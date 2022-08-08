Julio Rodriguez Bowman Chrome Auto Sells For $276,000

One of Julio Rodriguez’s rarest baseball cards sold for $276,000 via Goldin Auctions on Saturday, setting a record for the most expensive J-Rod card sold to date.

The 2019 Bowman Chrome Autograph Refractor is numbered to just five. The card was graded by Beckett as a GEM-MINT 9.5.

The more than quarter-million dollar price tag topped last year’s Wander Franco sale, who had his PSA 10 version of the same card sell for $198,030 prior to his debut in 2021. The only prospect or first-year player card to fetch more than Rodriguez at auction is the PSA 10 1-of-1 Superfractor 19-year-old Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez, which sold for $474,000 through Goldin Auctions in February.

This kind of money for a young player’s baseball card is a newer phenomenon in the hobby. The speculative market in regards to prospects and young MLB players has continued to grow since Mike Trout’s first Bowman Chrome Auto 1-of-1 Superfractor sold for just under $4 million in 2020.