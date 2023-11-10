Record-breaking Ronald Acuña Jr. Superfractor Sold for $430,000

Acuña Jr. baseball card fetches $430,000 at auction

Baseball cards have been an interesting topic over recent years, as fans of the game can collect their favorite players while some can choose to try and profit from buying, grading, and selling different variations of baseball cards.

The Acuña Jr. card that was recently sold was rated a “9” by PSA, a leading grading company in the trading card industry and likely would have fetched considerably more if it was graded a “10”, although that grade can be hard to achieve with Superfractors.

There have always been vintage cards, dating back to the famous T206 Honus Wagner with only 50-200 in existence after Wagner asked the American Tobacco Company to stop producing the card. Another famous vintage card is the 1952 Mickey Mantle, which fetched $12.6 million at auction last year with a “5” grade.

Acuña Jr. is not the only modern-day baseball player to have one of their baseball cards go for lots of money, as Mike Trout’s Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor autograph from 2009 (grade 9) sold for just under $3.9 million at Goldin Auctions back in 2020.

Trout isn’t the only player to see his Superfractor go for a high value, as Shohei Ohtani’s 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor (grade 9) went for $184,000 back in 2018, which seems like a low value given the Japanese star’s emergence as a top player in the world today.

2009 Bowman Chrome Mike Trout Superfractor Sells for $3.84 Million, Most Ever for Baseball Card https://t.co/F4at4eCYrt pic.twitter.com/KJ2MrRk9r7 — Ryan Cracknell 🍂 (@tradercracks) August 23, 2020

While the Superfractor is the rarest of the variations, other variations of top players can also fetch some serious cash, as Trout’s Red Refractor from the same release (#/5) went for just over $1 million at Goldin Auctions back in 2020 as well. These high values also extend to modern cards that are not autographed as well, with Corbin Carroll’s 2023 Topps Chrome Superfractor (grade 9) fetching $43,000 USD on eBay back in August.