouble brewing.

Earlier this week, a copy of the Arias SuperFractor was sold on eBay for $2,000, and once Topps issued the buyback program (after the sale), the seller reportedly intercepted the package and had it returned, essentially looking to cash in on the bounty set by the card company. This creates problems, considering the person who bought the card feels left out in the cold. Questions have arisen as to who technically owns the card after the sale was completed but still in transit.

Our collectors are our highest priority and we wanted to make you aware of an issue surrounding 2023 Bowman Chrome. pic.twitter.com/h4rPSrZkZG — Topps (@Topps) September 30, 2023

This would have all been avoided if Topps had been able to release the product as described, but this isn’t the first time the company has made an error in terms of quality control.